Whoopi Goldberg ‘Probably’ Leaving ‘The View’ After This Season

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to take her final bow at the end of this season of “The View.”
Goldberg appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” Friday, in which she revealed she would most likely not return to “The View” for its 21st season.
“So in September, when everyone comes back for the new season, you might not be there.” Williams probed.
“No, probably not,” Goldberg said off-hand. “I have to [move on], baby, because I have to go and grow. I got stuff to do, I got movies I need to direct, I got books I got to finish.”
Goldberg, who has co-hosted the show since 2007, has maintained seniority over all the current hosts with the exception of Joy Behar, who joined the show in 1997 but left from 2013-15.
“This was great and I love doing it,” Goldberg continued. “But its been a while. They’re in their 20th season. They did this without me — I’ve been there for half of it but not all of it.”
Season 20 premiered on ABC Sept. 6 with many new additions to the panel of hosts, including Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Jedediah Bila. Other hosts include Raven-Symoné, Candace Cameron Bure and Paula Faris.
In a recent interview with Variety, Goldberg commented that she wasn’t sure how long she would stay and that she is “taking things one day at a time.”
Good riddance, Whoopie – –
Get real when you speak of racism. It has has nothing to do with skin color. But rather, it has everything to do with the unacceptable behavior. Understood? It’s about behavior, hardly about skin color. I say live & let live. If I disagree with unacceptable behavior, well, that’s HARDLY the same as being racist.
I hope she is telling the truth. Move to Canada where you said you would go if Donald Trump won.
Have a better life that doesn’t bash our country and our President
Take Joy with u, please!
Whoopi is nothing short of arrogants!!! As a marine corp vet I don’t have to like my commander in Chief but I certainly will respect who holds that post…
Goodbye!!! Take that other freak joy blowhard with you!!!
You are the Patriot sorry honey everybody don’t feel the way you do
Glad she’s going. There attitudes leave a lot to be desired.
I am sorry Whoopi is leaving. I LIKE HER. We as a human race are very opinionated. It’s nice to hear her thoughts on different subjects; reality. I wish there were more people like her. I am sorry to read all the negativity relating to her. Such hate, what has hate done for you? I can be bitter sometimes, but I also know it is wrong…I have to forgive myself for feeling bitterness. You should try it. Not many people are paid for their opinions.
She’s very hypocritical, that’s why so many don’t like her.
Darlene, you surely got that RIGHT.
Wow!!! Sorry to hear Whoopie may leave the View. Title smart but goofy Sunny should get control of her way of expressing her feelings about thing and that Bila needs to go racist grinn to forceful in thinking or speaking she is the last word. The View has had strong opinionated women on the show but racist full of herself; no!!!
I can’t believe such hate. And we wonder why our children bully each other. Are we not adult i guess not.:(
Whoopi can’t leave fast enough. I can’t believe how long the view has stayed on since Barbara Walters left. She was the glue. whoever is responsible for the view continuing, you need to take lessons from the talk. They are not out there trying to emphasize their feelings and turn everyone against our next president. The people on the view make me sick. The view has continued to go downhill since Barbara Walters left.
Bonnie yo president does that all by himself he’s unfit and if you don’t like the view stop looking at it
Thelma it’s a quick fix just don’t watch the show are you stupid
Vanessa there is a lot better fix, cancel the show
Whoopi, Joy, Sunny , and Jedidiah bring Spice and know what their talking about. If Whoopi leaves then I’m not a woman anyway I’ll just start back watching Wendy Williams. Everybody on that show is great but not worth my attention, maybe Joy.
She spell her name Sonny I think anyone cares if you an others don’t watch
You sound like a hater I don’t see what she has done anything wrong sorry to see her go it’s a talk show not like fox news that’s so full of racism and it’s just a toxic situation
Wow , Vanessa , I’m having a really hard time understanding what it is you’re trying to say . You sound like a complete idiot . As for the cast of the View , every last one of them are whiny bitches, and should vacate this country . They all make me sick . There are more important issues out there than worrying about what President Trump tweeted the night before . Grow up .
I love Whoopie and Joy on the View. The other hosts provide some contrast but don’t always seem to be as informed as do Joy and Whoopie. I do think that Whoopie plays the race card a bit heavy at times but given who we now have going into the “White” house, I can’t really fault her for doing so. Our society is at a crossroads – more elders, more people of color, more conflict, more fear and uncertainty. Our politicians play on our fear. The View helps to bring things into perspective.
What is she doing on the view, I thought she was leaving the country.
Whoopi I will be so glad to see you leave. You are such a racist, and I really believe that you would be a lot happier white. and please take JOY with you. AND I PRAY THAT THE VIEW IS CANCELLED/ AND JUBADIA YOU NEED TO RETURN TO FOX. YOU ARE SO FULL OF YOURSELF.
David she never said she was leaving the country you all twist and turn everything around if you don’t know the facts you need to shut your mouth
Vanessa, Whoopi did say she was leaving the country if Trump is elected. Do some research
You sound like a racist and I don’t think she wants to be White just cuz she voice her opinion you need to stop watching The View and watch Fox News you fit right in
Hope she does leave everytime everyone does something she does the opposite bring you’re best friend she brings her daughter and what’s with the cuddly of Candice she acts she’s her woman sorry baby when someone says something miss so religious can’t take go back where you came from can’t stand you both you and whoppi need to go.
Thelma it’s a quick fix just don’t watch the show are you stupid
Gonna miss her; Joy is one of the smart ones on there…….
She needs to go, she adds no value to the show. Let’s see if she holds to her word and moves when Trump wins.
Her opinion seems to be the only opinion, never let’s anyone else finish a thought, unless it her way of thinking.
The show has gone to the crapper since Barbara and Sherry Sheppard left. Bring Meredith Vieira back or CANCEL IT
I will miss Whoopi, but glad we still have a full season ahead with her. I thought she would mention her Wendy Williams interview on the show but no talk of it. I think Candace will leave after this season as well, it’s no secret she hates the commute and prefers to be home with her family in California. Paula Faris will probably be gone too, we only see her once a week now. I’d like them to keep Raven but looks bad for her too. It was previously reported that Joy Behar signed a 3 year deal, which would keep her through season 22 if there is one. She will ultimately become moderator. It is her time. Barbara, Meredith, Rosie, Whoopi, and now likely Joy. It seems most certainly that 4 hosts will be returning next season and they are Joy, Sara, Jedediah, and Sunny. I think I prefer 4 hosts instead of 5.
I am sure she is getting to leave the show because if Trump wins the presidency, she indicated she would leave the country. So she might be thinking ahead in case that happens.
Maybe she’s getting ready to move to Canada at the first of the year.
Crap, only “probably” I want to celebrate “positively”. Take them all with you, the show stinks anyway since you arrived.
Any chance you could leave today she’s a horrible whose opinions are bizarre whose behavior is bizarre show was much better when Barbara Walters was on it I wish you could leave today along with the rest of them
I agree
Sharon there’s a simple solution don’t watch the show