Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” glorying perhaps in a full-season pickup, was up from last week in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings with a 1.9 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.69 million total viewers. (It also grew from the first half hour to the second.)
Comparisons to last week’s ratings are tough, though, since large parts of the southeastern U.S. were experiencing preemptions for local coverage of Hurricane Matthew’s impending devastation.
That said, a bump is a bump, and it’s encouraging, particularly given that “Lethal Weapon” has shown it can add on another couple tenths of a point in the ratings that matter to advertisers.
Following “Lethal Weapon” on Wednesday night was “Empire,” which seems to have hit a plateau from its previous precipitous drops from last season — it was actually up a tenth from last week in the demo, weighing in with a 3.4 demo rating and 9.3 million total viewers.
ABC had its usual two hours of comedy followed by “Designated Survivor,” all mostly steady with last week. “The Goldbergs” drew a 1.8 in the demo and 6.4 million viewers. “Speechless” came in with another 1.8 and 5.99 million total viewers. “Modern Family” improved two tenths form last week, to a 2.4 in the demo and 7.45 million viewers; “Black-ish” had a similar uptick with a 1.6 demo rating and 5.88 million viewers.
“Designated Survivor” came in with a 1.6 and 7 million viewers, beating the snot out of its time slot competition and improving on the demo and total audience of its lead-in, which should cheer up ABC execs.
NBC’s “Blindspot” is continuing its downward trend in its new-for-this-season Wednesday night slot, weighing in with a 1.1 demo and 5.43 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago P.D.” both contributed a 1.1 to NBC’s demo pile, with total audiences of 5.71 million and 6.14, respectively.
CBS’s “Survivor” started the night off well enough, with a 2.0 in the demo (up from a 1.8 last week) and 9.01 million viewers.
The CW’s “Frequency” continues to not be much of a live-same-day draw, though it held steady with its premiere demo rating of a .4 and an audience of 1.11 million. “Arrow,” its lead-in, is holding steady with a .7 demo and 1.95 million viewers.
As a caveat, yes, most of these shows will see large lifts — anywhere from 50% to more than 100% — once viewing within three and seven days is counted.
Really wanted to like this show.Sorry its a turkey.Instead of taking it in a new and interesting direction they play it far to close to the original movies.The movies are classic’s casting etc.This just doesn’t work, the chemistry between the main characters riggs/roger is as riggs put it “thin”.
It in no way lives up to expectation and should be cancelled forthwith.Its like a poor re-shoot of the movies with inferior characters and shaky dialogue.As a homage to the movies unfortunately it falls well short.Ditch this nonsense.
Lethal Weapon, I love the show. Damon Wayons is one of my favorite actors and Clayne Crawford loved him as Teddy on Rectify but he is great as Riggs
It’s official. LETHAL WEAPON is the real McCoy! So, so close to taking over the number one spot at 8pm!!!!! They are quickly becoming my favorite procedural, moving MAJOR CRIMES, NCIS, NCIS: L.A., HAWAII 5.O, and BLUE BLOODS down a few pegs. But they still got a ways to go before they can replace the AWESOMENESS of MACGYVER !!!! MACGYVER RULES!!!!
Also loved the ABC comedies, MODERN FAMILY, and BLACK-ISH last night. Both had me ROTFLOL last night. So genius of the writer’s to have the gay couple move in the black high school football star to raise while his family relocates. Discovering that he’s a bit of klutz, a gentle giant, an eating machine which the guys spoil and he spoils them back through teaching them how to be hip,and by being an unstoppable force for the football program, as well as a source for Lily’s angst has been a blast watching all season. Last night was priceless. Baby Joe at his speech therapy class resulted in huge laughs courtesy of Joe and mom, Gloria. BLACK-ISH was insane!
So many LOL moments based on real situations that black men have faced. The elevator dilemma took the cake!!!! The number of black men fearing being labelled a kidnapper while helping a lost white child…. so funny and yet so sad and true. Ditto for forgetting your driver’s license while driving home to your exclusive neighborhood. BEST EPISODE EVER! EMPIRE- OFF THE DAMN CHAIN last night! DESIGNATED SURVIVOR DOMINATION! On the flip side, I can’t see BLiNDSPOT lasting past the year at this rate of slippage. CODE BLACK is also flatlining.
Raine Orshine what are you smoking? LOL How can MacGyver EVER be better that Lethal Weapon? I love LW. Mac is a little lack luster. Although I am behind two episodes. Will catch up this weekend. But still funny. Better than Lethal Weapon? You gave me such a laugh.
Then again maybe you are saying those other procedural dramas are not as good as MAC. Still disagree. I watch the NCIS’s. L.A. is my fave. Still you gave me a laugh.