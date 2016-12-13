It’s the end of the road for “Salem.” Variety has confirmed that the WGN America series has been canceled and will end after its third season, which is currently in the midst of its run, airing on Wednesday nights.
The supernatural drama, inspired by the Salem witch trials in the 17th century, marked the first original scripted series for WGN America. The show debuted in April 2014, becoming the network’s first and highest-rated series, and serving as an entry point for scripted originals for the cabler. However, “Salem” has been eclipsed of late by new original series “Underground,” which will return for a second season on March 8, and “Outsiders,” which was picked up for a second season in March.
Created by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, “Salem” stars Janet Montgomery as Mary Sibley, a witch who controls the Salem witch trials. Shane West plays her long-lost love who returns to Salem. Seth Gabel, Ashley Madekwe, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle and Iddo Goldberg also star, and Lucy Lawless and Stuart Townsend joined the show in its second season.
“We are grateful to WGN America and Fox 21 for being terrific partners and giving us free reign to create a satisfying conclusion — one we believe respects our love of storytelling and the show’s passionate fans,” Braga and Simon said. “We knew this would be the third and final season and were able to craft an exciting climax to Mary’s transformational saga.”
“‘Salem’ is a fantastic show that greatly contributed to our successful launch into original programming,” said Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios. “We thank Brannon, Adam, our talented cast and our partners at Fox 21, for entrusting us with their unique and remarkable vision for the world of ‘Salem.’ We also thank the fans for their loyal support of the show.”
Fox 21 Television Studios produces “Salem.” Braga and Simon serve as exec producers, along with Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park, and Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson. Nick Copus is director and co-exec producer.
I’m upset to hear that the show is ending only after 3 seasons. I actually love this show, this is one of the few shows that my husband and I watch together. I’m not happy with this decision.
This is utter!y ridiculous. I’m unbelivy shocked that a show so popular and innovative just gets tossed. Wgna will not be on my viewing list anymore as my protest. This will also be the reaction of everyone I know and will tell.
As someone else mentioned, we never knew WGN existed before Salem. I think it could have had longer run. I’m quite disappointed to hear it’s been cancelled.
It isn’t really a cancellation. It was expected to end with season 3.
Some of you think it is a mistake, I don’t. A great story will reach its end, so let it be. Expanding the story for the sake of season 4 would be a big mistake.
Everything was flawlessly crafted, why spoil that? Satan is the main antagonist. Defeating him and then making a new antagonist would be cringe worthy and weak.
NOOOOOOO
How upsetting this is one of my favorite shows and the storyline is becoming so intense. WGN who? Never knew about this station until Salem. Cancelling this show is a mistake.
I am so upset to hear my favorite show is being cancelled! I think this is a big mistake because so many love this show. I had never watched anything on WGN Network before Salem because I never knew it existed until Salem. I was always watching shows on other networks like REIGN on the CW until Salem. For me Salem brought me to the WGN network. I say this respectfully that i think this is a huge mistake and an unjust reward for successfully bringing origional program to the network. Please reconsider.
There isnt to many people who dont like this Show.Some dude in a Suit pushing Buttons picking whats good and Bad. WGN. Is a joke
Salem is a great show great story line.How can they cancel Great shows and leave Putred trash on for Years
I agree. Bad decision and so upsetting!
Loved the first season, but the story line with that stupid kid ruined it…
I think the kid makes it better…he’s like watching the Omen…makes it so much more creepy and fun!
Why would you cancel Salem when it is a top rate show? I don’t believe I will be watching WGN again as this show was the only one I really liked. I am so disappointed.
I feel the someway…never watche dthe network until Salem and wont watch now
It’s rated a 7.2 on IMDB and is barely scraping a quarter of a million weekly views. HARDLY “top rate.” And quite frankly, halfway through season 2 it just got insufferable.
not happy hearing of the cancelling of the show
As if the year couldn’t get any worse… with this bit of news, it has.
Congrats to the cast and crew for three years of great TV.
It was a blast to meet some of them at NYCC this year.
I hope another network picks it up
Loved season 1. season 2 lost a lot of steam, and 3..is..just.. meh (and thats being nice). I think it lost a lot when it toned down the horror side of things for more storyline, at least that’s how i feel about it. It needed more.. witchery? i guess?
Oh no! One of the few shows I enjoyed. Best of luck to the cast and hope to see more of them. 😞
Very sad news.
Oh no! Salem is my favorite show!
Worst news of today! Truly heartbroken!😢😢
I am sorry to see SALEM end. It was the one show I watched on Wednesday nite.