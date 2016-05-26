“Star vs. the Forces of Evil,” the Annie Award-nominated series starring Eden Sher, launches its second season July 11 on Disney XD, featuring a slew of guest stars.

“The Big Bang Theory” actors Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, and singer Nick Lachey are among the stars slated to make guest appearances in the show’s sophomore season, along with Carl Weathers, Al Yankovic, Zosia Mamet and Patrick Stump.

“Star vs. the Forces of Evil” follows Star, a magical princess who is sent to Earth to gain maturity after her parents find her unfit to carry her birthright — a magical wand. She battles villains, both in high school and throughout the universe, to protect her wand.

Season two will explore the mythology around Star’s wand, her family history and the powers she will someday fully posses.

Created and executive-produced by Daron Nefcy, “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” stars Sher as Star; Adam McArthur as Marco Diaz; Alan Tudyk as Star’s nemesis; Nia Vardalos as Star’s adopted mom on Earth; Artt Butler as Star’s adopted dad on Earth; Jenny Slate as Pony Head; and Dee Dee Rescher as Skullnick.

“Star vs. The Forces of Evil” is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.