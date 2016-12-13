It’s the end of the road for “Salem.” Variety has confirmed that the WGN America series has been canceled and will end after its third season, which is currently in the midst of its run, airing on Wednesday nights.

The supernatural drama, inspired by the Salem witch trials in the 17th century, marked the first original scripted series for WGN America. The show debuted in April 2014, becoming the network’s first and highest-rated series, and serving as an entry point for scripted originals for the cabler. However, “Salem” has been eclipsed of late by new original series “Underground,” which will return for a second season on March 8, and “Outsiders,” which was picked up for a second season in March.

Created by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, “Salem” stars Janet Montgomery as Mary Sibley, a witch who controls the Salem witch trials. Shane West plays her long-lost love who returns to Salem. Seth Gabel, Ashley Madekwe, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle and Iddo Goldberg also star, and Lucy Lawless and Stuart Townsend joined the show in its second season.

“We are grateful to WGN America and Fox 21 for being terrific partners and giving us free reign to create a satisfying conclusion — one we believe respects our love of storytelling and the show’s passionate fans,” Braga and Simon said. “We knew this would be the third and final season and were able to craft an exciting climax to Mary’s transformational saga.”

“‘Salem’ is a fantastic show that greatly contributed to our successful launch into original programming,” said Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios. “We thank Brannon, Adam, our talented cast and our partners at Fox 21, for entrusting us with their unique and remarkable vision for the world of ‘Salem.’ We also thank the fans for their loyal support of the show.”

Fox 21 Television Studios produces “Salem.” Braga and Simon serve as exec producers, along with Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park, and Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson. Nick Copus is director and co-exec producer.