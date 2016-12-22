Madeline Di Nonno has been elected chair of the Television Academy Foundation, the charitable arm of the Television Academy. Di Nonno, the chief executive officer of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, succeeds Robert Cook, who served as chair since January 2015.

Joining Di Nonno as newly elected officers on the board for 2017-2019 are: vice chair Margaret Loesch, executive chairman of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel; treasurer Marc Graboff, president of global business and legal affairs for Discovery Communications; and secretary Nelson Davis, president of The Making It Institute and Nelson Davis Productions. Thomas Sarnoff, president of Sarnoff Entertainment Corp, is returning as chair emeritus.

“I am honored and privileged to serve as chair and excited to guide the foundation as we embark on an extremely dynamic period in television history,” said Di Nonno. “I look forward to influencing our collective efforts to shape and significantly impact the next generation of television professionals.”