In a surprising turn of events, Nick Viall has been selected as the next “Bachelor” for Season 21 of ABC’s reality dating show.
Mike Fleiss, creator of the “Bachelor” franchise, broke the news Tuesday evening on his personal Twitter account. The news was also announced on the east coast airing of ABC’s “After Paradise” with Viall on as a guest.
Viall is a very familiar face to Bachelor Nation. He first appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2014, and became the runner-up. Then, he made a surprise and unprecedented return to the show on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Bachelorette” season in 2015 when he placed in second, becoming the runner-up once again. Currently, Viall is on “Bachelor” summer series “Bachelor In Paradise,” which is in the midst of its third season.
“The Bachelor” stars are typically selected from the franchise’s pool of contestants from previous seasons, so Viall being selected is a shake-up of sorts. The reality star has a large following from being a two-time runner-up, and has been at the helm of plenty of juicy drama, which surely was a large factor in ABC’s decision to bring him on as the leading man for Season 21.
ABC has been largely criticized for “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette’s” lack of diversity, and the network will undoubtedly receive backlash for Viall’s casting. Only one non-white lead has been featured in the totality of the franchise, with the Latino Juan Pablo Galavis on Season 18 of the flagship show — and he put the show at the center of controversy with anti-gay remarks.
Earlier this summer at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey was asked by reporters about “The Bachelor’s” diversity issue. She said, “I would very much like to see some changes there.”
Dungey continued, “I think one of the biggest changes that we need to do is we need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning because part of what ends up happening as we go along is that there just aren’t as many candidates to ultimately end up in the role of the next Bachelor or Bachelorette so that is something we really want to put some effort and energy towards.”
Last season, ABC received backlash for choosing the JoJo Fletcher as the next “Bachelorette.” Though Fletcher is half-Persian, viewers and critics felt as if the network should have chosen a more diverse candidate — especially after former ABC boss Paul Lee (who’s spot was filled by Dungey) teased that the next “Bachelorette” would be diverse, at the time saying, “We’re doing a whole lot of tweaks…I’d be very surprised if ‘The Bachelorette’ in the summer isn’t diverse. I think that’s likely.”
“The Bachelor” premiered in 2002 and has become the longest-running reality dating series, spinning off the female-led series “The Bachelorette,” plus “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Collectively, “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” have run for 32 seasons. “The Bachelorette” wrapped its 12th season earlier this summer with leading lady Fletcher choosing Jordan Rodgers. Prior, the most recent season of “The Bachelor” starred Ben Higgins who selected Lauren Bushnell as the winner. Up next, the engaged pair, Higgins and Bushnell, will have their own reality show on ABC’s little sister network Freeform.
This is sad news for the T.V. show in itself. They will lose a lot of viewers. I will be one of those not watching. Nick has had lots of exposure on this show. For whatever reason he says or does something that does not attract girls. Maybe instead of being on the bachelor the show should send him to self help classes because Nick is the reason Nick is not in any relationship. .If the Bachelor has come to the point they can’t find more worthy people for this show then maybe it is time to end the series now as it the show in my eyes has already taken on a sour note and heading south big time.
ABC pimping out every single girl on the Bachelor shows as a sex slave for Nick. I never thought I would see the day that a big network like ABC would promote pimping and prostitution, for ratings. ABC provides the girls for Nick to have hapless sex with. I hope any girl that Nick hits on…gets a good lawyer and sues ABC….wow!! What a payday that would be, and so richly deserving!
Nick had 3 chances. Luke should have been the next bachelor. Now you’ve lost him. Poor choices like this will not promote a larger audience.
By far the BEST BACHELOR in HISTORY!! GO NICK!!!!! INTELLIGENT, Confident, Good looking—And Nick just knows himself well!!! Also, I love his bashful ways—Never cocky!!! So REAL!!! ABC did WELL in their choice! YES, NICK!!!!!
oh wow.. so sad.. he had a chance then the second chance later the third one.. come on..i know show is silly but this is the worst choice ever
Juan Pablo looked pretty white to me just because he was from a Latin American country doesn’t mean he wasn’t white. I make this point because by “diversity” I am assuming you are talking about racial diversity and being a white latino may be more of a cultural diversity issue but not a racial one. By the same token, a guy from Brooklyn and a guy from Atlanta are as culturally diverse as having a guy with a latino background in the mix. Perhaps the show should have a greater racial mix of people in the beginning but they already do that to an extent. So it does hinges on who gets to be the actual “bachelor”. If you start with a person of color for example, the outcome maybe different (but then again, maybe not). The show does seem to emphasize a bit on the classic “let’s have a picket fence but then not because we’re too cool” sort of couples. Model-like visually and fairly shallow on substance. But then again, isn’t that the formula behind all those world-famous latin-american soaps?
Not a fan of Nick. But the minute you throw the word “Diversity” into the conversation, means someone wants to fix something that isn’t broke and the show will suffer. If you need “diversity” then make a new show. That word makes me tired.
What a disappointment. I don’t like him much at all. I probably won’t watch the next Bachelor. He’s so boring and I hate the way he talks. Bummed.
why? he’s a bore and haven’t we seen enough of him? seriously why? lowest rating yet to come. an hour of this guy looking down at his feet thinking he’s cute. well gosh, you aren’t. You used up your sleaze points in your first season. We all remember.
I do not like this guy. Luke or Chase I am not watching it. Jojo must be wanting excitement over family. I mean come on Jordan.
Who would pick this goofy guy over Luke or Chase? I am assuming you asked them and they declined? Poor Jojo I guess you get what your heart truly wants, with Jordan I see a lot of fun and heartache, I do not see a real man in this guy or Jordan.
Another wasteland program, contributing to the dumbing down of America.
This will be the first season that I don’t watch. I don’t like that guy. I mean ABC you couldn’t find any of the guys from JoJo’s season to be the next bachelor. How many times are you gonna give this guy air time.