USA cancels “Satisfaction” after two seasons, David Spade has joined CBS comedy “The Kicker,” and “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson will helm a Netflix series. That and more in today’s news roundup…

Cancellations

USA Network has canceled “Satisfaction” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

As first reported by THR, the drama will not return for a third season, having wrapped its second in December. It was created by former “Suits” executive producer Sean Jablonski and starred Matt Passmore.

Casting

CBS has added stars to two upcoming pilots, Variety has confirmed.

“Graceland” alum Vanessa Ferlito has been tapped to co-star in the drama pilot “Drew,” a modern take on the character of Nancy Drew, who is now in her 30s and working as an NYPD detective. Ferlito will play Nancy’s best friend George, an NYPD homicide detective and Nancy’s former partner on the force, who has an innate ability to put other people at ease. The project is written and exec produced by husband-and-wife team Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.

David Spade has secured a supporting role in CBS comedy pilot “The Kicker,” which hails from “30 Rock” alums Jack Burditt, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The multi-cam comedy follows Daryl (Geoff Stults), an oddball athlete who drives family, friends and strangers insane after he unexpectedly finds himself suspended. Spade plays Russ Thorkelson, Daryl’s brother and sports agent who spends most of his time doing damage control while Daryl says something else controversial. Though he’s eternally stressed, Russ loves his brother more than anything for giving him a career opportunity in the sports world.

Melissa Stark, a sports television broadcaster, is joining HBO’s “The Fight Game With Jim Lampley” in March. Stark is the new interviewer and correspondent for Lampley’s boxing studio program, replacing Michelle Beadle, who was in the role for the past two years. “As she has repeatedly proven during her career as a broadcast sports journalist, Melissa Stark is serious business,” Lampley said. “She is an extraordinary addition to our show, and everyone on ‘The Fight Game’ shares my excitement about working with her on the program.”

Scheduling

Deep Well Records/Virgin Records will release the soundtrack for Fox’s upcoming live musical event “The Passion: New Orleans” on March 18.

The soundtrack will include songs from the two-hour show that follows the last hours of Jesus Christ’s life on earth through passages from the Bible and well-known pop songs. It will feature cast members Jencarlos Canela (Jesus Christ), Chris Daughtry (Judas), Prince Royce (Peter), Seal (Pontius Pilate) and Trisha Yearwood (Mary, mother of Jesus), plus special guests Yolanda Adams, Shane Harper (disciple) and Michael W. Smith (disciple). “The Passion” is hosted and narrated by Tyler Perry and airs March 20.

Directing

“Fifty Shades of Grey” helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson has signed on to direct Netflix’s new, one-hour series “Gypsy.” According to Deadline, Taylor-Johnson will leave the indie feature “Chappaquiddick” to work on the Netflix series as both were vying for a summer start. “Gypsy” is a 10-episode psychological thriller about a therapist who begins to develop dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives.