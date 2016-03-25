HBO has opted not to go forth with a third season of “Togetherness,” Variety has confirmed.
Currently in the midst of its second season, the Season 2 finale on April 10 will serve as the series ender for the dramedy that hails from the Duplass brothers.
The cancellation comes as a surprise, as it was understood Mark and Jay Duplass were already working away at writing a third season, even without the official decision on the show’s future.
”Although we have decided not to proceed with another season of ‘Togetherness,’ we look forward to continuing our strong creative collaboration with the talented Jay and Mark Duplass,” HBO said in a statement to Variety on Friday.
Though “Togetherness” will not be moving forward, the pair will stay in business with HBO, as they are under an overall deal with the premium cabler, which is also home to the animated series “Animals” on which they serve as exec producers. (“Animals” was originally picked up with a two-season order and is in its freshman run now.) The Duplasses will continue to develop and produce series for HBO with their standing two year pact.
“Togetherness” never really drew much of an audience in its two seasons on HBO, with last week’s episode averaging just 405,000 viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates. By comparison, the same night’s “Vinyl” garnered 908,000 and “Girls” drew 818,000.
In Variety‘s recent cover story with the Duplass brothers, they said they don’t feel pressure from HBO to improve ratings, but they were hoping numbers would improve during Season 2. “We’re good Catholic schoolboys,” Jay said to which Mark added: “We want to please our parents at HBO.”
The pair also shared that HBO had helped them to redevelop the concept of the show so that it could run for years to come. That, plus the show being low-budget, seemed to be enough to keep the series running.
“Every single movie or TV show we’ve made has been profitable because we’ve made it very very cheaply,” Mark said before the sophomore season debuted. “‘Togetherness’ is made for a price because let’s say our fourth season of ‘Togetherness’ doesn’t rate as well. We’re not highly-rated. If you’re an expensive as shit show, they’re going to cancel you. If you’re a cheap show, you’re added value to a cool place that needs you because you’re well reviewed and you take care of yourself. You get to keep going. That’s really important.”
Created by the Duplass duo and Steve Zissis, “Togetherness” — whose cancellation was first reported by Deadline — stars Mark Duplass, Zissis, Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Peet.
Rick Kissel contributed to this report.
HBO, I think this was a mistake. Some of the biggest successes came with time. This was a fun show and it got better with season two. Sad you didn’t hang on for that third season before cutting it loose.
I don’t know how I didn’t find out about this until recently, but I feel like I just unknowingly lost close friends, knowing I wont be able to see a season 3, 4, 5, or 6. One of the best shows ever on HBO. Sad to me that we need such high drama, ie breaking bad, or high sex/ violence content like Game of thrones ( although I love both) to keep a show alive.
I fell in love with every character on Togetherness, the dynamic range of experience and emotions the characters portrayed was not only relatable, but inspiring.
Ive rewatched both seasons twice, I was so excited to see a season with Alex and Tina together. Mark and Jay Duplass, thank you so much for this artistic gift. Forever grateful,
<3 your number one fan
Alexandra
I’m so glad this show is over! Let’s make space for the next Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad (yeah yeah, not HBO, I know) or other quality content. Togethermess was like watching paint dry. Excruciatingly boring and mind numbingly dull. The only question is if the content managers over at HBO will wake up, because they were clearly out of it when they approved Vinyl.
Seriously??? I loved this show and am very disappointed that there won’t be ‘at least’ one more season. I won’t go overboard and take away from the respect I have for the first two seasons and how much I enjoyed them and I definitely look forward to future projects that arise from the ‘brother’s’!
What an utterly shallow decision to cancel a show with such depth. Shame on HBO execs in their shiny arsed suit trousers and tasseled loafers. They wouldn’t know a good thing if it bit them in the nether regions.
I loved this show so disappointing that HBO is cancelling it. While listed as a comedy it has a lot of drama, great acting, writing, and music. The Duplass brothers are very talented. Would love to see Netflix pick this up because apparently HBO does not appreciate it.
i’m very sad that Togetherness was cancelled. I think HBO has made a big mistake in doing so. It was sensitive and funny and different, and I loved Tina and Alex and the relationship they were forging. It would have just gotten better as it went on.
‘Have to say the Duplass Brothers, with their writing and production of this fine series is what first attracted me. However, it was that unforgettable Season One Finale episode that lured me back for the second season! The finale was a remarkable piece of drama and work! HBO, I can understand how Jack Black’s “The Brink” was cancelled after one season (AND THAT show was promoted on air way more than “Togetherness”)….”The Brink’s” locales just didn’t appeal to a lot of people….but “Togetherness” is Americana! Do please re-consider, and give it a chance to develop….you kept “Ballers” on the air….and unless one is a fervent Dwayne Johnson fan…most feel that show is very lacking. C’mon HBO…give the viewers what we really want and can relate to!
Commented earlier today but am in denial that this show was cancelled. If the viewer numbers weren’t there YET it because of the lack of promotion on HBO’s account. We just happened to give it a try randomly this weekend and watched the whole series and loved it and e-mailed friends to watch it.
I am cancelling my HBO subscription and am never watching an HBO show again! First Looking and now Togetherness… way to break my heart, HBO.
Love Togetherness. Superb acting and writing. I will miss all the characters. It was so real and made me think. HBO bad move.
What a pity. I really loved the show. Sure, it wasn’t for everyone, but HBO should somtimes invest in może intelligent shows.
This was really too bad. There are not enough shows like this on TV. A show that somehow drew my fiance and I closer. Not to mention, Amanda Peet really shined, it was like she was made for this role. Probably the most I’ve ever liked her. And Zissis, he’s outstanding. What a phenomenal couple of personalities. I think people that didn’t understand this or appreciate it just aren’t that deep of people. I love the psychology of something more than anything and am sensitive. This show tapped into some deep parts of me and I always felt touched after each episode.
Well, I am glad HBO had the intelligence to have series like Olive Kitteridge and to cancel Togetherness. I watched the first few shows of that and just didn’t get it. Actually thought On Demand may have skipped a few episodes because the whole thing just didn’t make sense. I do hope HBO gets better shows because Vinyl is really bad IMHO.
I tried to get into Togetherness and watched the first few shows on demand. But I feel the first few shows may have been deleted because I don’t “‘get” what the show is about. Maybe Demand is omitting the first few shows? Because this is why many did not get hooked on it, it makes little sense.
It’s the kind of show that’s allowed to be slow evolving and relationship driven because the Duplass bros get it done economically. These actors paired with this writing are supposed to be supported by the cocaine and buttcracks shows like Vinyl etc.. the bros must have had an inkling of the pending axe because they wrapped up the last episode so it could go to season 3, or be a slightly rough series finale. Very well done. Kudos to the actors, who got to showcase skills with great material, the Duplass bros for their creativity. And a raspberry to HBO for going against their own grain and losing patience with a great show. HBO has now sold out art for ratings. Any talk of artistic freedom there will be seen as hypocritical. That’s a bell that’s hard to un-ring, HBO execs!!! How can you cancel Togetherness but bring back Project Greenlight? Whaa??
I was shocked to be watching episode 7 on HBO and see ads for the series finale! You’ve got to be kidding me. This is SUCH a great show and one that actually gets me emotionally involved. HBO, bad move. I have kids and can’t watch shows immediately when they air, when are these networks going to stop judging viewership on Neilsen ratings – get with the times!
I’ve watched every episode, and I’m not sure why I did. Boring as hell. The first season was okay. This second season was time I’ll never get back. Dredging on and on about what exactly? Dune? Charter school? Ummmmm….two season and their marriage should’ve been over two episodes into the first season. Glad to see it go. Very boring, stealing sand? Playing with puppets, arguing about what kind of charter school, uber drivers sleeping with customers. Dumb! Dumb! And Dumb!
So sad this show is cancelled!! Really love it!!! Bad move HBO
My husband and I loved watching this show. Very sorry to see it go; never really got promoted that I could tell. I won’t watch Vinyl (though my other half is giving it a chance) because there is not one character that I like or feel anything for. Togetherness had great writing and good characters played by good actors. Pretty soon we will be able to drop HBO and lower our cable bill!
Togetherness is a great show and I’m disappointed in HBO who have so many great shows but cancels a great show. Boardwalk started off slow and boring and didn’t get real good into end of season 2 and got better every year. That’s why I’m disappointed that they canceled togetherness during season 2 didn’t even give it a chance and I found it to be romantic, real life relationships and it is a hilarious show. That was very low budget and made HBO money
This proves how ignorant and unreceptive people are to Indie culture, in-depth writing, and character development that revolves around interpersonal relationships.
But by all means-lets keep Girls and all the other BS on the network.
I’m sure they will buy out the Duplass Bros-and maybe they can move on to IFC or some other platform that gets it.
Another smart well written show goes away. What’s the matter? No enough sex, drugs and bathroom jokes? Looked forward to this show each Sunday only tonight to find out there is only 1 left. Others commented on the lack of promotion, well I did not know this show even existed till running into one night after Vinyl. It’s not TV … No kidding. Thanks for the lack of variety and class HBO.
So sad to hear that my favorite show and also my husband’s favorite show is not going to be airing anymore , we look forward to every new episode every Sunday on HBO and now we are not going to have anymore new episodes to watch , this definitely sucks that there is not going to be another season , there is still enough story to have a few more seasons. I guess we will never know if Alex and Tina take the next step and be more than friends and I guess we will never know if everything is going to be okay in Pete and Michelle marriage. There is more questions that are not going to be answered and all the way around it’s going to suck. I thank the Togetherness crew for giving us a great two seasons , you all were wonderful!!!!! Thank you so much for creating this series the Duplass brothers!!!
So sad this is ending! One of my favorite shows of all time… I love the Duplass brothers
But GIRLS gets 6 seasons with the same ratings? What?
This is exactly what John Landgraf was getting at when he said there is too much TV. Great great shows that just get lost in the rubbish. One of the smartest, most relevant, best acted and best written shows on TV, cheap by comparison to make – and it STILL gets cancelled. HBO used to be above this sort of crappy decision, but this is just totally in line with the slow downward spiral the network has been in the last 3 years. The only parts that are premium about HBO are the price and how badly their recent decisions (like Utopia) smell.
I’m very disappointed to hear about ‘Togetherness’s’ cancellation. The writing was excellent and the actors perfect. I hate it when an outstanding program is shelved,especially this one. I looked forward to it on Sunday nights … Shame on HBO for letting this gem go by the wayside … A tragedy! 😪
SO sad!! Bad call HBO! The show was great. Hopefully you will let it find another home. We will drop the channel, nothing left.
Talk about jumping the shark HBO!! Uggh
Let’s Riot!!!!
No! I am really disappointed. This is a very relevant well written story with a great cast. It’s a shame that it won’t keep going a few more seasons, apparently real life drama isn’t good enough for HBO. The Duplass brothers writing is fantastic. After Girls finale I will drop the channel too!
NO HBO!!!!! PLEASE DONT CANCEL TOGETHERNESS!!!!! this is the best show on tv right now!!!!!!
That’s too bad, it’s one of the best shows on right now. Season 2 has been equally as good as Season 1…it should have at least gotten 3. Maybe a wrap up movie, like Hello Ladies got.
So disappointed in HBO! I loved this show! I wanted to see what on earth was happening to “Rose” and my favorite average guy! Amanda was ready to have a baby, unbeknownst to her, and the actor/vampire thing — well, maybe that threw it off? SMH, HBO.
so sad. One of the most authentic shoes on HBO. Maybe if they promoted it as much as Vinyl, it would have reached a wider audience.
Disappointing. Togetherness is one of only three shows I watch on HBO and maybe my favorite. (The others are Silicon Valley and Girls.) I’ll drop HBO come summer and maybe resub next winter for the final season of Girls, then I’m probably done with HBO for good.
Oh HBO, I’m disappointed in you. That was a little gem of a show. If you had promoted it more it would have had better ratings. Shame on you for letting it die. No more pets for you!
one of my faves, too bad
So disappointed. This show is so uniquely smart and funny!
Surprised and disappointed. Such a smart, real, and touching show. Great acting, great writing. Hopefully it finds another home.
Huge disappointment. Best show on HBO… and perhaps all of television. This is a big mistake, HBO.
Yeah. Other than that it’s another one of HBO’s lead-casted ‘white’ shows, it’s a damn good show and I like it as much as the others, and I will not watch Vinyl.
The show not dumb enough for you, HBO?
Noooooooooooo!!!!
Incredibly disappointing.,so few good shows out there right now and this was one.