When “Scandal” returns with Season 6, Jake Ballard’s (Scott Foley) wife will look a bit different.

Joelle Carter, who played Jake’s wife, Vanessa, last season, has been recast with “Glee” alum Jessalyn Gilsig taking over the role when “Scandal” is back midseason on ABC, Variety has learned.

A rep for ABC declined to comment on the recasting. No work on whether the character, played by Gilsig, will be seen as a regular, recurring star or guest in the upcoming season.

Carter is exiting “Scandal” because of her first-position commitment to NBC’s Dick Wolf procedural “Chicago Justice” on which she is a series regular.

“Scandal” Season 6 is being held until midseason, due to Kerry Washington’s pregnancy. Carter’s “Chicago Justice” will also premiere in 2017.