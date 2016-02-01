Fox has tapped Tony-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford (“Kinky Boots,” “You Can’t Take It with You”) to play Columbia in upcoming two-hour musical event “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The production begins filming in Toronto this March for a fall debut.

Ashford joins previously announced cast members Laverne Cox (Dr. Frank-N-Furter), Victoria Justice (Janet), Ryan McCartan (Brad), Adam Lambert (Eddie), Reeve Carney (Riff Raff), Staz Nair (Rocky) and Tim Curry, the original Frank-N-Furter, who returns to play the show’s Criminologist Narrator.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows sweethearts Janet (Justice) and Brad (McCartan), who stumble upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s bizarre abode. Frank-N-Furter, a sexually ambiguous, flirtatious alien mad-scientist – with the help of his faithful servants, Riff Raff and Magenta – is holding an annual, Transylvanian science convention to showcase the birth of “Rocky Horror” – a fit, attractive man created solely to fulfill Frank’s desires.

The event is executive produced by Lou Adler, Gail Berman, and Kenny Ortega, who will also direct and choreograph the show. “Rocky Horror” hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and The Jackal Group.

In addition to her stage work, Ashford is set to reprise her role as Betty DiMello on Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” and will next be seen in independent film “Franny.”

“Rocky Horror” is the latest in a string of musical events for Fox — the network is coming off a successful staging of Sunday’s “Grease Live,” which earned critical raves and averaged a 4.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.2 million viewers. Next up is a live broadcast of “The Passion,” which will tell the story of Jesus Christ’s final hours using popular music on Palm Sunday.