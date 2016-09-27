You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Bull,’ ‘This Is Us’ Lead Premiere-Week Winners

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
This Is Us Bull
CREDIT: NBC/CBS

One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class.

With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 15.6 million total viewers in its debut last Monday. The latter premiered the next night to a 2.2 in the demo and 11.1 million viewers. “Kevin Can Wait” benefited from following broadcast’s best lead-in, “The Big Bang Theory.” The Kevin James multi-camera will have to fly solo later this season when it moves up to 8 p.m. and “Big Bang” shifts to Thursday.

Premiering Friday at 8 p.m., CBS’ “MacGyver” reboot drew a respectable 1.7 demo rating and 10.9 million viewers, making it the night’s top broadcast program in both measures.

NBC’s “This Is Us” was the other big winner of premiere week, debuting to a 2.8 demo rating — the highest for any new show thus far — 10 million viewers. The Peacock’s new comedy “The Good Place” premiered Monday to a strong 2.3 rating and 8 million viewers following “The Voice.” The Mike Schur-produced single-camera struggled a bit in its timeslot premiere on Thursday night, drawing a 1.4 and 5.25 million viewers, but retained most of the audience from lead-in “Superstore.”

Related

Single-camera comedy “Speechless” showed promise for ABC, matching its “The Goldbergs” lead-in with a 2.0 in the demo and surpassing it in total viewers with 7.3 million. Also strong was the premiere of drama “Designated Survivor” Wednesday at 10 p.m., drawing a 2.2 rating and 10 million viewers.

But there was downside as well for the Alphabet. New Thursday-night drama “Notorious” drew an abysmal 1.1 rating and 5.4 million viewers — shedding 56% of it’s “Grey’s Anatomy” lead-in in the demo and 38% in viewers. That poor showing no-doubt had a negative impact on “How to Get Away With Murder” at 10 p.m., which debuted its new season to a weak 1.4 in the demo and 5.1 million viewers.

Also suffering from a poor lead-in was Fox’s “Pitch,” which premiered opposite “Notorious” to a 1.1 and 4.2 million viewers. The baseball drama had the misfortune of following sophomore “Rosewood,” which debuted its new season to an anemic 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers. “Lethal Weapon” fared far better on Wednesday night ahead of “Empire,” drawing a 2.2 and 7.8 million viewers.

Delayed viewing gave a solid boost to “Empire,” which drew a 5.5 demo rating in live-plus-three numbers released Monday by Nielsen, a 31% increase. Elsewhere in the Wednesday lineup, “Lethal Weapon” grew 32% to 2.9. On ABC, “The Goldbergs” and “Speechless” each grew 30% to 2.6. “Modern Family” gained 46% to 3.8, and “Black-ish” grew 35% to 2.7. “Designated Survivor” leapt 68% to 3.7.

On NBC, “Blindspot” grew 54% to 2.0. “Law & Order: SVU” grew 61% to 2.9. “Chicago PD” increased 50% to 2.4. CBS’ “Survivor” and “Big Brother” drew smaller gains, in keeping with the trend for reality programming.

More TV

  • Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird

    Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "101 (Auditions)" -

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: Who Are We Kidding? It's All About Katy Perry

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson Interview:

    Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson 2006 Interview: 'He Confessed to Murder'

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon; group

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Daryl and Company Get Bogged Down in a Swamp (SPOILERS)

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Leads Discussion on What It 'Means to be a Muslim Today' at SXSW

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • The Scientology Cross is perched atop

    Scientology Unveils Network Launch Set for Monday

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - NYC Auditions. (ABC/Eric

    Lionel Richie Is the 'Adult in the Room' on 'American Idol'

    One week into the 2016-17 season, CBS’ freshmen are at the head of the fall class. With “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the broadcast network premiered the top drama in total viewers and the top comedy in viewers and 18-49 ratings last week in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The former drew a 2.6 rating among […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad