‘Teen Wolf’ Ending After Season 6; MTV Unveils New Trailer at Comic-Con

MTV’s “Teen Wolf” will end after Season 6, it was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con. The cult hit will conclude its run with its 100th episode, which will also serve as the series finale, airing in 2017.

The sixth and final season will premiere in November with a 20 episode run, and MTV debuted the first Season 6 trailer at the convention, in addition to presenting a panel with cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo, and executive producer and showrunner Jeff Davis.

The action-packed panel also saw cast members Ian Bohen (Peter Hale) and J.R. Bourne (Chris Argent) charge onstage dressed as Beacon Hills’ newest villains: The Ghost Riders, before MTV offered a preview of upcoming scripted dramedy “Sweet/Vicious,” a series about sexual assault, consent and revenge on college campuses that will premiere alongside “Teen Wolf” in November 2016.

Starring Taylor Dearden (“Ophelia”) and Eliza Bennett (“Jules”), “Sweet/Vicious” is an offbeat superhero story for the millennial generation, per MTV. Hell-bent on bringing justice to those who get away with abuse on their college campus, Jules and Ophelia take on double lives as wannabe vigilantes. Filled with clumsy attempts and missteps, the odd-couple pair of antiheroes must balance their new secret life with best friends, parents, love interests, and the metaphorical monsters under their beds.

“‘Teen Wolf’ has been an extraordinary journey, one that captured the hearts and imaginations of fans more than we could’ve ever imagined,” said Davis. “We’re eternally grateful for the support we’ve received over these past six years and we’re excited to take our brave fans on one last, thrilling adventure.”

“Teen Wolf” was developed by Davis, who also serves as executive producer. Additional executive producers include Russell Mulcahy, Joe Genier, Marty Adelstein, René Echevarria, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Tim Andrew. The pilot was written by Jeff Davis and Jeph Loeb & Matthew Weisman and directed by Russell Mulcahy. The “Teen Wolf” series is based on a screenplay by Jeph Loeb & Matthew Weisman. The series is a co-production with, and distributed by, MGM, in association with Lost Marbles Productions, Inc., Siesta Productions, Inc., First Cause, Inc. and DiGa.



How do you feel about “Teen Wolf” ending with Season 6? Weigh in below.