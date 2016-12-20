The setting: A bone-chilling December night for much of the country. The contest: Oprah Winfrey and First Lady Michelle Obama on one network; an “America’s Got Talent” holiday special on the other.

The result: CBS’ telecast of FLOTUS’ last interview in the White House drew the larger total audience, with 9.39 million viewers compared to 9.14 million for “AGT,” but “AGT” pulled in the greater percentage of people in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo, with a 1.8 rating, compared to the FLOTUS interview’s 1.3.

On NBC, Chris Hardwick-hosted game show “The Wall” debuted well after the “AGT” special, notching a 1.6 in the demo and 6.48 million viewers and improving on typical Monday 10 p.m. occupant “Timeless.”

After the FLOTUS interview, CBS aired new episodes of some of its usual Monday lineup: “Man with a Plan” brought in a low 1.1 in the demo and 6.18 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” followed with a 1.2 and 5.07 million viewers. “Scorpion” capped off the night with a 1.1 and 7.52 million viewers.

ABC finished off this season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” with two installments, drawing a double 1.2 in the demo and 5.26 million and 5 million viewers, respectively.

Fox and The CW were in repeats.

As a reminder, many of these scripted series will see gains of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of these gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.