FX has canceled Denis Leary’s “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll,” after two seasons, sources confirm to Variety.

FX declined to comment on the series’ fate.

The half-hour rock-n-roll comedy wrapped up its second season earlier this month on September 1, bringing in just 450,000 viewers for its final episode — which will now serve as the series finale.

Leary created, starred and exec produced the series for which he also wrote the music. He played Johnny Rock, an egomaniacal fiftysomething has-been musician who’s dying for fame, and starred alongside John Corbett, Elizabeth Gillies, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Kelly and John Ales.

Speaking to Variety before the show launched in summer 2015, Leary said the show was risky and he wasn’t sure if it would work. “You never know,” he said. “I’m a true Irishman — an optimistic pessimist. That way, you’re always prepared for the worst.”

However, he said if the show did last for many seasons, he would attribute it to his stellar cast.

“You can have a great scene, but the thing that makes it unforgettable is unforgettable actors,” Leary said in an interview last summer. “This group, I’ve got to be honest with you, they gave me everything I needed. They were all able to improvise and they flushed the characters out from day one. Liz, she’s unbelievable, I feel like I can write anything for her. John Corbett was a dream that I thought I would never get. To me, I would love to be able to work with these people for the next five or seven years.”