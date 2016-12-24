Tom Hardy is out for revenge in the intense new trailer for the series “Taboo,” released by BBC One on Saturday. The show, a co-production between BBC One and FX, debuted its first trailer in February.

“You look the same,” Tom Hardy’s character is told amid cut scenes of various people shocked to see him, saying that they thought he was dead.

“I’m not,” he replies.

Although, whatever was done to try to kill Hardy’s main character in the past didn’t work out, he is still a target. “That man will hang for treason,” one man shouts in the trailer. “Just kill him,” yells another.

In the series, Hardy plays an adventurer named James Delaney who, thought to be dead, returns to Britain to avenge his father’s death. The miniseries was created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy and his father Chips. Ridley Scott serves as an exec producer on the eight-episode series. The first four episodes were directed by Kristoffer Nyholm. Hardy and Knight previously collaborated on the film “Locke” and BBC Two drama “Peaky Blinders,” which streams on Netflix in the U.S.

Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Michael Kelly and Jonathan Pryce round out the series’ main cast.

“Taboo” will premiere on Jan. 7 in the U.K. and Jan. 10 on FX in the U.S.

Watch the trailer for “Taboo” below: