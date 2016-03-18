Netflix has greenlit a comedy series with stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, Variety has learned. Titled “Santa Clarita Diet,” the single-cam project hails from creator Victor Fresco.

“Santa Clarita Diet” follows Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore), a married couple who are real estate agents leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending both their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way.

“The genius of casting Timothy and Drew, combined with my comedic … oh wait, that’s Cindy’s quote. I agree with what Cindy is about to say,” Fresco said in a statement — showing off his comedy chops.

Netflix’s Cindy Holland said, “The genius casting of Timothy and Drew combined with Victor’s unique comedic sensibility will delight, and definitely surprise, our members around the world.”

Fresco will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer, along with Barrymore and Olyphant who will pull double duty, also exec producing. Kapital Entertainment and Kapital-based KatCo are both behind the Netflix production with Aaron Kaplan and Tracy Katsky both exec producing. Barrymore will produce by way of her Flower Films shingle with the company’s Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell also set as EPs and Nancy Juvonen as a producer.

Olyphant most recently came off of FX’s critically acclaimed series “Justified.” For Barrymore, the project marks her first regular series role.

“Santa Clarita Diet” is slated to launch in 2017 on Netflix.