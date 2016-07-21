‘Teen Wolf’ Ending After Season 6; MTV Unveils New Trailer at Comic-Con

MTV’s “Teen Wolf” will end after Season 6, it was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con. The cult hit will conclude its run with its 100th episode, which will also serve as the series finale, airing in 2017.
The sixth and final season will premiere in November with a 20 episode run, and MTV debuted the first Season 6 trailer at the convention, in addition to presenting a panel with cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo, and executive producer and showrunner Jeff Davis.
The action-packed panel also saw cast members Ian Bohen (Peter Hale) and J.R. Bourne (Chris Argent) charge onstage dressed as Beacon Hills’ newest villains: The Ghost Riders, before MTV offered a preview of upcoming scripted dramedy “Sweet/Vicious,” a series about sexual assault, consent and revenge on college campuses that will premiere alongside “Teen Wolf” in November 2016.
Starring Taylor Dearden (“Ophelia”) and Eliza Bennett (“Jules”), “Sweet/Vicious” is an offbeat superhero story for the millennial generation, per MTV. Hell-bent on bringing justice to those who get away with abuse on their college campus, Jules and Ophelia take on double lives as wannabe vigilantes. Filled with clumsy attempts and missteps, the odd-couple pair of antiheroes must balance their new secret life with best friends, parents, love interests, and the metaphorical monsters under their beds.
“‘Teen Wolf’ has been an extraordinary journey, one that captured the hearts and imaginations of fans more than we could’ve ever imagined,” said Davis. “We’re eternally grateful for the support we’ve received over these past six years and we’re excited to take our brave fans on one last, thrilling adventure.”
“Teen Wolf” was developed by Davis, who also serves as executive producer. Additional executive producers include Russell Mulcahy, Joe Genier, Marty Adelstein, René Echevarria, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Tim Andrew. The pilot was written by Jeff Davis and Jeph Loeb & Matthew Weisman and directed by Russell Mulcahy. The “Teen Wolf” series is based on a screenplay by Jeph Loeb & Matthew Weisman. The series is a co-production with, and distributed by, MGM, in association with Lost Marbles Productions, Inc., Siesta Productions, Inc., First Cause, Inc. and DiGa.
How do you feel about “Teen Wolf” ending with Season 6? Weigh in below.
I love teen wolf so much it’s my life I finished all the season in 2 days I don’t want it to end
Teen Wolf season six as Finale not impressive…. u guys had caught us on the rails….
respected producer & directors… its a request sir please extend the series although its annouced tobe the last but we all love teen wolf and its cast ajd specially holland roden …. from season one to six ….she has been marvelous
Why does it have to end in the 6th season when it is doing so well as Teen Wolf the series??
honestly, heart broken. Teen wolf is the first ever series I started watching from the beginning and never gave up. I commend the producers for a job well done, you have succeeded because I have built an emotional connection with this show, I will never forget it. As a young person, i have learnt quite a lot from the show, especially about loyalty. Perhaps y’all could consider a movie to send it off. I am sad but I am still very thankful for this work of art #TeenWolf #RestInPeaceAllison #ScottStylesLydia&AllisonFOREVER!!!!!
Pleaseee Don’t Let This Be It , I Really Love This Show !
I am not happy at all … Sigh Best Teen Movie Ever ..Haring That The Season Is Ending Is Shattering To My Heart.. P.s I Love You Guys For Your Hard Work With Sincere Gratitude xoxo
not happy
Teen Wolf has truly been an enjoyable and inspirational movie i would love for it not to come to an end it feels as though I am part of it
I really wish MTV would change their mind about ending teen wolf it’s my favorite show on this network I’m also upset that they ended finding Carter other than these two shows the only other show i will watch is the shannara chronicles please don’t end these shows they are truly the only reason I watch MTV at all
I really hope they change their minds about ending teen wolf after season 6 because it’s my favorite show and why can’t teen wolf keep going it’s not like it’s sending a bad message unlike some other shows.
I THINK IT’S STUPID TO END TEEN WOLF I’M REALLY UPSET I REALLY LIKED THE SHOW AND WAITED FOR IT TO COME ON EVERY WEEK JUST BRING IT BACK A FEW MORE SEASONS IT WAS A REALLY GOOD SHOW DON’T END IT
I’m so very upset I love the supernatural so this show was amazing to me I can’t believe they will end this show but keep teen mom’s going which is pretty much telling girls it’s ok to get pregnant so young it’s bull crap they should cancel teen mom and keep making teen wolf
No please renew teen wolf there’s so much story left
plz just add 4more seasons
Yh. And Allison should return in the last season….
I Dont want it to end like that
I Dont want it to end tell u get up to 10 seasion
So you know guys… we will have to re-watch teen wolf one and anether time once season 6 ends. So proud of this show! It has changed my life and has made me the person that I am today. It will be always in my heart
I’m super sad that it’s ending cause it’s such a wonderful show. I will miss the thrill and mystery it gives me. I love Teen Wolf now and always will. I say this now cause I love it , don’t end it please it’s to good of a show to end with only 6 seasons. Please consider not ending it.
This is an incredible show and I am so proud of all the actors nd that all of you are amazing I love you all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am very sad that this is going to be it………
Sad it’s a great show why end it at all love all the characters it’s a shame that it’s ending please don’t end till season 10 huh that’s a good time to end it
It is said to see Teen Wolf ending after season 6. It has been an amazing series so far. All the characters have performed to their potential. Most of the outfits introduced in theTeen Wolf Teen series have been introduced after a lot of thought process and research. A few of the outfits I found on Celebsclothing online for the upcoming Halloween season are good too.
Why is it ending with only 6 seasons???! Feels like not enough but I will truly miss it. O’BROSEY FOREVER..AND STIDIA!
There just must be a movie after….
i miss teen wolf already
I will miss #TeenWolf It’s one of my favorite series.. :'(
This sucks gonna miss seeing ruler posey and dylan obrian together
Teen wolf today
Teen wolf tomorrow
Teen wolf forever
In our hearts
And my fb colextion I have of teen wolf hahaha lol teen wolf is great
no la mala noticia de hoy me siento triste solo 6 temporada
The only thing more amazing than this show lasting six seasons is that it was ordered to series in the first place. Tiresome crap.