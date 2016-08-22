TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show” will end after its second season, star and creator Jim Gaffigan announced via Twitter on Monday.

In a statement posted to social media site WhoSay, Gaffigan wrote on behalf of himself and his wife, Jeannie: “After months of discussion Jeannie and I have decided to make season 2 of ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show’ the final season. We realize this may surprise some and we don’t make this decision lightly. It is hard to say goodbye to this highly personal passion project, which we have nurtured and poured our hearts into for over five years. Jeannie and I are grateful that TV Land allowed us to do this show about our lives the way we wanted. It was empowering, exhilarating and exhausting. As many of you know all the episodes this season were written by Jeannie and me. Jeannie was the showrunner and I acted in virtually every scene. In one way it was a perfect scenario. We worked with an amazing cast and crew, learned tons and laughed so much. However the time commitment to make the quality of show we wanted was taking us away from our most important project, our five children. We are truly grateful for all the support friends on social media and television critics have given ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’ Jeannie and I are excited to move forward with other creative pursuits.”

TV Land provided a statement to Variety on the end of the series: “We are really proud of ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show’ and the amazing comedy that Jim, Jeannie, the cast, the creative team and JAX Media have made for us. After two great seasons, we have mutually agreed to not move forward with Season 3 of the series. We have an incredible amount of respect for everyone involved, and are grateful to them for bringing their passion and dedication to ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’”

The show aired its series finale on August 21.

TV Land has had mixed success with star vehicles in recent years; its Kirstie Alley comedy “Kirstie” was cancelled after one season in 2014, but George Lopez laffer “Lopez” was renewed for a second season in June. The cable network underwent a rebrand in 2015 and has since been pursuing edgier, more youthful projects outside of its formerly nostalgic niche, with Darren Star’s buzzy “Younger” already renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The network has also given a series order to “Nobodies,” from Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, and has ordered high-profile pilots starring the likes of Mena Suvari, Alicia Silverstone, Alyson Hannigan and Megan Hilty.