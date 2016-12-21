Fox became the last of the networks to go into hibernation for the holidays last night. Following the airing of an “Ice Age” Christmas special and a “New Girl” repeat, “Scream Queens” finished out its second season with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 1.38 million viewers, tying its low in the demo.

ABC won a night littered with repeats and other specials, thanks to the two-hour special “The Year: 2016,” which averaged a 1.1 in the demo and 3.84 million viewers. Before “The Year,” ABC aired “Toy Story That Time Forgot” and “Shrek the Halls” again.

NBC celebrated Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday with a two-hour concert that brought in a 0.8 in the demo and 6.65 million viewers. Lead-in “Michael Buble Sings and Swings” drew a 0.8 in the demo as well, with 5.3 million viewers.

The CW aired a pair of Christmas specials: “Terry Crews Saves Christmas” pulled in a 0.3 in the demo and 952,000 viewers. “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” drew a 0.3 and 887,000 viewers.

CBS was in repeats of its usual Tuesday lineup.

As a reminder, many scripted series see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three or seven days is taken into account. However, most of those gains don’t translate to the ratings that networks guarantee advertisers.