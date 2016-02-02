Fox has picked up its second comedy pilot of the development cycle, giving the nod to the femme-led “The Mick” from writers John Chernin and Dave Chernin.

“Mick” revolves around a hard-living, foul mouthed woman moves to affluent Greenwich, Conn., to raise the spoiled kids of her wealthy sister who has fled the country to avoid a federal indictment.

The single-camera comedy hails from 20th Century Fox TV. The Chernin brothers will exec produce with Nick Frenkel and Oly Obst. Randall Einhorn, coming off FX’s “Fargo” and ABC’s “The Muppets,” is on board to direct and exec produce the pilot.

Fox has picked up seven drama pilots to date and one other comedy, a time-travel vehicle produced by “Last Man on Earth’s” Phil Lord and Chris Miller from writer Julius Sharpe. The Lord and Miller also have a series order from Fox for “Son of Zorn,” an animated/live-action series starring Jason Sudeikis.

