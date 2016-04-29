Netflix has renewed “The Ranch” for a second season.
The announcement was made Friday on Ashton Kutcher’s Twitter with a video message from the cast.
“The Ranch” stars Kutcher alongside his “The ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson. The comedy follows Colt (Kutcher), a struggling semi-pro footballer who returns to his Colorado home to help run the family farm with his dad, Beau (Sam Elliott), and older brother Jameson aka “Rooster” (Masterson). The series hails from “Two and a Half Men” alums Don Reo and Jim Patterson.
Though “The Ranch” has the buzzworthy nostalgia element with Kutcher and Masterson’s on-screen reunion, the show didn’t receive stellar reviews. Variety‘s critic wrote, “There’s virtually nothing here to distinguish the show from any number of failed network sitcoms, even if the project tries not to be quite as housebound by getting outside a bit.”
The renewal is a quick turnaround for the show that premiered April 1 on the streaming giant. Quick renewals are becoming a pattern for Netflix, which also renewed “Fuller House” just days after its initial launch and “Grace & Frankie” for a third season, before the second run even debuted.
Season two of “The Ranch” will premiere in 2017.
I have no clue why people keep saying that this is an ordinary show. I loved the show and I love Season 2 too!
I think all the actors were great can’t wait to see next season
Love, love. love this show!! Can’t wait for more!!!!!
One of the best shows that I’ve seen in a long time! lmao
Absolutely love this show!!! A refreshing comedy!!
I’m with wfm…Sam Elliott on a sitcom? What more could anyone want? And Debra Winger – this just keeps getting better. Danny Masterson is hilarious. Kutcher is the only weak link and that is only because he is trying too hard on that western drawl with the Copenhagen snuff “speak” that does not seem natural. If he could back off on that a little, then we are perfect across the board.
Anyway, the critic that is quoted probably doesn’t even know who Sam Elliot is for starters and it’s not like every other sitcom. The characters are real actors and perfect for their roles and the writing is outstanding. And yes, there is something wonderful and nostalgic about the setting and story.
I bing watched the first 2 parts (around 20 episodes) and could not stop. It draws you in for sure.
Hopefully Netflix knows what it has with this one and makes it a long runner to become a modern day Andy Griffith show with years and years of shows. Even with Sam Elliott being a little bit older of a gentleman I can see him fitting the role of patriarch on this show for many years. He has aged like fine wine and is as good as ever. I recall seeing him for the first time in the movie Mask and have been a huge fan ever since. He could still pull off that old “moustache rides” t-shirt to this day. :)
seriously, you’ve got Sam Elliot – what else do ya need!!
Best show I have seen in a long time, my whole crew at home love it, I really hope there is more to come
I am so glad the series will have a season 2. The show was somewhat nostalgic for me for in the sense that I thought it reminded me of the iconic 70s series All in the Family. It was that funny!
Love The Ranch, show makes me laugh
What a AWSOME show. The characters are perfect. I laugh My ass off every time I watch it. hopefully the show stays on for a long time. I’m really looking forward to season 2. P.s. Colt and Abby have to stay together. THE RANCH yeeehaaaa.
This is an amazing show, i hope you continue making new seasons.
Me and my wife absolutely love this show. Have watched it 3 times over already. Can’t wait for season 2. And hopefully more.
The Ranch series is pure genius and any critic who says different is just trying to make a name for themselves and are totally out of touch. Only problem here is why is it taking so long to start the next season. YOU’RE killing me
Best all inclusive show I’ve seen in a LONG time. Great job cast, and Netflix. A new favorite!
Loved the show& can’t wait for the new season!
For all of you talking about waiting for season 2, you guys know that there are another batch of shows that will be released to finish season 1, right? I think in October.
Think of episode 10 as the mid-season finale of a regular network show.
Just finished watching 1st season and sad there were only 10. But I understand not wanting to put too much money on something that may not work. But this did. Absolutely.
One thing if you don’t mind. I could tell all was on set. Would like to see some realistic outdoor scene’s with real farm issues. Was wondering how you were going to pull off birthing. Went well.
Just watched the first 10 episodes of “The Ranch”, it was a bit off color but had a very good story line and although it had a very out of place laugh track, did pull you in and left you wanting more…10 episodes was not enough for a first season and will have to watch it all again before watching the next season so many months from now.It would be nice to see more out door scenes on location, since the area is so beautiful and majestic, would help to make the watcher feel more engaged in the plight of the farmer. I think the cast is excellent and it would be devastating to loose any of the main players, so hope fully there will not be a need for recasting…God willing…but if so I hope that choice goes to whomever was responsible for the original, since they obviously have finger on the pulse of the story.
I love the show, can’t wait!
Piss on the critics. I’m a viewer that makes ratings go up, there are more of me than there are of the cretin critics. I love this show! From the pilot to the season ender, character depth increases and story lines seem to be kept lively. Writers need to keep things rolling and not get bogged down in drama. Great cast! Again, character growth and fresh, funny story lines are the key. This series shows great promise!!!
ditto what mike says
This show is excellent! I have been talking it up to anyone that will listen. I know many people who will become quick fans and the fan base will grow as word of mouth does it job. The comedy is excellent, well written, funny characters and who can’t listen to Sam Elliot talk all day about anything. Rooster is the man, can’t wait for season two. Look out for the Beak and his pics!
Keep up the good work Netflix and the crew of The Ranch.
Wow So relieved to hear the show will continue. Nice to have a comedy and some seriousness in the same show. Love the actors old and young. Just wish we didn’t have to wait until 2017 to enjoy it.
So.. the native Coloradans sound like the are faking Alabama/Georgia accents….. great comedy writing…. but the guys from that 70’s show shouldn’t try to sound southern.
You have got to be kidding. The Ranch is very funny. My Wife was reluctant to watch it at first, But now she is asking Me if We can watch it . Who cares what the critics think, You get the feeling Netflix is like the car Tucker. I do agree with some of the peoples comments. A little less laugh track wouldn’t hurt. Netflix keep moving forward. Variety is the spice of LIFE.Thank you
I am sooooo happy The Ranch is being renewed!!!! I was a little worried due to the horrible reviews that I just don’t understand and thought the show may be axed, but I’m absolutely ecstatic that it’s coming back. I loved it from the first episode and sat at once to watch the entire season which left me wanting more but having to settle with watching it over and over again. I’ve also recommended it to everyone that I know. Man, this show had me laughing tears it was so funny!!! The cast are GREAT together!!!
Great show! Solid knowledge of Colorado
I totally agree! Great show and I want more and more!
I love the ranch. There are no farm or Midwest sitcoms. I have watched sitcoms in NY, Chicago, suburbs, etc bit no farms.
HURRY UP AND BRING ON 2017!!!! The Ranch is hilarious. I start my day off with it and I’m still laughing out the door. The cast is great together. Can hardly wait!!! So glad they are getting a second season.
I found this show while searching Netflix. I can’t remember laughing that much since I watched The Three Stooges back in the sixties, Great show! Looking forward to many more seasons!
2017? Really? The Ranch is a very funny, engaging “weekly show” I want to see! This should be prime time, not on Netflix. Nonetheless, I will take what I can get. Variety’s opinion on this show means absolutely nothing to me. I watch shows to be entertained. I am entertained by this show! How Variety rates this show is useless.
We love The Ranch season 2 can’t come quick enough!!!
I resisted watching this show. Never was a fan of Kutcher and Masterson. However, with Sam Elliot and Debra Winger, I gave it a try. One of the best shows around. One of the best written and molded cast. They fit so well together. The competition between the two sons for their father’s approval is so real. Plus their ability to use the “F” word makes it so down to earth. They don’t over use it … just great the way it surprises you. A natural show. Can’t wait for new season.
This show rocks makes me laugh and makes me go to work in the morning and come home happy keep it up!!!!!!!
This is one of the only shows I’ve ever watched that makes me laugh out loud. Can’t wait for season 2.
Love this show, glad there’s a second season, and I love everyone who plays in it, Thanks Netflix.
Great show, really enjoy each character and the different storylines. Danny Masterson’s Rooster character is hysterical.
I love this show and can’t wait for the new season. Thanks Netflix for renewing!!
My wife and I really enjoyed the show and look forward to season 2. Keep them coming, this is a big time cast.
are you kidding me??? the ranch part 1 was hilarious, I loved it.
Why do people even need critics to tell them what to watch or not to watch, overglorified bunch of ****. This is a great show and I am so happy they are not dropping it after the 1st season.
I have no clue how this show didn’t get stellar reviews? It’s really good. Maybe it isn’t like Television Gold or anything, but I definitely watched the whole first season in a sitting. It will have to SUCK to not get a renewal for at least a few more seasons. Kutcher and Masterson just have great chemistry still from That ’70’s Show. And Sam Elliott is surprisingly fun to the cast honestly. Critics need to get a life.
Totally agree!
The first episode didn’t draw me in like other shows have. I gave the second episode a shot, and ended up watching the entire season in one sitting.
I really hope they continue the show. Its an odd family dynamic that I think a lot of people can relate to.
It’s not always easy, but people find their way.
I agree! I’m beginning to think when people have negative opinions and spew words of hate and disagreement, they have some hurt to overcompensate for. Even when we don’t agree or like others point of view, it would be great to see constructive involvement to make the world a better place of tolerance for the many viewpoints and walks of life lived.
Omg I was so excited to see that there will be a season 2 Im hooked on this show. I hate waiting though. I would give a great review on this show. Its funny and its country. At first I was like really Ashton Kutcher as a cowboy in a western type show? I was skeptical but he pulled it off. I love that Danny Masterson is in it as well because I loved that 70s show. Its an awesome reunion. Oh and my mom is in love with Sam Elliott so she too now is hooked. Thanks for some good laughs.
God please get rid of the fake laugh track!
Coming from a small town ranching family this show is funny as hell.
Love this show, keep it up!!
Why would anyone throw money at this show for a second season?
As others have said, it’s like really bad 80’s and 90’s sitcoms. The person controlling the laugh track button must have the arms of Popeye from the constant back and forth dial turning. And I am very serious when I say I made it through 5 minutes before dumping it from my watch list.
Netflix, you have become hit and miss lately with your original programming. This turd is about as much of a miss as you can get.
Cheese you’re an asshole and have no sense of humor this show is hilarious
Hey, Cheese…why don’t you turn on your “Magic Phone” and go chase Pokemen or go watch some more Zombie movies if REAL LIFE situations bother you that much. Watching 5 minutes of ANY show is not a good basis to judge or to even give an opinion as to it’s merits. Read the rest of the comments here and you might discover that maybe your missing something…or maybe you just can’t relate to a life style that you’ve had no experience having? This is one very funny down to earth program that we need to see more of and stop watching all the violence on TV and especially at the movies. We see enough of that on the news every night.
I agree, this comment by Cheese should not be regarded as anything helpful, the show is so much more than the laugh track. Matter of fact, until I read some of these posts i didn’t even remember there was a laugh track because I laughed over any track present because of how funny the show is, the jokes don’t stop. Especially if you catch on to how the writers build a joke through the dialogue, so smart and crafty.
The lame 90’s format with the laugh track are such a turn off. Jokes are poorly delivered and unoriginal. It was like watching a sad reunion of washed up actors from my childhood. This show has nothing to offer anyone with who likes intelligent, thoughtful or unique entertainment.
Having Sam Elliott is a big plus for this show. Love it!
I am just waiting for the other half of season 1 to release, but it is nice to know there will be another season.
The Ranch is NOT your typical sitcom. It is hilarious, politically incorrect and has Sam Eliot. That’s three home runs in my book.