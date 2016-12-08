“Strike Back” is coming back to TV.

Cinemax has ordered a reboot of the military action series with an entirely new cast and characters, Variety has confirmed.

“Strike Back’s” last season concluded in July 2015 on Cinemax, after the network announced that the season would be the show’s final. Before the four original seasons aired on Cinemax, the first season of the franchise, “Strike Back: Origins,” aired on the U.K.’s Sky1.

The new, revitalized version on Cinemax will star Alin Sumarwata, Daniel MacPherson, Roxanne McKee and Warren Brown. Andy Harries, an alum of the “Strike Back” franchise, brought back the series, which hails from his Left Bank Pictures. Jack Lothian is the writer and showrunner.

The first season of the British “Strike Back” starred “The Walking Dead’s” Andrew Lincoln and Richard Armitage, and also aired on Cinemax in 2013. The remaining four seasons on Cinemax were toplined by Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester. (Stapleton now stars on NBC’s “Blindspot” and Winchester is gearing up for his starring role in Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Justice.”)

The new season will mark the fifth season on Cinemax and the sixth season overall for the “Strike Back” brand.

“Strike Back’s” reboot, which will film in 2017, centers around the Section program that is restored, in order to track down a notorious terrorist following a brutal prison break. Tasked with covert military intelligence and high-risk operations, the resurrected unit embarks on a lethal manhunt that will uncover a vast web of interconnected criminal activity. As the team journey across the Middle East and Europe, they uncover a deadly conspiracy which threatens to overwhelm them all and change the face of modern warfare forever.

Sumarwata will play Gracie Novin, a gear-head who is looking to make the step up; Macpherson will play Samuel Wyatt, a bar-room philosopher who works best alone and has no intention of being dragged into a team situation; McKee will play Natalie Roberts, who comes from a military family, excels at psychological profiles and seeking weaknesses in others, although she might be blinded to her own fault-lines; Brown will play Daniel “Mac” Macallister, a man of his word, physically capable, driven by a desire to avenge the team he’s lost.

Lothian will exec produce with Left Bank Pictures’ Harries and Sharon Hughff, plus Michael J. Bassett who is also attached to direct. Bill Shephard will serve as a producer.