A quiet TV ratings week continued Wednesday evening, with the only new programs on the broadcast dial being CBS’ “Undercover Boss” and Fox’s telecast of the Foster Farms Bowl.

“Undercover Boss” on CBS drew 6.25 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic; the first half-hour tied a repeat of “The Goldbergs” on ABC in the demo, but won the hour as a whole. CBS finished the night with a couple of repeats (“MacGyver” and “Criminal Minds”).

The Foster Farms Bowl pit the Indiana Hoosiers against the Utah Utes on Fox, drawing an average audience of 2.73 million from 8:30 to 11 p.m., with a 0.7 in the demo. The Utes ended up winning on a field goal in the last two minutes of the game. Pregame coverage of Fox’s sole college football bowl game brought in a 0.5 in the demo and 2.14 million viewers.

ABC, NBC and The CW were all in repeats for the night.

Post-holiday catch-up:

The Dallas Cowboys’ Monday night drubbing of the Detroit Lions (42-21) on ESPN’s final regular season edition of “ ” pulled in an average audience of 18.6 million on ESPN. ESPN Deportes tacked on another 100,000 viewers, and streaming via ESPN and ESPN Deportes added another 260,000. For six out of 11 seasons of “Monday Night Football,” a Cowboys game has been the biggest draw of the lot. The last-biggest “MNF” game was — you guessed it — another Cowboys game, 2014’s match-up against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 27, 2014, which pulled in an audience of 19.1 million.