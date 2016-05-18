TNT Orders Young-Shakespeare Series ‘Will,’ Casts Niecy Nash in ‘Claws’ Pilot

TNT has given a series order to “Will,” a drama about the exploits of young William Shakespeare, the network announced Tuesday. The network also has cast Niecy Nash (“Scream Queens”) in the Rashida Jones-produced drama pilot “Claws,” and has ordered another drama pilot, “Civil,” about a second U.S. Civil War.

A period drama told in a contemporary style, “Will” stars newcomer Laurie Davidson alongside Olivia DeJonge (“The Visit,” “Hiding”), Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Hell on Wheels”), Mattias Inwood (“The Shanara Chronicles”), Jamie Campbell Bower (“Sweeney Todd,” “The Twilight Saga”) and Ewen Bremner (“Transporting,” “Snowpiercer”). TNT ordered a pilot for the series in January. Craig Pearce (“The Great Gatsby”), “Shekhar Kapur” (Elizabeth), Alison Owen (“Elizabeth”), Debra Hayward (“Love Actually”), Vince Gerardis (“Jumper”), Howard Braunstein (“The Informant!”) and Louise Rosager serve as executive producers. The series begins with Shakespeares arrival in the raucous London theater scene of the 16th century. The series joins a slate of dramas set to debut in 2017 that also includes the previously announced “Tales From the Crypt” and “The Alienist.”

Billed as a dramedy, “Claws” explores the lives of five manicurists in a Florida nail salon. Jones and Will McCormack will executive produce, with writer Eliot Laurence co-exec producing. Le Train Train will produce the pilot in association with Warner Horizon Television and TNT Original Productions,

“Civil,” from director Allen Coulter (“Damages,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Ray Donovan”) and writer and executive producer Scott Smith (“A Simple Plan”) tells the political and social story of another Civil War in the United States. TNT Originals is producing the pilot with MGM Television. Whalerock Indistries’ Lloyd Braun will executive produce through that company’s MGM deal. Thomas Kelly wills serve as showrunner and executive producer.