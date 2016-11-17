NBC has renewed “The Night Shift” for Season 4, Variety has learned.

The medical drama most recently aired its third season this summer, and will return with its fourth season sometime in 2017. While no premiere date has been set, it will likely return for the summer season.

“Week after week ‘The Night Shift’ tells incredibly engaging and emotional stories that draw us into a unique world,” said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted to renew the show for an exciting fourth season and look forward to continue working with such a great cast and executive producing team.”

“The Night Shift” is a fast-paced medical drama that follows the doctors, nurses and the medical staff at San Antonio Memorial Hospital. The cast includes Eoin Macken, Jill Flint, Brendan Fehr, Robert Bailey Jr., JR Lemon, Tanaya Beatty and Scott Wolf.

Though “The Night Shift” has never been a buzzy, bonafide hit, the series has been a consistent performer for NBC. This past summer, the show averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 with 6.8 million viewers overall, per Nielsen’s “live plus seven” estimates. According to NBC, the show ranked as the top summer drama on the big four broadcast networks, remaining undefeated in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot.

“The Night Shift” hails from Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.