NBC has cancelled Eva Longoria’s “Telenovela” after one season, plus freshman comedy “Crowded,” Variety has learned.

“Telenovela” gave a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional telenovela and its star who does not speak Spanish, played by Longoria.

“Telenovela” was the vehicle set to bring Longoria back to TV, following her stardom on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” The Latino-themed sitcom was one of the hottest projects last development season, entering a bidding war between a couple of networks, before landing at NBC with a straight-to-series 13-episode order — the only way Longoria would commit to the project.

NBC trimmed the episode order from 13 to 11, and did the same for “Superstore,” which stars America Ferrera. However, “Superstore” landed an early Season 2 renewal, after performing well — and better than “Telenovela.” Even with its star-power in Eva Longoria, “Telenovela” was also the lower rated of the two. During its winter run on Mondays, it averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “live plus-7” estimates.

“Crowded” has also been cancelled. The multi-camera family comedy debuted midseason.

Patrick Warburton, Carrie Preson, Miranda Cosgrove and Mia Serafino starred on the half-hour laffer, which had many episodes directed by comedy vet James Burrows. The series is about a married couple who are new empty nesters, until their grown-up graduated daughters unexpectedly move back home.

Though it retained most of its “The Carmichael Show” lead-in during its run on Sundays this spring, “Crowded” averaged a modest 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and a little over 4 million total viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.