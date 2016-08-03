It’s official. Sara Haines is boarding “The View” as a permanent co-host when Season 20 kicks off this fall.
Haines joins returning co-hosts Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, Raven-Symoné, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who will all be back for Season 20, ABC confirmed on Wednesday. Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin will also “appear frequently” throughout the season.
Haines, the lifestyle anchor on “GMA Weekend,” has been in talks to join “The View” since earlier this summer, as Variety first reported.
Bila and Hostin have been on “The View” as frequent guest panelists lately. Bila is known from Fox News and will lend commentary on a wide range of political and cultural topics, and Hostin will continue to cover legal stories as the senior legal correspondent for ABC News, which she joined in February.
Confirmation of the Season 20 panel comes after multiple tabloid reports surfaced that Faris would be exiting “The View,” though the network repeatedly shot down those rumors.
Ahead of the Season 20 premiere on Sept. 6, ABC will air a special with Barbara Walters, commemorating the historic season on Aug. 23. “The View: 20 Years in the Making” will feature behind-the-scenes stories, favorite memories from celebrity fans, and a look back at the show’s most talked about moments. Co-hosts from the past 19 years will appear on the special, along with Walters.
“As we prepare for season 20 of ‘The View,’ we will take a look back at its remarkable history,” said Walters. “In our primetime special, celebrating this event, you will see the legacy of the program. I am very proud of the show that I created almost two decades ago. We hope the viewers will take a little time to enjoy ‘The View.'”
Speaking on the upcoming 20th season, “The View’s” executive producer Candi Carter said in a statement: “We have such a smart, funny, and fearless group of women who bring unparalleled passion and opinions to the hot topics table every single day. We have an exciting season 20 planned and plenty of surprises in store.”
Hello View. I watched your episode with Donald Trump disclaiming president Obama as a US citizen. It is making me ill watching him attack the media and… And NO one standing up to him.
It takes (me) a person with the same skills he possesses to beat him at a war with words. I would love to come on your show and help your ratings while hopefully teaching him to be quiet and stop attacking people. Example of how my mind works. I believe his hair is made out of Albino monkey pubic hair. And he keeps it in place by using Vladimir Putins SEMEN for hair gel. If our president can tell a reporter to shut up and sit down I feel I have the right to publicly let it be known I wish he would shut up and sit down!!! thank you for allowing me this moment. I hope to hear from you so we can talk more on this subject.
I LOVE this show. It shows women discussing issues that they are clearly passionate about. When I am with my friends we sometimes talk over each other and get excited, that’s reality. I’m so tired of so-called reality shows that are anything but,and so obviously scripted. I don’t always agree with anybody on there all the time, but that is exactly the point. And Sara Haines is just adorable,
I used to love this show and now with all the political commentary it is driving me to another channel. Can’t stand the bickering and “talk overs” that are there everyday! Please tell them to tone it down or not start the very controversial subjects over and over! I know how they stand. Just move on to other interesting topics!
I like watching the View over the years .Until it gets out of control which it is heading that way.Jedia needs to settle down she is ruining the show. She is another Elizisbeth which you do not need. You will loose Whoppi. That will be the end of the show.These are smart women which have good skills just need to stay in check.
I cannot stand Raven or Jedia Bila, no one can get a word in, just shut up😬For Peet’s sake, after the election I won’t be watching, if these two are on.
Paula and Sara are my favorites,why can’t we have some decent tv that we don’t have to record to watch because we don’t want our children to hear the awful language on tv, and Jedia bragging about her younger lover, she really thinks she’s hot,NOT HOT lady
I wish they would get rid of Joy. She is so biased and is absolutely mean about Donald. I can’t stand her. Are you sure that Paula wasn’t fired? I miss her.
Don’t care for Jedediah Bila or Paula Faris. Love, love, love everyone else. I watch daily but do switch stations when they scream over each other.
I love the show and try to watch when I can. I appreciate all the different “views” and I learn from them. I am so disappointed in Sara Haines and her actions of wearing new clothes with the price tag still on them and then returning them to the store. It is so wrong but the way she acted, she does not seem to think so. How would she feel if she found out that something she ordered and wore had already been worn by other as well and then returned. Let’s say she decided to keep this item; she just bought a “used” or “second hand” item at full price. She needs to look at her actions from a different “view”.
The only person on your panel for the 20th season that is worth watching is Joy Behar. Watched yesterday and had to turn it off halfway through. Very disappointing.
Sara Haines should be fired from The View for admitting she wears new clothes with the price tag still on them and then returns them to the store. THAT IS STEALING.
For Whoopi to stay did the view have to take raven back?Joy seems a little happier and please tell her thSTOP we know she loves Hillary. I would love to see Michelle back. If you can justify Raven then why not Michelle..See I heard raven in a camercail saying she had to study for this show which took away from her art.Will let her go work her art.I. like Whoopie but she looks so defeated I feel at some point she will be leaving. If she does please do not make joy the head.
The View should get rid of Jedidia or however you spell her name. She is entitled to her political views, but she is a horror. So belligerent and argumentative. Nobody is right but her. Cannot tolerate her. I love the show, don’t want to stop watching , but she is a nightmare.
I AGREE
Come on…what is with all the hate? Raven is the first to admit her limitations… fully realizing she will be the subject of some negative commentary…..and yet strives to learn, and to do and be better every day ,as a result. Is everyone so quick to judge that they forget at one time they were in a position of having to learn something new? What about compassion and more importantly RESPECT for someone who is trying to better themselves.
Candice and Raven have set back the women’s movement back by at least a decade. And someone should remind the ENTIRE cast that they should not be a catalyst for team HILLARY, or as many of my friend’s would say, Team “O.” There is much more news and entertainment to report on…and THE VIEW should not have become a daily discussion of politics ad-nauseam. If I want to hear about politics for another hour in my life, I’d be watching a 24/7 cable channel.
I agree with keeping Joy and Sunny, Paula and no doubt Whoopi…yea nor nay concerning Raven but she is colorful and is still a work in progess…as is Candice. I will be so glad when this election thing is over maybe then Bila appearances will be even less.
Very dissapointed with sara as the new choice.another blonde on TV yipee.candace fills that spot .show some diversity in opinion ,looks and age.I really.enjoy raven personally.what’s with all the hate..
I watched new 20th season of view. It was boring and dull. No oomph for a new season. Sara does not bring it. Candace hired as the conservative voice has nothing to contribute. Joy B repeats over and over same info to start up. Think time for no more seasons.
Time for Disney to let Raven-Symoné go by the waysides. Her opinions are very limited and near sighted.
I Love Joy and wish Sunny was on full time and yes get rid of Raven
WE NEED RAVEN GONE! WHY DON’T PRODUCERS LISTEN TO THE VIEWERS ON THIS?
You need to get rid of Raven. She’s awful! Followed up by Whoopi and Joy. Love Candace, Sarah and Paula though. Once Raven is gone, I would consider watching again.
I love The View, but I wish that they would remove Raven. She doesn’t know what she is talking about and she sounds stupid and she’s rude.I don’t watch the show as much as I use to because of Raven.Bring Sunny back
Sunny Hostin would have been a much better choice for a regular seat at the table than Raven-Symons, whose immature commentary grates on me.
PLEASE stop having Raven on this show. She’s so rude, and has no personality. I will eventually quit watching the show because of her. If they’re out to be diverse and just have Raven because she’s a lesbian that’s ridiculous. I can think of several other well known lesbians that our famous which have beautiful personalities compared to Raven!
Exactly!
I really hate that Raven is returning, I love The View and Sunny, Whoopi, Joy and Sarah can tolerate Paula. So on the days Raven shows up I will look at Wendy Williams. I just can’t sit for an hour with a 30 yrs of age women acting 18. Never knowledgeable. Grow up, you’re not on the Cosby Show still.
Can’t stand Jedidiah. Raven is simply annoying.
The View has much improved in the last few years
I think the View is more interesting since, Sara and Sonny are on as well as the regulars!!!
Sure seems to me like this is the beginning of having the abc “news” people take over the view and jettison the entertainment people. I think Whoopi only signed on for an additional year. my guess, whoopi and joy wanted to remain in place hoping to be on the show when and if Hillary becomes president. shocked they kept raven (wasn’t she basically gone for the last couple months????). wonder if Whoopi made keeping raven some contingency of resigning her contract. Candace sounds like the travel to NY was getting to be a lot. totally surprised that Paula was reluctant to come back. i like that the show has some conservative/”traditional” value people on the show (btw: i’m saying that as a liberal person–i think paula has described her views as “traditional”). i can always tell people’s political opinions by the people they want off the show. i just think the abc “news” division wants a place to showcase their news/gma contributors and the view time slot is perfect for that.. the view has always been my favorite show because they talk about politics and not as much “pop culture” . it’s always seemed like 4 of the 5 seats on the panel were “center left”. glad that they have some informed “center right” people on the show so that all sides are represented (never thought much of hasselbeck as a good representative of the right of center point of view). of all the new people (paula, raven, jedidiah, sunny, candace and sara), sara seems to be the most “vanilla”. i agree that show needed to keep the table “stable”.going in to season 20. the only place The Talk has an advantage is they have a “stable” panelist table.
Please!! I’m so glad to hear that was only a rumor about Paula Faris leaving the view!
She is the best thing that ever happened to the view before she leaves I hope they clean up the rest of those co hosts “Who “don’t really give any important input to the show I don’t think I have to name names because the general public knows who we are talking about!
Could do without Paula Feris!! She is an idiot and Candace Bameron Bure is soooo simple! She needs to get a life. If it weren’t for Whoopie, Joy and Seymone, there would be no show I love Sunny as well.
I agree with you. I can do without Farris and especially Candace. They are crazy for bringing her back. She does absolutely nothing for the show. If I had to choose Farris would stay over Candace.
I like Paula she does have brain Raven is a winer and is not keeping up with what is going on in the world Love Joy she tells it like it is Sony okay , Jedidah not so much. Candice needs to leave her religious beliefs off the show she also talks down to people
Whoppi acted like she couldn’t wait to leave when her contract was up what changed
money
I agree as well. Candice simply fulfills the conservative Christian role. There are others who can do that as well, and would be less irritating than Candice.
they finally got it right. love Sarah Haines
The panel will never develop chemistry if they keep having different women on every day. 8 women for 5 slots. Convinced now Season 20 will be its past. No mention on whether Jedediah will work for abc news as a political analysts or other capacity, or if Sara is leaving GMA.
The way they handled Michelle’s exit was outrageous, right up there with NBC’s axing Ann curry. Here’s what I think will happen eventually Candace will say she wants to be in LA and focus on acting. She’s never there and she is very uninformed on topics. I think raven would’ve been gone if it had not been for the LGB T angle which I think she played up quite a bit. She also is he only millennium the show sorely needs are young voice. Sunny will take over most of ravens days with her only been there once a week. Paula would have should’ve been gone. The executive producer of the show brought her in and is trying to save face. She will be reduced to one day a week and eventually they’ll find some token job at ABC/ABC sports for Paula. Jada Is OK but it would’ve been great if they had Nicole or gotten Meghan McCain to join as the conservative voice.
Dream panel, Joy, Whoopi,Sarah, Sonny and let the fifth slot be a rotating one between Candace, Raven, Jada and Paula.
Here is what is going to happen. The View will be on a ratings kick up until mid-season once the Election ends. Around the Holiday break, we will then hear that Whoopi and Joy will not renew for another season, so with that said, the show will come to a close at the end of the season, August 2017.
Actually, Joy has signed a three year contract. And given that the ratings for the show has stabilized and that the affiliates would elect to find different programming options if the network cancelled The View, it’s safe to say the program will be around for a little while longer.
I thought Joy was leaving the series?
TRUMP will bring back the draft!!! Wake up stupid Republicans!!! You want your sons to be taken away??
I’m a Republican, but because of Trump’s draft answers, I’m voting for Hillary.
Raven talking about Kanye and Kim K. was the most ridiculous, immature commenting, I’ve ever seen. When she starts to speak the channel is changed.
Sara seems very sweet. But the spineless “View” never addresses the elephant in the room. What was done to Michelle Collins, was outrageous. Shame on the co-hosts as well.
I’ll never understand the way Mo Collins was shown the door. Well, shoved through the door. She didn’t have a chance to say goodbye.
Michelle vanished just like The Talk made Leah & Holly disappear. The View continues its terrible casting decisions. 8 women for 5 slots? And Whoopi continuing to dominate? Unwatchable
The View has no guts. The way Michelle Collins just disappeared from the show was disgraceful. Most of the hot topics is them bitching on how rude, how crass, how classless people are, meanwhile so classless on how many former co-hosts have been treated.
Candace is hardly ever there nowadays!! I’ve gotten so use to her not being there, could care less if she never comes back. Raven too!! I have to say, Jedidiah has grown on me! She’s the new Elisabeth. Here’s a few things I would suggest: Whoopi needs to be more informed of things! She rants too much that when she does I always say “there she goes again!”. And I agree with Nicole Wallace. I liked her very much! Wish they bring her back along with Sherri Shepard. My ideal panel would be Joy, Sara, Sunny, Jedidiah, Nicole, and Sherri!
Nicolle Wallace should have never been fired last season. Big mistake. I wish they would have re-hired her again for the upcoming election. If you ask me, the perfect panel would be Whoopi, Nicolle, Joy, Candace, Sara, and Raven.
Good choice because Sara Haines is very interesting. But I wish that Jedidiah could replace Raven Symone–and I’m not Republican at all. It’s just that Jedidiah is intelligent, well read and fair. But my favorite (besides Whoopi and Joy) is Sonny Hoskins and NOT that Candace Cameron Bure cuz although she’s pretty, she is as uninteresting as a drying wall of paint.
Haines and Hostin are welcome additions. Bila is an insufferable loudmouth who gets on my nerves.
Yes Jedidiah adds to the conversation, more so than Raven-Symons.