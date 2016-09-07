‘Tyrant’ Cancelled After Season 3 by FX

FX has cancelled “Tyrant” after three seasons, with the show set to conclude after tonight’s Season 3 finale, the cable network announced Wednesday.
“It’s very difficult to find common ground with other people whose stories we do not know or understand,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “The creators of ‘Tyrant’ have done their utmost over three seasons to tell American audiences a tiny fraction of the many gripping, human stories coursing through the Middle East today. We want to thank Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser and their talented team of collaborators, including all the writers, directors, cast and crew, as well as our studio partners at Fox 21 Television Studios, for taking on ‘Tyrant’s’ tremendously ambitious story with such profound dedication and respect.”
“’Tyrant’ is a beloved show to all of us at Fox 21 Television Studios, and we are indebted to Howard and Chris for their incredible work, and to John Landgraf and everyone at FX who have been fantastic partners,” said Fox 21 Television Studios President Bert Salke. “We feel the show is a gem and we’d love to find a way to keep it in production. That said, we want to be realistic about its prospects. So for its loyal audience, tonight’s episode will be a satisfying end should the series not find another home, but also provides interesting possibilities should we be able to continue on some other platform.”
The series finale of “Tyrant” airs tonight, September 7, at 10 p.m. on FX. The drama was executive produced by Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser, Gideon Raff and Avi Nir and starred Adam Rayner, Jennifer Finnigan, Moran Atias, Ashraf Barhom, Noah Silver, Alexander Karim, Cameron Gharaee, Melia Kreiling and Chris Noth. “Tyrant” was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.
Bring “TYRANT” BACK, it was one of the best shows on television.
This was such an awesome show! Hope they can find another home. Loved the story and the characters! Jamal was my favorite- such a torn soul in the series. I feel like I could write an essay on his character. It was a great show that was different and unique- all the actors did such an exceptional job portraying their character. Hard to find shows like that anymore. Long live Tyrant:)
Very disappointed that Tyrant was cancelled! I’ve been waiting for it to return and didn’t know it was cancelled until I goggled it! It was THE best show on television! Please bring it back…
They need to bring back Tyrant. I love that show and would love to know the whole story. It was getting really good and hate when there is a good show on it gets canceled.
I was wondering what took so long with the return of this show until I Google it and found out that it was canceled.
It was a very exciting show kept your attention tuned in.
I hope that the show can return.
Miss this amazing series…. Would like it to have ended differently, or continued… Thanks for the moments we did have..
While this was an interesting show you have to see & realize the hidden stereotyping and motives behind it.
First off, 2 or more of the producers are Israelis. The main character Jamal while he is a Palestinian Arab he doesn’t identify himself as such but he is identified as an “Israeli arab”. The main female/his wife is also an Israeli.
Do you see where I am going with this ?
This is a show with an underlying message which is: People in the middle east are ruled by Tyrants and violence, they massacre each other, are filthy rich and don’t care about anything.
If you were to make a show about what Israel does to the Palestinians….how it steals their land and water, commits acts of Genocide against them, ethnically cleanse them, demolish their homes,….etc. that show will NEVER see the light of day with claims of it being “Anti Semitic”….etc.
But when you show a program like Tyrant on TV stereotyping another Semitic people, no one says anything.
This show is disturbing on many levels and clearly shows who controls the media and public opinion in America.
Remember the series “Kings” was excellent like this similar type situations…they killed that too!
Was A very good series. Seems like anything that’s good gets canceled. Who decides this I wonder?
What a complete disappointment! I and many others LOVE Tyrant and they take it off after only 3 seasons? I will NEVER watch FX ever again. Just when you had the BEST show, you cancel it. FX must be run by a bunch of morons.
Agreed!! & when you think of all the rubbish on ntflx & FX its even more sad
100% Agree
I’m starting to wonder if I should ever bother watching something that Fox has a hand in. No sooner do I get into it and Fox takes it off air. They commission great stuff, but they have sod all staminer.
WHAT!!!, No, no, no. I love this show, it was different, production design , was great, the cast was great, I can’t believe it’s cancelled.
I’m going to miss it, this is ridiculous , BRING IT BACK!!!!!!
I agree that we should have had a warning, and a better wrap up to the story line instead of leaving so much up in the air. I will miss this show terribly, I think if more people had watched it they would have been glad that they did, and us loyal watches would have been happier when it wasn’t pulled out from under us. Maybe you could do a wrap up two hour movie. PLEASE, PLEASE!!!!!!
One of the best series on television. I hope it finds a station with the vision to see it’s merit. I will Miss this show, Had told so many people and they had started watching. Fox made a mistake. in the least if they knew they were going to cancel they could have given the loyal followers some closure.
Seriously BRING BACK TYRANT…it was and it is a great TV show, was following all the way from Tanzania, East Africa…it enlightened me on what could be happening in the world to such cultures and also it kind teaches most of people who believes that some religions believes in the killing of others but rather people doing those killings are pushed by their personal revenge feelings and not religion itself…BRING IT BACK, or other platform take it on asap!! I knew of FX because of TYRANT!
Ugh, Season 3 was just miserable and cheap. I wish I had quit at the end of Season 2.
I hope it doesn’t come back, the show had an opportunity to really shine and lend some insight, but no, it ended up just a cat poo on a stick.
How can you cancel it????!!!! I have to know what happens??? You can’t leave us fans hanging like that, ugh!!!
OMG BRING IT BACK! It was gripping, albeit a little hard to follow sometimes, but it brought an immense understanding of issues and circumstances I had never considered before. BRING IT BACK!!!
Tell FX to bring it back! Just pick out early story and follow with it. You don’t need to tell them all in 1 episode.
BRING TYRANT BACK!!! Of all the senseless and mindless shows to cancel, Tyrant?? It had a story line, depth and relevant to the times. I guess America runs on Kardashians. Soo sad.
I am sooooo disappointed to hear that Tyrant is being cancelled! This show pulled me I to watch other FX shows. I will truly missed this show!!!
I am extremely disappointed the show has been cancelled……please reconsider to continue. I could hardly wait for the show to commence. There are hardly any good shows to watch any more.
Please do not let Tyrant go. It is by far the most interesting story on TV today. I cannot wait for the weekly episode. How sad this is for us all that something that rings so true cannot continue to be seen.
This wonderful series may have hit too close to home for the powers that be. But my true love for the show was the accuracy of the portrayal of Barry as a Keirseyan Idealist (INFJ in the Myers-Briggs typology) and the portrayal of Jamal as an alcoholic–one of the greatest portrayals of alcoholism ever (and I research and write extensively on the topic). I truly hope that another studio picks up the show, even though Jamal is gone and Barry is, by force of circumstance, acting in ways his type wouldn’t normally act.
it’s really awful that they are cancelling Tyrant. I love it and it’s such a great story!
Please say it isn’t so! I so enjoyed Tyrant.
I am very dissappointed that Tyrant has been cancelled! I love it by realism, culture, characters and think it was an excellent production.
You really don’t know a good tv series . Tyrant was not a good tv series it was a great tv series . I really hope FX really reconsider not bring Season 4 . It’s a real shame….
Tyrant consistently improved each season. I can’t believe it is cancelled! I hope this isn’t true and it will be renewed. It was the only bright side of television viewing in the summer season. Please bring it back.
I’m so thoroughly traumatized I don’t know what to do with myself. This was a great show……Of all the sub par shows out there this was a cut above the best. I am truly sorry to see it go……Now off to watch repeats of seasons 1 2 and 3 while I quietly have a breakdown and go through withdrawals………..
I can’t belive Tyrant is being cancelled! What better series is in FX?! My husband & I have enjoyed watching this series since it began, & we are disappointed to see it end. We HOPE another network picks it up & it continues on.
I am so sad that FX has cancelled Tyrant. Season three was the most exciting season that when it was over I was so excited for season four to get here. Then I read that it has been cancelled. I just hope FX changes their mind or someone else picks up the show. My guess is that FX was pressed by certain activist groups to put a stop to it.activis
I really am saddened that the series has been cancelled..My husband and i thoroughly enjoyed watching and waiting for the next episode,,,Hopefully there is a way for it to air on another platform…
Tyrant was a very interesting show the first season and much of the second one, but it totally went off the rails in the confusing third season as too many new characters were introduced and others were written out of the series. I watched all three seasons and really think this was the best decision to make for FX.
Season 3 was really exploitative and cheap, but yeah, Seasons 1 and 2 were at least interesting.
It’s like they got all coked and methed up tow rite the scripts for Season 3, it was just that banal and gaudy.
Tyrant is one of my favorite shows and I think its horrible that it’s been cancelled. The storyline and acting are fantastic. Itt is far superior to so many ther shows being aired. I hope it gets picked up and returns!
Unbelievable!! I have been getting people to watch, much as I’ve gotten them to watch AHC’s Apocalypse Stalin and Hitler. The reason is, if you apply critical thinking you can compare the transformation of “saviors” into tyrants in these shows to what’s happening to the US of A lately. They all display the morphing of leftists into tyrants in each of these cases, and I use them to give some insight to friends and family about how it does/can/might come about. Tyranny always arrives as salvation according to Prof. Walter E. Williams, and history reinforces that. We’re currently going through a period of suppression of free speech, individual thought, and self-reliance here, shown by the relentless attack on anything traditional and customary in this country, using methods all of these shows revealed.
that’s a lousy shame. These were stories we really need to hear and see. I hope Tyrant finds another network to air on.
I never thought I would like this type of show. I have watched from day 1 and absolutely love it. Leave it to FX to cancel another great show. 90% of the shows I watch on this channel never make it. Hopefully another network will pick it up.
I loved this series and looked forward to it every Wednesday night! I don’t understand how it could be cancelled! it has everything! Drama,excitement,intrigue etc… I am very disappointed!!! please bring it back!!!!
I am soo disappointed to hear the show has been cancelled. It is one of the best shows I have seen in a long time. The characters and story lines were heartfelt and honestly we need more shows like this to give us Americans and the world an insight of the turmoil that is happening in the middle east and how anger, hate, manipulation of evil, lack of education brings on senseless revenge and killings. What can we do to keep the show on. I am speaking on behalf of many of my friends and family members that have looked so forward to seeing this amazing cast and anticipate what will happen next every Wednesday night. I can’t believe now at the peak of the show’s momentum, it will be cancelled!! Not sure what the disconnect was. Every character has something in them each one of us can relate to and keeps us wondering if we were in their shoes how would we have handled the situation. This is Rayner’s and Finnigan’s best season yet. Sad to see it end. You guys are leaving us hanging!
Loved this show and all it’s characters. So sad to see it end. Hopefully some other Network will pick it up or stream it. It was one of the more realistic shows on TV and opened our eyes to lives in the Middle East……..SAD
Wow!!! Had no idea that was the series finale!!! Watched all 3 seasons!! Show was great!!! 1st the cancel “the bridge” which was really great & now “Tyrant” both shows had something different than all the other shows on tv-they had diversity & that’s what I thought made them so great!! Im just blown away that they cancelled the show!!!
That was some depressing news! Had no idea that was the last episode. Hopefully another network will pick it up. Not a smart move by FX. First the bridge, now tyrant. What’s next the strain or fargo.
Well that sucks. Was a great show! Stuid tv people
put Tyrant on a different channel. it is an excellent show
Its a pity that such a great show was cancelled hope the producers find another channel to pick it up.It was very interesting and made the Middle East more understandable to western viewers.Congratulations for the writers,producers and all the great cast that took part in all the 3 seasons.
so bad on this..😩
Of course an interesting show is cancelled…probably to replaced by some reality type, stupid show. Unbelievable …
So far it is pathetically frustrating and stupid. Barry is a pathetic weak man. No moral courage whatsoever.
Great chance for Netflix. I get it, save the bachelor but cancel Tyrant, more of the dumbing down of American TV.
Absolutely unbelievably bad programming decision. Great job
Big mistake. Best show going. Great acting and story line regardless of setting in Middle East.
It is my favorite show and many others feel the same way. Hope that another station will see its
Appeal and pick it up. Everyone involved in the show should be very proud of being part of a first class production.
They always murder the great ones. I’m hoping someone can bring the story to a conclusion of sorts or something.