You know it’s the holiday season when an average 1.0 rating in the (advertiser-coveted) 18-49 demographic is enough to win the night. Thanks to the two-hour premiere of “Undercover Boss,” CBS won Wednesday in the demo and total viewers.

The first hour of the “Undercover Boss” premiere drew a 1.1 demo rating, and 5.88 million viewers; hour two brought in a 1.0 and 5.34 million viewers. While that gave “Undercover Boss” the title of highest-rated show on the night, the premiere was also half a point in the demo — and around 1.7 million total viewers — lower than last season’s December premiere, which aired on a Sunday against an NFL game. A new “Code Black” followed with a 0.9 in the demo and 5.94 million viewers, not seeming to suffer too much from the late December-ness of its airing.

ABC threw on some comedy repeats before debuting an ABC News special, “Game Changers with Robin Roberts.” Despite the promise of interviews with “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and LeBron James (among others), the special drew a 0.6 rating in the demo and 2.72 million viewers.

The CW was the only other broadcast network airing anything remotely resembling a new program on Wednesday, with another installment of “Terry Crews Saves Christmas.” Crews gifted the network with a 0.3 rating in the demo and 828,000 viewers before an “Arrow” repeat.