Fox’s upcoming event series “Shots Fired” is turning out an A-list cast.
Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss and Stephen Moyer have all joined the drama, which aims to reflect recent racial tensions and police shooting incidents that have spurred demonstrations and outrage across the country.
The impressive trio joins the previously announced cast that includes Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Aisha Hinds and Tristan Wilds in the event series that hails from Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood.
Inspired by recent events that have sparked national outrage and the Black Lives Matter movement, “Shots Fired” examines the dangerous aftermath of racially-charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee. Hunt will play Patricia Eamons, the fictional governor of North Carolina; Dreyfuss will play Arlen Cox, a real estate mogul and owner of a privatized prison who is intricately involved in the shootings; Moyer will play Officer Breeland, a seasoned veteran in the town’s Sheriff’s Department who gets caught in the middle of the investigation.
The new casting marks a continuation of big names being attracted to TV. The project marks a return to television for the Academy Award winning Hunt who starred on sitcom “Mad About You,” and has largely signed onto film projects since. Also an Oscar winner, Dreyfuss is coming off of ABC’s Bernie Madoff miniseries “Madoff.” Moyer most recently starred in FX’s “Bastard Executioner” and is most known for his work on HBO’s “True Blood.”
“Shots Fired” stars Lathan (“The Perfect Guy”) as an expert investigator who digs into the cases, alongside James (“Race,” “Selma”), who will portray a special prosecutor sent to the town by the Department of Justice. The pair must navigate the media attention, public debate and the social unrest that comes with such volatile cases, as they seek justice before the divided town erupts, and they are drawn into further political intrigue when they find their investigation manipulated by the politically fierce Governor Eamons (Hunt) who prides herself on not being a typical politician. As the first female and Democrat governor in the state, Eamons is in a tough re-election fight and the national media attention on the recent shootings in her state is making it tougher. Hinds (“Under the Dome”) will play Pastor Janae James, an activist who is seduced by the spotlight, and Wilds (“90210”) will play Officer Belk, who finds himself under investigation for a shooting, and tries to protect his family from the spotlight.
The Bythewoods penned the series with Gina Prince-Bythewood set to direct. The pair are exec producing the 20th Century Fox production along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.
Billed as an “event series,” Fox has signaled possible future seasons of the project, announcing that Hunt has signed on for just the first season.
More terrible TV shows by the Fox Network.
Wow. I guess the CIA pumping cocaine into black communities, the police policies of 100 – 1 drug sentences for crack (which is a cheaply made alternative of cocaine) verse cocaine, the unprosecuted killings of unarmed black men, the incarceration of black men for crimes that white men don’t even have placed on their records, the 8 prominent black communities that have been destroyed by their white neighbors or the countless other issues that have been dealt to the black community have anything to do with it . . .huh? Nah your right it’s all their fault
Oh the poor defenseless, helpless, apparently inferior blacks. Pumped drugs into a community that consisted of not only blacks but other ethnicities. But of course if drugs are there they may as well use them. If drugs are there, they should go ahead and sell them. It’s a never ending cycle of inferiority and liberal agenda to pin blacks into a paternalistic relationship with failing policies over the last 50 years!!! If the community is dirty, they need YOU white man to clean it up because the blacks can’t! Black children aren’t being educated so we YOU whitey to teach them because blacks can’t! Our black youth are killing and maiming each other and we need YOU white man to make them stop because blacks can’t. The list goes on and on and one including 70% out of wedlock births so backs need YOU whitey to go into every sexual encounter and put a condom on every black mans genitals because blacks themselves just can’t!! This is why the liberal agenda and keeping blacks enslaved to the DNC and their failing policies makes blacks indeed seem inferior to whites. That logic and approach to blacks from the white liberal is in and of itself RACIST!! You are not black peoples keeper!! But…..they have shown that you are. But not this proud black AMERICAN, I am not a victim and I despise what you really think of what was once a proud and upstanding race before the Great Society and destroying the black family with your welfare and feminist policies that suffocated that life out of black folks and we are now going backwards!
Another Liberal cash cow off the dysfunction of the Afro American Negro. All of these shows and focus on the incidents of police encounter is NOT what is plaguing the Negro community; Thug culture is!! But no one wants to address the REAL issues, not your black pastors, your black leaders or media at large because doing so wouldn’t be good for ratings. One has to conclude that if you took every police officer off the streets of every urban center that conditions for blacks would get better. However everyone knows this is a fallacy and another distraction from the problem with the disruption of the black family from failed liberal welfare policies and how black men were surgically removed from the home over the last 50 years. From those failed policies and the rise of single parent homes the chickens have come home to roost and the evidence is irrefutable.
the show is being filmed in my town
Another depressing show straight out of the headlines. How can you be entertained by the same chaos that you see on the nightly evening news? This is a documentary that belongs on 60 minutes or PBS.
Couldn’t agree more, TheBigBangof20thCenturyPopCulture
This sounds quite promising, and has an excellent cast lines up. So glad to see Moyer again, since TBX was cut short. He was terrific in that series.