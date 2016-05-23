Oxygen has greenlit “Strut,” a series about transgender models breaking down barriers in the industry, Variety has learned. The show hails from exec producer Whoopi Goldberg.
“Strut” will follow a set of driven and determined models who are pursuing their passion of becoming household names in the world of fashion, while challenging stereotypes of gender and beauty. Supporting them every step of the way is Slay Model Management, the world’s first exclusively transgender modeling agency.
“This show is important right now because for all of the positive advances the community has made and continues to make, transgender is still a hot-button word that gets people hysterical,” Goldberg commented. “People tend to focus on the stereotype instead of the person, and this series will give viewers a unique opportunity to spend time with real people who are struggling with the same challenges we all face as we make our way through the world. You may even be surprised to discover that you have been seeing and interacting with transgender men and women in ways you didn’t even realize!”
“‘Strut” follows a group of inspiring and resilient trailblazers who are working to change the modeling industry, and the world around them, by simply being true to themselves. These individuals will empower viewers as they live their lives fully and unapologetically, despite facing many obstacles throughout their journey,” said Oxygen’s EVP of original programming and development, Rod Aissa.
Hailing from One Hoe Productions and 44 Blue Productions, Goldberg will exec produce along with Tom Leonardis, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch and Bobby Sizemore.
Oxygen is also home to “The Prancing Elites Project,” a series that centers around an all-male African-American dance troupe with members who identify as gay or gender non-conforming. “Strut” will pair nicely with “Prancing Elites,” which has been a big success for the cabler, as both series follow creatives in the LGBTQ community. Following Caitlyn Jenner’s E! docuseries “I Am Cait,” shows about the transgender community have been gaining popularity in the unscripted space. Other series include “I Am Jazz” on TLC and “Becoming Us” on Freeform. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” featured transgender model Amiyah Scott, who will also appear in Fox’s upcoming drama “Star.”
Scripted TV is also embracing transgender actors and characters with the likes of Amazon’s “Transparent,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and upcoming CBS drama “Doubt,” starring Laverne Cox, which is the first network TV show to have trans series regular character played by a trans actor.
“Strut” is slated to premiere later this year.
I love love this show, Whoopi its the best. They feel like family. Thank you.
I’m a 58 year old hetero sexual woman. This show is revolutionary. When people understand those who are different from themselves, understanding lends acceptance. You all are brave and beautiful, I hope you continue for many more seasons. Much love.
I SAY IT”S ABOUT TIME !GREAT MOVE ! IT’S GONNA SLAY GET WITH THE PROGRAM!!!!! ILOVEIT ALREADY!!!
I’d like to thank all those who are helping Whoopie and Oxygen save their money by telling them whether or not “Strut” will have an audience. Obviously, they know nothing about television and needed YOU to not only tell them that trangenderism is wrong, sick, and demented, but also so uninteresting that people won’t even watch, much less comment on an entertainment media story that no one would probably click on anyway, because it’s so boring! Unfortunately, “Strut” premiered tonight, so I guess they didn’t hear your warnings. Some people just can’t be helped, I guess. At least we all know you won’t be watching.
I use to be all for a variety of people and their passion to succeed, but now I think the world has gone to far. It’s almost like a freak show and you’re only recognized if you’re transforming into something other than the norm. I started feeling this way when Iearned that someone I was having a relationship with preferred transgender persons or gay men. When will there be a show for the women who have lost their families to the curiosity of sexual envolvement with a breed a people who wait to be wanted by heterosexual women’s counterparts. Who will counsel, who will put us in the spotlight for being mother’s or father’s and trying to have a normal life? This subject has made me look at transgender people in another light!
Sarineal, At 5’4″ 127 36 D trim but very curvy with extremely long legs and wearing Size 3 super skinny jeans leggings, I can barely relate to very tall, thin models either. Then I was told the truth. A body like mine would distract from the garments shown. Also only form fitting styles and body con dresses are flattering for my figure type; never an A-line skirt.
That’s why the slang term for a pro-model is a “professional clothes hanger.” Models must be very tall to show off all garments properly, and so those not sitting in the coveted front rows of an audience can actually see them. Note that all but bikini and lingerie models have the tall, thin, almost androgynous figure of a pre-teen for those reasons. Some women naturally look that way as do some men.
And how is this supposed to appeal? The trend is now to push this but I don’t see how this would have any wide appeal. I may watch the occasional fashion show, but already it is difficult to identify with the standards in that industry that pertain to women – very tall, slim, narrow boyish shapes that already tell me those clothes are not for me. Now, the thing women are being told to aspire to is now the male figure (albeit altered with breast implants or other surgeries) and this distances me more and that is even before reading the bit telling me this “gets people hysterical”. Not a great start to tell your audience they are unhinged even before they get to see the programme, and a lot of the issue isn’t that, it’s more really that it doesn’t really matter. Putting on a dress and make up and then walking down a runway isn’t ground breaking TV, it’s been done before and it’s not like women don’t find it a tough industry to be in and very, very few get anywhere in it.
There’s a name for people like you.
People with your negative comments just realize that you have the right to voice them and not watch the show however others have the right to watch the show and it call living in the USA it’s a shame that there are so many haters .
No audience. No one wants to see this except perhaps 0.0005 percentage of the public. Stupid and doomed for failure… epic failure.
Wow, are they steam cleaning Troll Land? The five of you slimebags can crawl back under your rocks when they are done. Comments like yours are better off being muttered in the woods than on the pages of Variety. It’s the twenty-first century guys. Nobody is asking you – or wanting you – to put on a dress. There’s probably more of an audience than you pinheads can imagine.
So disgusting, soon they’ll be wanting acceptance and for us to tolerate a tv series of people doing it with animals because they feel it’s their right. STOP BOYCOTT THIS FILTH!
I just don’t think there’s an audience for this.
Yes, Fred Mertz, that’s why I Am Caitlyn is doing so well.
No one cares. I Am Caitlyn has made that perfectly clear. Take your bandwagon somewhere else, Whoopi.
What would Whoopi know about modeling or even beauty in general? Sounds like she’s just cashing in on something that’s “hot”.
Target thought this was a “hot” topic too and now their stock has devalued by 10 billion. Dumb as all f*** CEO