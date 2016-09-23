Whoopi Goldberg ‘Probably’ Leaving ‘The View’ After This Season

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to take her final bow at the end of this season of “The View.”

Goldberg appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” Friday, in which she revealed she would most likely not return to “The View” for its 21st season.

“So in September, when everyone comes back for the new season, you might not be there.” Williams probed.

“No, probably not,” Goldberg said off-hand. “I have to [move on], baby, because I have to go and grow. I got stuff to do, I got movies I need to direct, I got books I got to finish.”

Goldberg, who has co-hosted the show since 2007, has maintained seniority over all the current hosts with the exception of Joy Behar, who joined the show in 1997 but left from 2013-15.

“This was great and I love doing it,” Goldberg continued. “But its been a while. They’re in their 20th season. They did this without me — I’ve been there for half of it but not all of it.”

Season 20 premiered on ABC Sept. 6 with many new additions to the panel of hosts, including Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Jedediah Bila. Other hosts include Raven-Symoné, Candace Cameron Bure and Paula Faris.

In a recent interview with Variety, Goldberg commented that she wasn’t sure how long she would stay and that she is “taking things one day at a time.”

  1. Scott Hullinger says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Good riddance, Whoopie – –
    Get real when you speak of racism. It has has nothing to do with skin color. But rather, it has everything to do with the unacceptable behavior. Understood? It’s about behavior, hardly about skin color. I say live & let live. If I disagree with unacceptable behavior, well, that’s HARDLY the same as being racist.

    Reply
  2. Linda says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I hope she is telling the truth. Move to Canada where you said you would go if Donald Trump won.

    Have a better life that doesn’t bash our country and our President

    Reply
  3. Rosemary Ernst says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Take Joy with u, please!

    Reply
  4. Butch says:
    May 11, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Whoopi is nothing short of arrogants!!! As a marine corp vet I don’t have to like my commander in Chief but I certainly will respect who holds that post…

    Reply
  5. American Patriot says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Goodbye!!! Take that other freak joy blowhard with you!!!

    Reply
  6. Louise says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Glad she’s going. There attitudes leave a lot to be desired.

    Reply
  7. Lori Cain says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I am sorry Whoopi is leaving. I LIKE HER. We as a human race are very opinionated. It’s nice to hear her thoughts on different subjects; reality. I wish there were more people like her. I am sorry to read all the negativity relating to her. Such hate, what has hate done for you? I can be bitter sometimes, but I also know it is wrong…I have to forgive myself for feeling bitterness. You should try it. Not many people are paid for their opinions.

    Reply
  8. Doris Harris says:
    February 9, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Wow!!! Sorry to hear Whoopie may leave the View. Title smart but goofy Sunny should get control of her way of expressing her feelings about thing and that Bila needs to go racist grinn to forceful in thinking or speaking she is the last word. The View has had strong opinionated women on the show but racist full of herself; no!!!

    Reply
  9. ashame says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I can’t believe such hate. And we wonder why our children bully each other. Are we not adult i guess not.:(

    Reply
  10. BONNIE SHARP says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Whoopi can’t leave fast enough. I can’t believe how long the view has stayed on since Barbara Walters left. She was the glue. whoever is responsible for the view continuing, you need to take lessons from the talk. They are not out there trying to emphasize their feelings and turn everyone against our next president. The people on the view make me sick. The view has continued to go downhill since Barbara Walters left.

    Reply
  11. Slim says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    Whoopi, Joy, Sunny , and Jedidiah bring Spice and know what their talking about. If Whoopi leaves then I’m not a woman anyway I’ll just start back watching Wendy Williams. Everybody on that show is great but not worth my attention, maybe Joy.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      April 21, 2017 at 9:28 am

      She spell her name Sonny I think anyone cares if you an others don’t watch

      Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      April 21, 2017 at 8:51 am

      You sound like a hater I don’t see what she has done anything wrong sorry to see her go it’s a talk show not like fox news that’s so full of racism and it’s just a toxic situation

      Reply
      • Dawn says:
        July 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

        Wow , Vanessa , I’m having a really hard time understanding what it is you’re trying to say . You sound like a complete idiot . As for the cast of the View , every last one of them are whiny bitches, and should vacate this country . They all make me sick . There are more important issues out there than worrying about what President Trump tweeted the night before . Grow up .

  12. Pam says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:31 am

    I love Whoopie and Joy on the View. The other hosts provide some contrast but don’t always seem to be as informed as do Joy and Whoopie. I do think that Whoopie plays the race card a bit heavy at times but given who we now have going into the “White” house, I can’t really fault her for doing so. Our society is at a crossroads – more elders, more people of color, more conflict, more fear and uncertainty. Our politicians play on our fear. The View helps to bring things into perspective.

    Reply
  13. David says:
    December 14, 2016 at 8:14 am

    What is she doing on the view, I thought she was leaving the country.

    Reply
  14. Deborah Estes says:
    September 30, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Whoopi I will be so glad to see you leave. You are such a racist, and I really believe that you would be a lot happier white. and please take JOY with you. AND I PRAY THAT THE VIEW IS CANCELLED/ AND JUBADIA YOU NEED TO RETURN TO FOX. YOU ARE SO FULL OF YOURSELF.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      April 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

      David she never said she was leaving the country you all twist and turn everything around if you don’t know the facts you need to shut your mouth

      Reply
      • Ken says:
        July 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        Vanessa, Whoopi did say she was leaving the country if Trump is elected. Do some research

      • Vanessa says:
        April 21, 2017 at 8:57 am

        You sound like a racist and I don’t think she wants to be White just cuz she voice her opinion you need to stop watching The View and watch Fox News you fit right in

    • Thelma Turner says:
      November 9, 2016 at 2:20 am

      Hope she does leave everytime everyone does something she does the opposite bring you’re best friend she brings her daughter and what’s with the cuddly of Candice she acts she’s her woman sorry baby when someone says something miss so religious can’t take go back where you came from can’t stand you both you and whoppi need to go.

      Reply
  15. Norma Castillo says:
    September 28, 2016 at 8:09 am

    Gonna miss her; Joy is one of the smart ones on there…….

    Reply
  16. Sharon says:
    September 28, 2016 at 6:46 am

    She needs to go, she adds no value to the show. Let’s see if she holds to her word and moves when Trump wins.

    Her opinion seems to be the only opinion, never let’s anyone else finish a thought, unless it her way of thinking.

    The show has gone to the crapper since Barbara and Sherry Sheppard left. Bring Meredith Vieira back or CANCEL IT

    Reply
  17. FutureView says:
    September 27, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    I will miss Whoopi, but glad we still have a full season ahead with her. I thought she would mention her Wendy Williams interview on the show but no talk of it. I think Candace will leave after this season as well, it’s no secret she hates the commute and prefers to be home with her family in California. Paula Faris will probably be gone too, we only see her once a week now. I’d like them to keep Raven but looks bad for her too. It was previously reported that Joy Behar signed a 3 year deal, which would keep her through season 22 if there is one. She will ultimately become moderator. It is her time. Barbara, Meredith, Rosie, Whoopi, and now likely Joy. It seems most certainly that 4 hosts will be returning next season and they are Joy, Sara, Jedediah, and Sunny. I think I prefer 4 hosts instead of 5.

    Reply
  18. Sandra says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    I am sure she is getting to leave the show because if Trump wins the presidency, she indicated she would leave the country. So she might be thinking ahead in case that happens.

    Reply
  19. Folio Davidson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:43 am

    Maybe she’s getting ready to move to Canada at the first of the year.

    Reply
  20. terri says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:15 am

    Crap, only “probably” I want to celebrate “positively”. Take them all with you, the show stinks anyway since you arrived.

    Reply
  21. margaret schohn says:
    September 24, 2016 at 5:45 am

    Any chance you could leave today she’s a horrible whose opinions are bizarre whose behavior is bizarre show was much better when Barbara Walters was on it I wish you could leave today along with the rest of them

    Reply
