‘Undateable’ Cancelled After 3 Seasons at NBC

That’s a wrap on “Undateable.”
After three seasons — one of which was shot live — NBC has cancelled the comedy “Undateable,” Variety has learned.
Created by Bill Lawrence and Adam Sztykiel, the “bromantic” ensemble series starred Chris D’Elia, Brent Morin, David Fynn, Rick Gassman, Ron Funches, Bianca Kajlich and Bridgit Mendler. Based on the book “Undateable: 311 Things Guys do That Guarantee They Won’t be Dating or Having Sex,” the TV series centered around Danny (D’Elia) and his group of friends and their respective dating lives — or single lives.
Insiders say the show effectively got the kibosh late last month when the cast and crew were given a heads up of the series fate, but as Variety previously reported, the official news would not come until the time of Upfronts.
Debuting in May 2014, the show started as a summer series with its second season shifting to the spring and the most recent season wrapping this January, after a fall run.
In an effort to bring more viewers to the modest-rated show, “Undateable” went completely live for its third season, shooting nearly every episode live for both the east and west coast with a live studio audience and musical guests, which included The Backstreet Boys, Weezer and Megahn Trainor. The live format came after a live hourlong special during season two, which featured Ed Sheeran and aired to favorable response. However, even with the live shows for all of season three, ratings declined from the previous season as it and newcomer “Truth Be Told” never generated much ratings heat on Friday for the net.
According to Nielsen, “Undateable” averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.18 million total viewers in “live plus-3” estimates, and never really got much of a time-shifted lift. (It averaged 0.8 in the demo and 2.75 million in same-day numbers.)
“NBC really likes live TV so I knew that it would make them excited,” Lawrence told Variety at a table read for season three, speaking of the new live format. “Part of the battle in network television is having the network you’re on be very excited about your show, especially because it’s a tough landscape for network comedy.”
He added, “We live in a world where people still look at the numbers the next morning, even though they shouldn’t, which drives me crazy.”
i like the show also, esp live with singing, laughing, mistakes, flubs, etc. like live tv in 50’s and 60’s. big mistake by network. should have chance on cable or smaller channels.
Finally a unique comedy! Why are audiences so narrow minded and unappreciative of a LIVE comedy show that was so funny & so well done? This show was loaded with talent. A true shame.
HUGE MISTAKE I really loved this show I wish you could bring it back, it was really funny and I laughed every episode i watched and I did not miss one.
I was really looking forward to the fourth season..compared to most of the programs out there currently airing this series was innovative and entertaining ..i’ve missed witty humor…this was a good program…too bad
Sux!!! One of the stupidest funniest most enjoyable ever! & it was live! & even canceled the show after the bombings! Bring it back!!!
Hmm, a cheap show cancelled for not being popular enough, making everybody more unhappy rather than making some people happy. Genius?
The thing is on like 11pm here, and I still like watch it.
Watch these two shows “Time Gentleman Please” and “Black Adder the second” and realise that in a tough market they had loyal fans that were not going to watch much else. A little profit is better than loosing the profit from the audience.
Noooo. Great show. Not like a lot if American ….
Undateable was by far the funniest show i’ve watched in a long time. The show made me laugh out loud pretty much every episode and most comedy shows out there today don’t do that. I agree with the suggested changing of the time slot. I don’t understand how a show this funny and well written can be cancelled and other shows remain on the air, which are crap. It was a mistake cancelling Undateable. I relate to this show for many reason, one very obvious one. Thanks for your time.
Regards,
Dan Burton, Ingersoll Ontario, Canada
I’m really upset that this is going off the air. I thought it was a brilliant format and season 3 was a brilliant idea. It brought back memories of past live shows that I saw when I was young. Maybe they should try a different time slot. I know I’ve seen some of the other comedies on this station that don’t come anywhere near as progressive or funny as this is. I’m begging you to give it a shot in another time slot as a live show.
I must say that although I loved season 1 & 2, I didn’t like season 3 going live. But I was still really looking forward to season 4.
Them going live was a brilliant idea! It needed to be advertised more because this show was so fresh and so fun with musical guests and stuff. My husband and I loved it!!!
I didn’t catch seasons 1 or 2, but the live episodes of season 3 were hilarious. Really great show that I’m sad to hear wasn’t renewed.
BIG MISTAKE! Funny, clever and entertaining with a great cast! With all of those attributes you just knew it would get cancelled. As I say, “Cream does not rise to the top, sh*t floats!”
I hate nbc… They cancel everything good. Nelson ratings mean nothing:( I loved undateable.
I LOVED this show!! So upset it was cancelled! 😩
Wtf? I was about to watch this show because of bridgit and they just cancelled the show and season 4? Nbc!!! Ugh..
NBC made a bad move. This show was actually funny. SMH
this was the best comedy out there, its sad how excecs alway cancel the best shows and leave on the air the same predictable, boring and repetitive programs. This show was gold and extremely creative, I just don’t get this decisions
This totally sucks!! I love this show – looked forward to it every week. Why do these stupid networks cancel good shows and leave shows like Grey’s and others on until all the original characters are all gone and it’s a snooze fest !!! 11 yrs? Come on!! It’s all about money. Thank gosh for Netflix. I think it’s time to cancel ABC,CBS,NBC and Fox!
Just needed to weigh in on this. the only show on tv that i actually looked forward to seeing. there were scenes in this show that literally had me screaming like a little girl, tears in my eyes, and this with all the garbage that is out there gets cancelled. its nauseating
This show was laugh out loud funny. I hope another network picks it up because it was the only decent comedy still left on television. Loved it!
Best comedy on TV. Only show on TV I looked forward to watching but the bastards kept changing times. Seems everything geared towards straight men gets canceled except for live sports.
Yeah, I liked it too. Pretty creative. But creativity in television isn’t really worth a whole lot these days, unfortunately…
I really liked it. The shiw really was given some serious marketing push during its most recent run but instead of gaining traction went into reverse anyway. Just too much competition from newly available products to keep it on the schedule.
More like Unwatchable. How did this unfunny garbage last 3 seasons???
Unreal. Cancelled after 3 seasons. I’ve never even heard of it.
Studio execs don’t give these shows enough time, or marketing or a proper time slot, I loved the show, now Crowded just got canceled, a show that finally pushed limits, it wasn’t given a fair run….
I can’t believe it!!!!! It was one of the best shows there, with actually funny people and not make-believes!!!! Hope some other network picks it up…