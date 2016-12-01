The “Sons of Anarchy” universe expansion will indeed continue. The pilot for FX’s “Mayans MC,” focusing on the Mayans motorcycle club, will begin shooting in March, directed by “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter from a script from Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter will serve as executive producer, with James as co-executive producer.

“Mayans” will follow EZ Reyes, a “prospect” — potential member — for the club’s charter on the California-Mexico border. EZ will struggle with his desire for vengeance against the local cartel and his need for the women in his life to respect him. “Sons” fans will recognize the Mayans from “Sons of Anarchy,” where they were sometimes allies, sometimes adversaries to the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club’s northern California charter.

“Mayans MC” hasn’t officially been ordered to series, but the odds of it ending up among FX’s busted pilots — a small group in and of itself — are small. “Sons of Anarchy” was FX’s highest-rated ongoing series over its seven-season run, a show that routinely beat out its broadcast competition in the 10 p.m. hour. Sutter’s last show for FX, the non-“SoA”-related “The Bastard Executioner,” didn’t fare quite as well, and Sutter and FX agreed to end the series after a season.

“Mayans MC” comes from Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions. Sutter is represented by WME. James is represented by WME, Electric City, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.