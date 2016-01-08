Season two of “The Knick” ended with a dramatic cliffhanger — leaving the main character, Dr. John Thackery (Clive Owen), seemingly dead on the operating table.
Now, executive producer Steven Soderbergh tells Variety exclusively he’s actively exploring the show’s future with the show’s writers.
“It was always conceived in two-year chunks,” he says. “The writers met yesterday to talk about what year three and four would look like — when would it take place, who are the characters. We always imagined every two years we would annihilate what came before and start over. And that’s what we’re doing now.”
Soderbergh says he wants the show to continue, and that the network is waiting to hear his plans for the future. “I would like to keep going. I always thought of it as a six-year thing if we were allowed to continue. I hope we can figure it out. I hope we come up with something that I look at it and go, OK, I want to spend another two years of my life on that. Because that’s really the question. It’s an intense experience — rewarding, but I want to make sure we want to keep the bar at the same height or higher.”
As for the show’s star, Clive Owen, Soderbergh says the door is open on his potential return to his show as well. “I don’t know yet,” says Soderbergh. “There’s been a lot of discussion about if we switch time periods can we still bring back the cast but have them play other people. Everything’s on the table.”
This fall “The Knick,” averaged about 450,000 in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.
Clive Owen is the “STAR”. He needs to come back to make it work!! I’m looking forward to future series. I love the show!!
I am a history buff and I absolutely love THE Knick!!! Please bring it back for more seasons…..
Please, please, please continue with the show!!!!! There is no other show on TV like it!
As a RN, the Knick opened my mind to where we came from in medicine.
Such a Great show and to learn all the history that comes with it!! Fascinating!!! The Show Must Go On!! :) I keep Cinemax just to watch this show!! Love it!!
We love the series…. We are looking forward for season 3.
I am so intrigued with the story then Nick and I am definitely in love with all the characters I do desperately want to see this show continue please please write a new season three very very soon it is absolutely one of the best TV shows I have seen in years I love it I love it I love it End it is also educational you stick so true to the time. And what actually is happening in things stead of being in vented very informative I love it please put it back on soon!
Some news about this season 3 this excellent series?
I love love this show. I tell everyone I know they should watch it. Please continue and don’t let Thackery die. He’s such a great complex character.
I agree with everyone here…PLEASE BRING BACK THE KNICK!!!!! It’s honestly one of the most fascinating old school medicine tv series I would even consider watching. The actors are fascinating and the set is so realistic. Love everything about this show!!!!!!!!!!
Honestly, I thought the second season of the Knick was one of the most perfect series of television i’ve ever seen. Just brilliant. I almost don’t want to see them try to top it.
I agree. If they arn’t going to push foward with ALL the characters as they are just leave it alone. Don’t mess with a masterpiece
Please bring The Knick back for another season! Is there a way that Clive Owen’s character can possibly still be alive? There are very few cable channels worth watching. Max is one, along with Show. Max is mainly because of The Knick
This is a winner to me also. Very unusual story lines. Those without premium cable channels are missing something quite interesting about medical history. Using cocaine like aspirin in most households.
Thank god that this show has life for another 2 season. Best TV show on the air that people were not watching. It this show was on AMC it would have had 3 or 4 M viewers.
I can’t wait to see what they do to keep everything we’ve endured as a fan separate yet embedded with what is to come with the different time setting that have displayed what seems to be the beginning of the before.
Best show on any screen!!! Need my fix of The Knick… Bring them all back please!
Come on, bring The Knick back!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i think the Knick is great. want more of the same, in the same time period, with the same stars. you become attached to the characters. for me , nothing else would work.
Six seasons and a movie please.
Best show on TV. Please make more!
Yeah!!! It’s must
So entertaining. Great characters. Please bring it back!!!
I’m just reaching the end of series two. This show is the best thing on TV by far and is truly in its own league. PLEASE bring it back The Knick and Thack for another season.
I fucking love Thack :D it’d be sad to see him go but given what they’ve done with the first 2 seasons it’s a certainty that whatever they make will be mind-blowing.
I prefer the BBC’s treatment of the turn of the 20th Century era in “Ripper Street.” This show is unrealistic and much too pretty. Most of the acting is appalling. Thankfully, I partook of Harper Lee and Erle Stanley Gardner;I cannot imagine a young viewer being inspired to practice medicine from watching this show.
Who says it has to be completely realistic! There is so much garbage “reality” shit still on why not have an entertaining period piece that puts the standard snoozer med drama on its ear! The acting is superb, Clive Owen in fact should be a superstar but we live in an era where idiots like Duh Rock are worshiped instead of real talented actors! Andre Holland’s work is amazing! Also, actor Michael Angarano as an adult is a star in the making! It’s time for someone other than that climate change hypocrite DiCaprio’s to get the baton! Plus, how do you even know what that era was like are you a historian on d New York, turn of the century social politics class warfare and medicine? This show is one of the best on tv and if it gets cancelled I’d be royally pissed! As far as this era goes I haven’t been able to see Downton Abbey yet but I’ll more than settle for this grittier early twentieth century treatment for now!
What’s wrong there??! Here in my country they make hundreds of episodes out of nothin’! You actually have everything in this show to make the story & everything perfect and then U just leave it be? What R U thinkin’ about?! Promote the Soderbergh’s masterpiece instead of calculating.
Dr. Thackery makes the show. I love the show and his character. I have so many great ideas that would make season 3 beyond AMAZING! !!
THANKS FOR THE “SPOILER ALERT” Horrible internet etiquette.
Please bring back season 3 with the same characters the cast is awesome and doesn’t need to change. We don’t want another true detective where the cast changes when there’s a new setting.
This show was awesome, and the authenticity of the set , the time period , etc, plus the correct medical procedures and philosophies of that time period were refreshing. Clive Owen and the fine work of all the supporting actors made this show a hit imo. Please do a third season with all the actors used in the first 2. They can be developed in so much more complexity now that your audience knows them.
please bring back this show for more seasons. Clive Owen would be choice to return also. Cinemax definitely needed to promote the show more, I agree that it stomps on Boardwalk Empire.
i can’t believe very few people know about this show – it craps all over boardwalk empire – is the most edgy and daring show I’ve ever seen – and amazing how it ties in with the history of medicine and of social issues – loved season 1 – hooked instantly – season 2 was tough to endure – but the final 5min (ending) was awesome
You’re crazy, this is a nice show but Steve Buscemi acting is miles away, hugely superior than Clive Owen’s. Boardwalk Empire is way better than this show.
Amazing show. I hope Owen comes back. He was so intense. The visuals were outstanding.
I agree with Kitty.
It would be great if Cinemax actually promoted the show.
Great show, Clive Owen is an amazing actor
Agree brilliant show
A damn spoiler warning would be nice next time
great show!
Spoiler Alert? you, Debra Birnbaum Executive Editor, TV