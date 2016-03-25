HBO has opted not to go forth with a third season of “Togetherness,” Variety has confirmed.

Currently in the midst of its second season, the Season 2 finale on April 10 will serve as the series ender for the dramedy that hails from the Duplass brothers.

The cancellation comes as a surprise, as it was understood Mark and Jay Duplass were already working away at writing a third season, even without the official decision on the show’s future.

”Although we have decided not to proceed with another season of ‘Togetherness,’ we look forward to continuing our strong creative collaboration with the talented Jay and Mark Duplass,” HBO said in a statement to Variety on Friday.

Though “Togetherness” will not be moving forward, the pair will stay in business with HBO, as they are under an overall deal with the premium cabler, which is also home to the animated series “Animals” on which they serve as exec producers. (“Animals” was originally picked up with a two-season order and is in its freshman run now.) The Duplasses will continue to develop and produce series for HBO with their standing two year pact.

“Togetherness” never really drew much of an audience in its two seasons on HBO, with last week’s episode averaging just 405,000 viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates. By comparison, the same night’s “Vinyl” garnered 908,000 and “Girls” drew 818,000.

In Variety‘s recent cover story with the Duplass brothers, they said they don’t feel pressure from HBO to improve ratings, but they were hoping numbers would improve during Season 2. “We’re good Catholic schoolboys,” Jay said to which Mark added: “We want to please our parents at HBO.”

The pair also shared that HBO had helped them to redevelop the concept of the show so that it could run for years to come. That, plus the show being low-budget, seemed to be enough to keep the series running.

“Every single movie or TV show we’ve made has been profitable because we’ve made it very very cheaply,” Mark said before the sophomore season debuted. “‘Togetherness’ is made for a price because let’s say our fourth season of ‘Togetherness’ doesn’t rate as well. We’re not highly-rated. If you’re an expensive as shit show, they’re going to cancel you. If you’re a cheap show, you’re added value to a cool place that needs you because you’re well reviewed and you take care of yourself. You get to keep going. That’s really important.”

Created by the Duplass duo and Steve Zissis, “Togetherness” — whose cancellation was first reported by Deadline — stars Mark Duplass, Zissis, Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Peet.

Rick Kissel contributed to this report.