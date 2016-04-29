Netflix has renewed “The Ranch” for a second season.

The announcement was made Friday on Ashton Kutcher’s Twitter with a video message from the cast.

“The Ranch” stars Kutcher alongside his “The ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson. The comedy follows Colt (Kutcher), a struggling semi-pro footballer who returns to his Colorado home to help run the family farm with his dad, Beau (Sam Elliott), and older brother Jameson aka “Rooster” (Masterson). The series hails from “Two and a Half Men” alums Don Reo and Jim Patterson.

Though “The Ranch” has the buzzworthy nostalgia element with Kutcher and Masterson’s on-screen reunion, the show didn’t receive stellar reviews. Variety‘s critic wrote, “There’s virtually nothing here to distinguish the show from any number of failed network sitcoms, even if the project tries not to be quite as housebound by getting outside a bit.”

The renewal is a quick turnaround for the show that premiered April 1 on the streaming giant. Quick renewals are becoming a pattern for Netflix, which also renewed “Fuller House” just days after its initial launch and “Grace & Frankie” for a third season, before the second run even debuted.

Season two of “The Ranch” will premiere in 2017.