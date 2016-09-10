FX has canceled Denis Leary’s “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll,” after two seasons, sources confirm to Variety.
FX declined to comment on the series’ fate.
The half-hour rock-n-roll comedy wrapped up its second season earlier this month on September 1, bringing in just 450,000 viewers for its final episode — which will now serve as the series finale.
Leary created, starred and exec produced the series for which he also wrote the music. He played Johnny Rock, an egomaniacal fiftysomething has-been musician who’s dying for fame, and starred alongside John Corbett, Elizabeth Gillies, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Kelly and John Ales.
Speaking to Variety before the show launched in summer 2015, Leary said the show was risky and he wasn’t sure if it would work. “You never know,” he said. “I’m a true Irishman — an optimistic pessimist. That way, you’re always prepared for the worst.”
However, he said if the show did last for many seasons, he would attribute it to his stellar cast.
“You can have a great scene, but the thing that makes it unforgettable is unforgettable actors,” Leary said in an interview last summer. “This group, I’ve got to be honest with you, they gave me everything I needed. They were all able to improvise and they flushed the characters out from day one. Liz, she’s unbelievable, I feel like I can write anything for her. John Corbett was a dream that I thought I would never get. To me, I would love to be able to work with these people for the next five or seven years.”
Love this show! Please don’t let it die! Been listening to Leary since I was a kid! His song asshole was so good!
Love this show! Please don’t let it die.
Nobody promoted this show. It generated its own audience. Second season worked up to a perfect climactic episode, and the song “It’s Over” is a classic ballad. It’s “The Partridge Family” for a new generation. If FX has its head too far up @$$ to pick it up, another network would be smart to dart in and grab it. Low budget, smart, good acting, funny, sexy, good tunes,
What a shame. It IS a lovely show. Would a more courageous networks pick it up?
Big Mistake… This is a different, funny and awesome show, great music, I dont know what is wrong with FX doing great shows and then cancelling them. Please Hulu or Netflix!!! Pick it up
Great show and perfect for Netflix! Elizabeth Gillies is fantastic and love Dennis Leary, all the cast is phenomenal. I need to see how the Irish famine turns out as a Briadway musical. Don’t lose heart, please try to keep the series going on another channel and please release So Many Miles as a YouTube video — it would be a shame if more people weren’t given the opportunity to hear and see Liz Gillies performance. It should be on her YouTube page already. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been enough cross promotion for this show! Nashville was releasing iTunes tracks along with each new episode. That’s one reason fans were able to mobilize when Nashville was suddenly cancelled. They were already on Twitter and made enough noise to help convince CMT to make a home for Nashville right away. Go to Twitter right now and voice your support to find a new home for Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll! See you there!
Come on man, this is a great show give it more of a chance. I want no I need to know what happens next. Don’t make me come over there!
Thhis was a great show. Sadly I believe it was the title that killed it
I enjoyed this show more than ROADIES. Maybe Netflix for season 3?
It would be a shame if FX lets this rumor come true. Season 2 showed a lot of character development for the whole cast that was unexpected, yet impressive. The show deserves another season.
sad news, I enjoyed the show. I don’t think it was promoted enough.