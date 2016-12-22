In today’s TV News roundup, Viola Davis will be featured on Bravo’s “Inside the Actor’s Studio,” Viacom’s Bob Bakish and A+E Networks’ Nancy Dubuc head to NATPE, Starz announces premiere dates for its Rolling Stones documentary, and more.

CASTING

Viola Davis will be featured on Bravo‘s “Inside the Actor’s Studio” on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. In anticipation of her appearance in the revival of “Fences,” Davis will discuss her greatest performances and achievements, including her Oscar nominations for her work in “Doubt” and “The Help” as well as her historic Emmy win for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Davis will also receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the same day.

DATES

Starz has grabbed the U.S. television premiere of the tour documentary “The Rolling Stones Olé! Olé! Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America” on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m., as well as the concert docu “Havana Moon” on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m.

“A Trip Across Latin America” follows the Rolling Stones as they tour through 10 cities in Latin America in early 2016, leading up to their tour finale in Havana, Cuba. “Havana Moon” features the full Havana concert, marking both the end of their tour and the first time a foreign rock band has played Cuba.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, and Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO of A+E Networks, will deliver keynote addresses as part of the line-up for NATPE Miami 2017.

The event will serve as Bakish’s first major public appearance since he was named permanent president-CEO of Viacom earlier this month.

The conference, which provides a global marketplace and resource for television and platform executives, will take place Jan. 17-19, and will feature the third installment of the NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, hosted this time by comedian and “Fuller House” star Bob Saget.

SPECIALS

The Trumpet Awards, a prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, has been acquired by Bounce TV.

Set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2017, The Trumpet Awards will premiere on Bounce TV on Sunday, Jan. 29. The black-tie ceremony will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Bounce TV also announced that veteran public affairs executive Jeff Johnson will assume the newly created position of VP of community outreach. In his new role, Johnson will manage relationships within Trumpet Awards, as well as develop the network’s public affairs initiatives and partnerships with community organizations.