NBC has cancelled Eva Longoria’s “Telenovela” after one season, plus freshman comedy “Crowded,” Variety has learned.
“Telenovela” gave a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional telenovela and its star who does not speak Spanish, played by Longoria.
“Telenovela” was the vehicle set to bring Longoria back to TV, following her stardom on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” The Latino-themed sitcom was one of the hottest projects last development season, entering a bidding war between a couple of networks, before landing at NBC with a straight-to-series 13-episode order — the only way Longoria would commit to the project.
NBC trimmed the episode order from 13 to 11, and did the same for “Superstore,” which stars America Ferrera. However, “Superstore” landed an early Season 2 renewal, after performing well — and better than “Telenovela.” Even with its star-power in Eva Longoria, “Telenovela” was also the lower rated of the two. During its winter run on Mondays, it averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “live plus-7” estimates.
“Crowded” has also been cancelled. The multi-camera family comedy debuted midseason.
Patrick Warburton, Carrie Preson, Miranda Cosgrove and Mia Serafino starred on the half-hour laffer, which had many episodes directed by comedy vet James Burrows. The series is about a married couple who are new empty nesters, until their grown-up graduated daughters unexpectedly move back home.
Though it retained most of its “The Carmichael Show” lead-in during its run on Sundays this spring, “Crowded” averaged a modest 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and a little over 4 million total viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.
Rick Kissell contributed to this report.
Awwwwww I’m totally bummed. I thought this was a really funny show. Great characters. I hope another channel picks you up. Totally relevant show!!
Telenovela was a sales pitch sent from Norway by a Colombian (me) and stolen! good, it got canceled.
My family watched both Superstore and Crowded. We found Superstore boring and quit watching after a couple episodes. However we very much enjoyed Crowded with Patrick Warburton and saw every single episode. Was looking forward to another season.
That stinks! It was a cute show! Very clever writing. Bum deal for Longoria and friends… :(
This show is so so funny… I Love Lucy funny. It is a shame they cancelled it.
The polling is seriously flawed.
I watched every episode of Telenovela and saw a remarkable improvement. I also followed Superstore and it was flat from the beginning. The only good actor was America Ferrera. In Telenovela not only they had many seasoned actors but all seemed to really work well together. I am still trying to understand the ratings predictions. They are not always reliable. Telenovela and it’s actors deserved better. I hope another network picks up the show.
Crowded and Telenovela were awful unfunny trash. Make better sitcoms NBC!
Telenovela wasn’t bad, but it had a problem from the start. It was a one trick pony.
The Cancelation of Telanovela is very bad, and disappointing news. Eva Longoria, and the rest of the country stars were very funny, it made
NBC interesting Again. I won’t be watching any
NBC shows anymore, nor will my Family, and
Friends. Hopefully Telanovela will be picked up by Another, more intellectual Station.
As for the previous comment about Donald Trump “what does politics have to do with a television show? ” is Obvious that person (writer of the dt comments) is Prejudice, and Uneducated to put the two together.
Eva Longoria , Myself, and Other AMERICANS have Every Right to Free Speech, ever the Writer, But the two Subjects have NOTHING TO DO WITH EACHOTHER. GET A MORE INTERESTING LIFE RIFF…….
anyone talking politics on this thread is here for one thing…TROLLING! don’t take the BAIT!
NBC is really Stupid for letting Telenovela go. This was one of the funniest shows on TV.
“Telenovela” was cringe-worthy, at best. Longoria can do way better. “Crowded” was actually, funny! Too bad it got the ax.
I don’t get it. They cancel a really well written, funny series that shows latinos with the same crazy fears and hopes like everyone else but renews Superstore for another season that became predicable, boring and uses lots of racial stereotypes to be funny.
Shame. Telenovela was a good show
That is not true.Every show made by Americans for the latino community are full of stereotypes and are one dimensional.That is the reason most latinos stop watching this shows.In real life Eva is too old to be a soap opera star and she does nor speak Spanish.She will never be the main character in the telenovela. She may be the maid but not the main character.The main character always look white .
The West coast is on a new current trend of thinking jokes about overacted telenovelas are hysterically funny and topical. And if the rest of us in the other 49 states were exposed to them as much, we might think so too.