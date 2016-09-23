After being fired from “Criminal Minds” following an on-set altercation with a producer, Thomas Gibson is offering his side of the story in a new interview published Thursday.
“I feel like it took years to make a good reputation and a minute to damage it,” The actor told People.
On the CBS show, Gibson played Aaron Hotchner in the series since it first aired in Sept. 2005.
Gibson says he approached the writer-producer, Virgil Williams, about a line that he thought didn’t quite fit and the response he received was not one welcoming to criticism.
“We were shooting a scene late one night when I went to Virgil and told him there was a line that I thought contradicted an earlier line,” Gibson said.“He said, ‘Sorry, it’s necessary, and I absolutely have to have it.’”
Gibson, upset, went back to his colleagues and told them about the encounter and while doing so Williams burst into the room directly toward Gibson.
“He came into that room and started coming towards me. As he brushed past me, my foot came up and tapped him on the leg,” Gibson recalls. “If I hadn’t moved, he would have run into me. We had some choice words, for which I apologized the next day, and that was it. It was over. We shot the scene, I went home – and I never got to go back.”
There is speculation regarding Gibsons’ claims considering his violent past with other members of the production that resulted in him being sent to anger management classes.
Initially Gibson was let go for two weeks but has officially been “dismissed” from the show. He will appear on the first two-episodes of season twelve, but “creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date,” according to a statement from CBS Television Studios ABC Studios.
For now, Gibson says he is considering comedy, theater, directing or producing.
Season 12 of Criminal Minds premieres on CBS Sept. 28.
this actor got what he deserved. hopefully his wife takes her head of out the clouds and fires him too.
I don’t buy Gibson’s story.
Who cares what you think?
Someone is a liar … either he was fired over nothing or his foot did much more than tap someone.
I’ll bet on the latter….
It is a stupid formulaic and dark show. Unwatchable. he should be glad he is out of it
There is always more to just that.. It appears he did other things before and didnt get along with Shemar Moore either, So I am not thrilled but actors need to keep their cool and listen to their bosses too. SO try to make the best of the show and give the new fill in’s a fair chance. ???
.
I read the actors on Criminal Minds work Monday though Saturday; working 14-17 hours a day. If that’s the case Thomas Gibson is stressed out & tired. If he is easily to anger he needs to get serious help. I hate for him to leave the show but you can’t be fighting. I hope he gets the help he needs then come back to the show.
After playing a character for so long hew had every right to say if a line fit or not The writer is way too temperamental grow some skin dude. Makes me want to find something else to watch without Hotch it won’t be the same they brought in the I see dead people & cross them over lady anyway What’s she want to do cross the dead after a shooting? I can’t take her seriously after that role
Virgil was probably bullied in school and atill.hasn’t figured things out…..
Twelve years is long enough for a show like this. It’s run its course and will be in re-runs for years to come. CBS is known for cutting overhead on long running shows. They set him up for a fall and fired him to sever his salary.
Williams sounds like a whiny crybaby. Sounds like Gibson was defending himself…or at the least, moving out the way to avoid a “real violent” altercation. It’s too bad the other people in the room at the time don’t speak up…but then again, maybe they don’t want to complain and then be fired also by Williams because his feelings are hurt!
People pay $6 for People magazine? Why? It’s all on the Internet.
One of the best shows on TV