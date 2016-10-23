‘The Walking Dead’s’ Steven Yeun Says Season Premiere Is ‘Bittersweet’

The identity of Negan’s victim on “The Walking Dead” is one of the most closely guarded secrets in television, and after seven years on the show, Steven Yeun — aka Glenn — has trained himself to not spill the beans.
Variety caught up with the Korean-American actor at the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, the night before the Season 7 “Walking Dead” premiere.
And while he didn’t disclose which of the core characters dies at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Yeun got emotional talking about the episode.
“It’s always tough to see people exit the show. As an actor you come to terms that things might be ending for somebody. You go over all the things you experienced together and what a great time it was for everyone,” he explained, carefully speaking in second person. “So that way, it’s beautifully terrible. It’s bittersweet.”
Because CAPE’s mission is to promote visibility, some fear that if Yeun’s character is killed by Negan (which happens in the comics), it will be a major loss to the Asian Hollywood community. However, Yeun remains optimistic.
“I think we should be very excited about what’s to come, the future of Asian-Americans in this industry,” he explained. “As the next generation grows, the skill, talent, passion gets larger and better. You look at some of these kids on these shows and they’re incredible. I wouldn’t worry. I think whatever happens [to my character], there’s a lot of life out there for a lot of Asian-Americans.”
When pressured one more time about who dies, Yeun joked, “I’m going to plead the fifth.”
He’s looking forward to reuniting with his castmates Sunday for the special “Talking Dead” aftershow. “It’s going to be a lot of things: joy, sadness, remembering great things,” Yeun said reflectively. “It’s going to be a wonderful time.”
“The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.
“The identity of Negan’s victim on “The Walking Dead” is one of the most closely guarded secrets in television” seriously? anyone with a pulse and at least two functioning brain cells knew back in June how this episode would go down. why must every damn publication shill just as blatantly as the cast of TWD does. AMC are not geniuses, Robert Kirkman is a sellout, and Scott Gimple is one of, if not the worst show runner in history.
Glenn as moral center was the reason I kept watching, season after bleak, nihilistic season.
The Walking Dead is now just a serial car wreck where the only “suspense” from week to week is who will be Roadkill next. At least Game of Thrones, no matter how dark it gets, will have SOMEONE win at the end and claim the Iron Throne. Walking Dead it a soulless pit devoid of hope for anyone. We turned it off after they killed Glenn and won’t be watching anymore.To Hell with Robert Kirkman and his hubris.
Thank goodness for Westworld. It’s a refreshing replacement.
See ya Daniel! IMO TWD went up a gear! Incredible episode! Far from a soulless car wreck!
What’s the point of the show. First off, there can’t be zombies forever. They wouldn’t function after while and these people can’t find an isolated part of the continent, because I hardly see anyone around on these shows. All you have to do find a spot far away from anyone, because there’s hardly anyone around. Again, Zombies won’t work anymore. In fact, they would last a couple weeks after their last meal. What can be the end to this show? Nothing. Gilligan’s Island had a possible end. It’s infuriating! :)
I think the episode was the darkest yet. Am very surprised that it made it on screen. Still it was a good episode. Looking forward to what happens this season.
Just saw the premier.Rick is such a pussy I have lost all respect for this character
Negan should kill Abraham for leaving beautiful Rosita for that ugly Sasha! Or kill Sasha, but make sure Rosita never takes Abraham back. She doesn’t need him. She is just coming into her own.
I’m torn. On the one hand, as an adopted Asian, I appreciate how Glenn doesn’t fall victim to the standard Asian stereotypes. On the other hand, I don’t want him simply spared because of his ethnicity.
Dear Walking Dead: Please Don’t Kill Glenn: He’s the Only TV Character That Reminds Me of Me
