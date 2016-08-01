Steven Soderbergh’s “The Girlfriend Experience” has been renewed for a second season at Starz.

The second outing of the limited series, which will run 14 episodes, will focus on entirely new characters and plotlines. The first season, which ended its run in June, averaged 230,000 total viewers per episode, but enjoyed overall positive reviews from critics.

“The first season of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ allowed us to accommodate all viewing appetites with the traditional weekly episodic premiere schedule as well as a binging option for the entire 13-episodes,” said Carmi Zlotnik, managing director at Starz. “We’re excited to offer Starz subscribers a second season that will explore new GFEs, clients and relationships as we take viewers back into this world that questions the price of intimacy and its emotional consequences.”

Soderbergh is set to return as executive producer, along with Philip Fleishman, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, and Jeff Cuban. Andrew Fierberg and Adele Romanski will also executive produce. Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz will serve as showrunners, writers and directors.

“The Girlfriend Experience” was a reimagining of Soderbergh’s 2009 critically acclaimed movie of the same name. Season one starred Riley Keough as Christine Reade (Keough), a second-year law student and a new intern at a prestigious law firm. Working hard to establish herself at the firm, her focus quickly shifts when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.

“From my point of view, it would be silly to continue on with Christine’s story,” Keough told Variety ahead of the premiere, “but I know that (Starz CEO) Chris (Albrecht) was talking about potentially if there’s a second season telling different stories every season.”

Soderbergh has several TV projects in the works, including HBO’s “Mosaic” and Netflix’s “Godless.”