Actor Thomas Gibson has been fired from the CBS drama “Criminal Minds” after 11 seasons in the wake of an on-set altercation with a producer.
“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from ‘Criminal Minds,’ ” ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios said in a statement Friday. “Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”
Gibson’s character of Aaron Hotchner is expected to appear in two episodes of the upcoming season, which bows Sept. 28. But the actor will not return to the show’s set for any additional filming, making it a challenge for producers to write out the character that has been a stalwart of the FBI profilers drama since its inception in 2005.
Gibson issued a statement expressing his appreciation for the show and its fans over the years.
“I love ‘Criminal Minds’ and have put my heart and soul into it for the last twelve years. I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have,” the statement said.
Gibson’s dismissal comes after “Criminal Minds” producer ABC Studios conducted an internal review of an incident that came during filming about two weeks ago. Gibson is said to have kicked a producer on the show who has been identified by TMZ as Virgil Williams. Gibson is also known to have had an violent outburst involving a “Criminal Minds” assistant director in 2010, which resulted in the studio sending him to anger-management classes.
As word of his suspension from the show spread earlier this week, numerous industry sources have noted that Gibson was known to be a volatile presence on the “Criminal Minds” set. The actor was said to have frequently been verbally abusive to fellow cast and crew members. One source with knowledge of the 2010 incident — which allegedly involved Gibson shoving the assistant director — said many staff members were dismayed that he was not let go at that time.
In January 2013, Gibson was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of drunk driving after driving his car through a barricade on a street cordoned off for a marathon event. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving. He received probation and was ordered to attend alcohol education classes.
“Criminal Minds” has weathered plenty of star turnover during its long run. Mandy Patinkin famously left the show after its second season, saying he could no longer stomach the violent nature of the procedural about FBI criminal profilers. Joe Mantegna has been Gibson’s co-star since the 2007-08 season. Another original cast member, Shemar Moore, bowed out after season 11.
Gibson had an integral role on “Criminal Minds” as the Aaron Hotchner, known as “Hotch,” the head of the profiler unit. The actor has long commuted to the “Criminal Minds” set in Glendale, Calif., from his home in San Antonio, Texas, where his three children live.
Gibson grew up in Charleston, S.C., and became involved in theater at a young age. He attended the Juilliard School on a scholarship, graduating in 1985. His big break as an actor came in landing a role in the 1992 Tom Cruise-Nicole Kidman starrer “Far and Away.” He toplined the ABC sitcom “Dharma & Greg” opposite Jenna Elfman from 1997-2002.
Thomas Gibson is a very good actor he needs to stay in the show it wont be criminal minds with out him so there has to be a way for him to stay if they put any body else in his place I will not watch it an I think a lot a people a feel the same way I live in montana I started watching criminal minds when it first aried so please have him stay.
Many many actors have behaved worse. You are making a big mistake by firing him. Get over yourself and do the right thing. ……. hire him back
Ah come on man! Bring Gibson back!! He is indeed the show. His character is what caught my attention and made me be a fan since day one. Shemar already left, and it was hard to accept not seeing him on the show…and now not seeing Gibson, SUCKS!! Please bring him back! Make amends and forgive each other. The show might lose viewings.
Please notify me when the new epoisodes .
Thank you
If Hotch goes I go. I’ve watched every episode if he leaves the show, I won’t watch anymore.
Gideon was my favorite. After he left Hotch and Spencer Reid. However the problem with today’s society is we feel no one should be held accountable. If Thomas Gibson has pushed and kicked staff he should be let go. I do wish some how he could stay, but if he can not control his temper then yes he should be let go.
You people have to be kidding me he was the biggest part of the show the show will not make it any longer readings will go down not fair I think We will no longer watch the show anymore and I love form all my friends which I have over 1000 friends and told her friends not to watch the show anymore we were big fans this was a bad move
Hello, its good piece of writing about media print, we all be aware
of media is a wonderful source of data.
We want Thomas Gibson on Criminal Minds people should learn to forgive and give another chance he made Criminal Minds he’s a very good actor
Makes me sad I love the character
I will definitely miss Aaron. The team is awesome all together. I hate to think of it breaking up. HOW DO HIS COWORKERS FEEL ABOUT THIS CHANGE?
I lost interest after losing Derrick but now Hotch too. This should have been worked out in order to complete this season at the very least. What’s going on? Get your staff under control…Poor management…@the rest of the crew my deepest sympathies you guys were great…@ CBS you blew it….goodbye and good luck.
I was so upset when Derek left, and now, with my favorite Hotch gone, I, a once extremely devoted fan, will no longer be watching “Criminal Minds”. I understand that his behavior may have left the producers no choice, but Hitch WAS the essence of the show. Derek was the icing on the cake. This totally sucks for fans
I Thought about not watching when Derick left now With Hotch gone… I will not be watching…. I was a very faithful criminal minds fan
Rachel, I liked him too, but he’s a grown man. They already had given him lots of chances. What a drain he must have been on the set with those outbursts. Now I wonder if Shamar and Paget couldn’t take his behavior either.
The producers can’t continue to reward outbursts and violent behavior just because we liked his character. It was a move he forced them to make. If someone where you work were to repeatedly act out and then nailed you with a kick, he’d have to go. Anyway, I hope you give the show a second chance. The writing is excellent, the new characters bring more possibilities and maybe the change will push Gibson to get serious about behavioral recovery. Given time, if he straightens out his issues, he’ll work in TV again. In the interim I’m especially looking forward to seeing the character of Emily Prentiss again.
I was hoping the producer’s would reconsider and give him another chance. Everyone makes mistakes and have bad days, we are all imperfect. Hotch was the glue of the show and frankly I won’t be watching anymore.
You can go ahead end the show.
I am so disappointed that Thomas Gibson won’t be back. I won’t watch the show again, even the last one where we find out how you get rid of him. Shemar leaving was a big mistake also. Doesn’t anyone consider the viewers?????????
Very sad. I was shocked when “Morgan” left and now this
I wish the rest of the staff the best
Will just watch re runs now
I am sure there are many different ways to deal with the situation that caused his dismal. But for this huge fan, I will be very sorry to see him go. There have been to many actors /actresses leave, example, the actress who played “Prentice “. I was so upset Shemar Moore left. Quit getting the good ones to leave!!
Without Derek AND Hotch, the show will certainly be different. Will watch a few episodes then decide if the quality has been maintained. Who will be the BAU leader?
Hotch was is and always will be ‘Criminal Minds’. Not watching anymore since the show has been gutted worse than any episode ever could be.
You are so foolish for taking Thomas Gibson. He was perfect for the part of Hotchner. I don’t want to watch the show without him. I love the entire team, but you made a BIG mistake. No one will be able to take his role and do it justice. I’m upset and angry about this disastrous decision. Swallow your pride and find a way to take him back. .
You and others commenting the show is wrong for firing Hotch for such unprofessional and disruptive behavior in the workplace have lost your minds! Just for the sake of a character?? Especially after ready the details in this article. I wonder how many of you will deal with this behavior subjected towards you in your workplace. As an HR professional, he should’ve been gone a long time ago.
Because obviously you were on set and you witnessed what really happened…and you also believe everything the media tell you & only one side of the story..Wow. I personally agree with one previous commenter: it seems we are only getting one side of this story.. the producers’. Producers who seem to treat the actors on this series like cattle, firing them and re-hiring them at will…it ‘s therefore not a stretch to imagine that one of them treated Gibson like dirt and provoked him by walking into him. What would you do in this case? Take the insult/provocation with a smile? These guys work 15 hrs days.I am against violence, verbal or other, but let’s face it, If you are being treated like crap by your producer & he is trying to provoke you, I imagine that one day you ll snap. Looks to me like the producer should have got a warning too. But , like YOU, I wasn’t on set was I? It’s all speculation.
This show will never be the same. I could deal with the fact that the character Prentiss was gone,now Shemar Moore and Thomas Gibson.I am finished!!!! I am sad!
Mr. Gibson’s acting was always superb. He is the boss that the team always looked up too. They have messed with this cast too many times. This matter could have been handled privately behind the scenes. There is something really rotten about this. This show will never be the same. Why watch it now?
You got that right. Criminal Minds will not be the same and I’m not sure if I will continue watching. My husband and I have been watching this ever since it started. This is a very sad situation for Thomas Gibson but I hope that he will get the help he needs because he is such a good actor.
please don’t fire Thomas gibson. he is needed in the series. he should be fined or even arrested, but the show needs his character to go on. thank you. judee m corella
Mr. Gibson (Hotch), with all your family sacrifices over the past decade for this show is a shame in light of their harsh punishment. I will no longer be an avid watcher nor fan. The person responsible for firing Hotch really made a hugh mistake. Several of my friends and family will also not be watching. I would like to know what was done to provoke Mr. Gibson.
Didn’t think I could take the exit of Derek and now Hodge will be gone too..will not wait the show again!
The show will not be the same. They just keep either firing someone like Emily, then let her come back, gone again. They even let JJ go once. We all have heard about actors that are difficult. They are not easy to deal with. But since he has been on this show so long it shows they should know how important he is to the success of the show.
What caused this meltdown? One in 2010 and 2016. Been on the air for how long? Come on
I will no longer watch criminal minds
First Shemar left now Hotch and now me. And to think I bought all the seasons even pre-ordering 11. What a dirty waste for the networks to have let go 2 big big talents. Who is next Matthew or Joe? Probably because idiot executives who dont even watch the shows because they are too busy counting their money dont give a rip about the fans who put that money in their greedy fat hands.
The hitch in this story is it’s one sided. Sure he had a DUI and got into “creative differences” on the set. that is nothing new in Hollywood and why i don’t work there. BUT…. What bothers me is, and i am not making excuses for violent behavior, let that be clear; but what was said to have provoked him. i notice that that part is absent. it’s all about what he’s done wrong and his history. But we all know people just don’t freak out and kick someone for no reason.
My guess is the producer was doing what they always do and acting like a soulless jerk provoking him. demeaning him and telling him to shut up and just do your job and be quiet and Gibson stuck his foot up his ass.
i know how those producers are and the vultures (so called back stabbing talent) are on sets. it’s like being in middle school and your teacher is a soul sucking manipulative tyrant. To be honest it takes a certain type of person to tolerate that business. it’s not for everyone it can drive you insane or turn you into a drug addict. They may get paid an extravagant amount but if you are working for the wrong producer or director your in trouble.
that’s why most actors want to do movies cause if they have a bad boss it’s only for a couple months.
BT Barnum once said, “The show must go on!”
Without Hotch it will not be the same!
Good luck Hotch!!
I’ve watched Criminal Minds from the very beginning. Having my 2 favorite actors leaving breaks my heart. Yes I love tge whoke team, they were a perfect fit but those 2 were “it”! Don’t kbiw if I will be abke to watch it anymore. Ill try but no promises. Ill miss my Hotch and most def my sexy Shemar Moore.♡ Will miss y’all :-(
Another great show done ! Too bad these adult children can’t get along.
I agree it’s done no more criminal minds will fade out
It’s ridiculous that they would fire Gibson over this. The mature thing would have been for Gibson and the producer to apologize to one another and then reach a compromise for the sake of the show. With two long standing cast members gone there is no way Criminal Minds can continue. I hope the producers are happy they just lost a loyal fan and I’m sure many others as well.
As an avid viewer of Criminal Minds, since it first appeared, the high number of individuals who have been leaving the program, had always been accompanied by the explanation of the writers, producers and a number of directors who could not- would not – leave the awesome stories and the way they forced the amazing actors to change, greatly the character’s nature to “sensationalize,” their core, essentially personality traits of the established nature that are a personal affront to the actors, as well as those of us who are constantly exposed to the deterioration of the quality of what little remains, as a more intelligent and informative viewing choice from the network archetypal destructive individuals who have nothing to offer anyone who is even capable of possessing a scintilla of intelligence. Personally, I think that Thomas deserves a medal for putting up with the dumbing down of the American viewers, and as an actor, of great significance, it is a most distressing experience for one of the best of the best on a long running series, where the best continue to leave rather than put up with anymore destruction of a once great series.
I am upset about this. What will criminal minds be without Hotch?
No Morgan, no Hotch NO SHOW
Exactly!!!!!!
Totally agree with you , too bad, I was a fan from the beginning, I will miss Hotch and Shemar and the show.
Maybe the producer provoked him ? Sets can be nasty places full of egos, power play and mind games…Especially producers, assistant directors and other non-creative, no-talent people on the sets can be a pain in the a*s. They have no understanding of the artistic process, the need to have a focused and quiet set, but they act like they are VERY important all the time and have little respect for actors. It’s amazing that Thomas Gibson stayed 12 years, but it probably got on his nerves. To have “kicked a producer” actually doesn’t sound that bad to me. Some deserve it, believe me ;-)
Maybe the producer provoked him ? Sets can be nasty places full of egos, power play and mind games…Especially producers, assistant directors and other non-creative, no-talent people on the sets can be a pain in the a*s. They have no understanding of the artistic process, the need to focus and have a quite set, but they act like they are VERY important all the time and have little respect for actors. It’s amazing that Thomas Gibson stayed 12 years, but it probably got on his nerves. To have “kicked a producer” actually doesn’t sound that bad to me. Some deserve it, believe me ;-)
I am so upset about this. I think firing was not necessary. With two main characters gone I don’t know if I will continue watching. This is probably the beginning of the end for criminal minds which makes me unhappy
Mr. Gibson, if you read this, my hope for you is that you take this opportunity to turn your life in a different direction, and focus on positive aspects of humanity. You and everyone in the program have always been very high quality, however I had to stop watching some years ago because the episodes became “too dark” for me to tolerate. I can’t imagine how you disciplined yourself all these years to leave your family and pursue this work in another part of the country. You were, in a real sense, living the life of the character you portrayed. I hate to admit I can be as engrossed and entertained by stories about the criminal aspect of our society as anyone, however there is already a generous helping of evil on the daily news. I wish our talented writers, producers, directors and actors would turn their energies toward the true, noble, and beautiful side of humanity. Thank you for your dedication to your craft, and I look forward to the next chapter of your career. I hope your incredible talent will be used to uplift the soul and inspire the heart of your next audience. Many blessings!
Serves him right. He’s an adult, he should know how to behave properly and not resort to violence when things don’t go his way. I never knew he was abusive to other cast members, they are well rid of him.
I wasn’t there, so all I know is what I’ve read on the internet. I wasn’t a big fan of Dharma andd Greg, then Thomas Gibson got the lead role in CM. I’ve watched virtually every episode, and up to this incident haven’t heard anything about any of the characters having issues. If they can they work out a resolution and keep Gibson (“Hotch”), they should. The first two episodes may be the last I watch of CM. The crew and cast should remember they almost didn’t make the 11th season, so there is no invincible show. Good luck to Thomas Gibson.
I watch show Mon, Tues all day and any other time it’s on. Each character was an integral part of the show. I’m sure I won’t watch it further after Sept. I understand rules and laws, but it seems to me that some type of other resolve should be possible.I’m sure that would work for him. He’s a wonderful man. Sorry to see him go. He will go on and so will I.
Looks like another of my favorite shows will be going away. Can’t see it surviving with all the main characters leaving. So sad….
Get over it he is th best character on the show. Apologize and move on there are no new good shows on net flix any more and that all I have to wach please please don’t close the show down. I will do anything to sto that. PLEASE
Well the originals are going one by one, “Criminal Minds” has been my favorite show for years, still watch the reruns every chance I get, but…l slacked after Emily left, then slacked even more when Shemar left, now.. JJ and Spencer are the only ones left, I really like them both but with the crew splitting up one by one its just a matter of time they will be gone too, I really hate it but it will never be anywhere close to ,” Criminal Minds” original show so i guess this is my signal to stop watching the show…it saddens me but I don’t think I could be interested in it anymore .. :”(
Sorry, I left out Garcia,
i dont want you to leave you get that job back
I find this to be just plain sad!! Hotch was fantastic in this role!! I read he was defending a female cast member, which I applaud. I’m not a fan of Aiesha Taylor, in her role, and was hoping she’d be leaving. There has always been a rotating door for females on this show. I’d like to see Tripplehorn back. However; perhaps Shemar Moore would be interested in coming back?! Otherwise, Joe Montengro or Paget Brewster could be the head of the unit. The best scenario would be getting Thomas Gibson back! This is my second favorite show after Bones. I’ll watch, but depending on how this is done will be crucial.
I am fearful for his wife and children at home. He very obviously has serious anger issues, and they very likely follow him home to his family. 😡