Aspiring TV writers, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes has some advice for you: “I don’t believe in the phrase ‘aspiring writer.’ To me it’s just, you’re a writer.”

Said advice comes from the promotional material for Rhimes’ upcoming online course through MasterClass, in which she’ll teach writing for television. The head of Shondaland has a wealth of experience to dole out over the five hours of lessons that will be made available to pupils, from her first rejected TV pilot for ABC — about young female war correspondents — to juggling executive producing duties on a suite of successful series. Rhimes had had successful feature work before turning to the TV world, but it was with “Grey’s Anatomy” that the sun began to rise on what would become the Shondaland empire.

Rhimes aims to make the sometimes Byzantine process of writing a TV script accessible to anyone, not just those living in Los Angeles or in a grad school program. “Even if you have, like, five kids, and you work a job, you can find 10 minutes a day to write something down,” she says in the trailer for the course. “If you can write, and people can find your script, they will be thrilled to have it.”

Rhimes’ MasterClass will cost $90 and include access to the “Grey’s Anatomy” story bible and “Scandal” scripts, along with the five hours’ worth of instructional videos and interactive exercises. Other MasterClass courses include Kevin Spacey on acting, Serena Williams on tennis, and Werner Herzog on filmmaking. Watch the trailer for Rhimes’ course below, or on YouTube.