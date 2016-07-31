TBS Orders Greg Garcia Anthology and Animated Comedy to Series

TBS has given series orders to two comedies set to launch in 2017, the cable network announced Sunday during Turner’s Television Critics Association summer press tour panel.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of anthology series “The Guest Book” from “My Name is Earl” creator Greg Garcia, who is penning every installment. For several years, Garcia has been writing fictitious stories in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. He has always dreamed of having these stories come to life on screen, and has been given the chance in TBS’ new single-camera comedy, which centers around a small town vacation home and its visitors. While the house and cast of characters living in this small mountain town remain the same, each episode will feature a different set of guests renting the house.

“The Guest Book” is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T, the in-house studio that produces and owns original content airing on TBS and TNT. Garcia serves as executive producer on the series.

TBS has also greenlit primetime animated series “Tarantula,” a half-hour comedy about the residents of the Tierra Chula Resident Hotel (aka “The Tarantula”). The series centers on Echo Johnson, a respected but uncertified tattoo artist who delivers absurd yet introspective monologues. Echo’s poetic ramblings spin tales of misadventures with the other residents, as they partake in party crashing, dumpster diving and other socially dubious acts of mischief.

“Tarantula” is created and written by “Silicon Valley” co-producer Carson Mell. It is a co-production of Rough House Pictures and Turner’s Studio T, with Danny McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green and Brandon James serving as executive producers. TBS has ordered an open-ended run for the series, which will join the network’s lineup in 2017.

Additionally, the network has ordered a pilot for “World’s End,” a half-hour comedy pilot written by “Bored to Death” creator Jonathan Ames, starring Hamish Linklater and Wanda Sykes. “World’s End” follows Henry Mueller (Linklater), a charismatic high school English teacher who has a breakdown and is committed to a mental institution. There, under the watchful eye of Louise Baldwin (Sykes), he begins to feel “sane.” Henry starts to question the system and the methods used to contain the inmates, ultimately becoming the leader of an inmate revolt. It’s a dark comedy about an asylum that operates like a family, and as in all families, the question of who is sane and who is not is open for discussion.

“World’s End” is based on an original Sagafilm television format. The pilot is a co-production of Electus and Turner’s Studio T and is being executive-produced by Ames, Ben Silverman, Stephanie Davis and Sean Canino, along with Alan Poul, who will also direct.

TBS also announced that it has scheduled its alien-abduction comedy “People of Earth” for a Halloween premiere date. The show, starring Wyatt Cenac, will premiere Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. on TBS, while Alia Shawkat comedy “Search Party” will air its entire first season during the Thanksgiving holiday week from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, with two episodes airing each night from 11 p.m. to midnight. TBS will also encore the first season during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, while also making all 10 episodes available on demand the night of premiere to encourage binge viewing.