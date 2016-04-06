Esquire Network has renewed “Spotless” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama is the cabler’s first-ever scripted original series.

“Esquire Network proudly broke the genre barriers offering a series that combined elements of danger and drama with a sharp satirical edge,” said Matt Hanna, Esquire Network’s exec VP of original programming. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Tandem Productions and look forward to the wild ride of season two as we continue to gain momentum as a network and reach new heights.”

The Season 2 renewal comes in the midst of Esquire’s upward momentum, as the NBCUniversal-owned cabler wrapped up the first quarter of 2016 with significant growth, marking the net’s most-watched quarter ever among adults 25-54 and total viewers and the second most-watched quarter in the 18-49 demo.

Set in London, “Spotless” tells the story of a troubled man, Jean Bastiere (Marc-André Grondin), whose life was turned upside down when he was reunited with his outlaw brother (Denis Ménochet). The series also stars Miranda Raison and Brendan Coyle. Corinne Marrinan (“CSI”) and Ed McCardie (“Shameless”) co-created the dark drama from Tandem Prods. The duo exec produce along with Rola Bauer (“The Pillars of the Earth,” “Crossing Lines”). The first season of “Spotless” had its 10-episode run last year.

“Spotless” was the first foray into scripted territory for Esquire, which now has two dramas on its slate with the addition of “Beowulf.” The network, which targets upscale men and had previously been the Style channel, is home to many unscripted series including the popular cooking competition “Knife Fight,” “Brew Dogs,” “Friday Night Tykes” and “American Ninja Warrior” spin-off “Team Ninja Warrior.”

In an interview with Variety last year, Esquire and E! president Adam Stotsky said scripted programming is a part of Esquire’s growing mission, but unscripted remains hugely important to their audience. “We’re really committed to creating a diverse slate of content, both on the scripted side and the unscripted and event side,” he said. “For us, it’s really a broader mission and having an entire network experience, and really connecting with these guys.”