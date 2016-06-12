The cast of “Ugly Betty” reunited Saturday night at the ATX Television Festival — and they pitched another possible reunion.

America Ferrera, Michael Urie, Tony Plana, Eric Mabius, Ana Ortiz, Vanessa Williams, Mark Indelicato, Rebecca Romijn, Ashley Jensen, Judith Light and showrunner Silvio Horta gathered together at the Austin, Texas fest where they reminisced about the ABC series that ran four seasons.

“It was like losing a family,” Ferrera said about when the show went off the air. She added, “There’s always a little piece of me…that still doesn’t want to let this go.”

With that said, the cast spoke up about a possible revival of the critically-acclaimed show. After all, TV biz is in the midst of the streaming age in which anything can be brought back, it seems. (Last year’s ATX hosted a “Gilmore Girls” reunion, and one year later, Netflix is rebooting the beloved series.)

“Hulu’s going to pick us up for a two-hour special,” Ferrera said in jest. However, she continued with a pitch for the revival: “That’s not true, but if you tweet it…Everybody here take out your phone. Hashtag: Betty Reboot. We need a hashtag and tweet it out and then we’re going to get Hulu to buy a two-hour special.”

Though Ferrera was seemingly joking with her pitch, Horta also chimed in on the possibility, and it was apparent that he has thought about the idea — under one condition: the entire original team would be involved.

“Here’s the only thing I know for sure — if we were to do something, it would be a dream, but everybody on this stage would have to be involved. And Becki Newton,” Horta said.

Then Ferrera jutted in, exclaiming, “I mean, it took 20 minutes for everyone to say yes to my email to be at ATX!’

