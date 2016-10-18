“The Voice” will be back for at least two more seasons — and with many familiar faces turning around in those red chairs.

NBC has renewed the hit singing competition show for seasons 12 and 13, Variety has learned.

“The Voice” is currently in the midst of its 11th season with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus, plus host Carson Daly.

In step with its typical rotating coach pattern, Cyrus will sit out of Season 12, which will see the return of former host Gwen Stefani, alongside Levine, Shelton and Keys. Daly will also return as host for that season, which will begin in February 2017.

Cyrus is confirmed to be a coach on Season 13. At this time, no other coaches have been announced for that season, which will premiere in fall 2017.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

The double renewal is a strong sign of support from NBC, though the pickup comes hardly as a surprise. “The Voice” ranks as the top alternative series on TV, and has won three Emmys, most recently for outstanding reality competition at this year’s award show.

Cyrus, one of Variety’s honorees for our bi-annual Power of Women issues, recently told us in an interview that she wasn’t sure if she’d do more seasons of “The Voice,” saying, “I don’t know. I definitely would like to if it made sense. I haven’t done the live shows yet. I want to see how that feels. They might be a lot more pressure.”

While Cyrus is the only confirmed coach for Season 13, insiders insist that there is no reason to question the status of mainstays Levine and Shelton, at this point. Rather, the announcement was strategically made today because the network is excited to have Cyrus back on board for “The Voice” and wanted to get the word out, a source explains. The series regularly plays a game of rotating musical chairs at the coaches’ panel, which has also featured Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Pharrell Williams and Usher over the years.

“The Voice” currently airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.