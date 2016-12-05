Investigation Discovery has greenlit a five-part true crime movie series. The first TV film, titled “Final Vision,” will center around the infamous Jeffrey MacDonald murders with Scott Foley starring as the title character.

Foley will portray MacDonald, who was convicted of brutally murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters in the middle of the night. The television movie will be told through the eyes of bestselling author Joe McGinniss — played by Dave Annable — who was asked by MacDonald to write a book about his “personal nightmare” as he claimed he was flasely accused and was about to go on trial.

The film begins as a story about an innocent man being railroaded by a flawed legal system, then taking viewers through a twisted psychological thriller that exposes a sinister man, behind a charming and heroic façade. In real life, the MacDonald case is the longest-running criminal case in U.S. history.

The MacDonald-centric project is the first of five TV movies, all of which hail from Lincoln Square Productions for Investigation Discovery.

“The story of Jeffrey MacDonald proves the old adage that truth is often stranger than fiction,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. “The MacDonald murders took place more than 30 years ago, and yet the ‘did he or didn’t he’ story still resonates today as a mystifying study of human nature. True crime has never been a more popular than it is now, and we are thrilled that through our partnership with Lincoln Square Productions, we are cementing ID’s place as the home for powerful true-crime storytelling.”

Morgan Hertzan, SVP of Lincoln Square Productions, added: “The terrific team at ID has tapped into an insatiable appetite for real mystery and suspense. We’re proud to be their partners for ‘Final Vision’ and the movies to come. The twists and turns in this drama are a perfect match for America’s fascination with true crime stories. The cast, led by the very talented Scott Foley, tell a riveting story that has only become more mysterious with time.”

“Final Vision” is written by Denis O’Neill and will be directed by Nicholas McCarthy. Executive producers are Christine Connor, Linda Berman and ID’s Angela Bromstad is executive producer. It goes into production this month and will premiere in 2017, though no premiere date has been set.

The film series is the latest true crime project to come to television. The trend kicked off with HBO’s “The Jinx,” which was about Robert Durst, and then was followed by the critically-acclaimed Emmy-winner “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” on FX and CBS’s “The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey.” Also in the works is NBC’s scripted series about the Menendez brothers, and USA Network’s Tupac/Biggie Smalls pilot “Unsolved,” which is currently in development.

“Scandal” star Foley is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jason Sloane. Annable is repped by UTA and manager Sue Leibman of Barking Dog Entertainment.