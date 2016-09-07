‘Tyrant’ Cancelled After Season 3 by FX

FX has cancelled “Tyrant” after three seasons, with the show set to conclude after tonight’s Season 3 finale, the cable network announced Wednesday.

“It’s very difficult to find common ground with other people whose stories we do not know or understand,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “The creators of ‘Tyrant’ have done their utmost over three seasons to tell American audiences a tiny fraction of the many gripping, human stories coursing through the Middle East today. We want to thank Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser and their talented team of collaborators, including all the writers, directors, cast and crew, as well as our studio partners at Fox 21 Television Studios, for taking on ‘Tyrant’s’ tremendously ambitious story with such profound dedication and respect.”

“’Tyrant’ is a beloved show to all of us at Fox 21 Television Studios, and we are indebted to Howard and Chris for their incredible work, and to John Landgraf and everyone at FX who have been fantastic partners,” said Fox 21 Television Studios President Bert Salke. “We feel the show is a gem and we’d love to find a way to keep it in production. That said, we want to be realistic about its prospects. So for its loyal audience, tonight’s episode will be a satisfying end should the series not find another home, but also provides interesting possibilities should we be able to continue on some other platform.”

The series finale of “Tyrant” airs tonight, September 7, at 10 p.m. on FX. The drama was executive produced by Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser, Gideon Raff and Avi Nir and starred Adam Rayner, Jennifer Finnigan, Moran Atias, Ashraf Barhom, Noah Silver, Alexander Karim, Cameron Gharaee, Melia Kreiling and Chris Noth. “Tyrant” was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.