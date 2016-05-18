When “House of Cards” star Robin Wright discovered she was being paid less than her on-screen husband and co-star Kevin Spacey, the actress did exactly what her character, Claire Underwood, would do, and closed the gap — by any means necessary.
“I was like, ‘I want to be paid the same as Kevin,'” Wright said during an interview at the Rockefeller Foundation, per the Huffington Post.
“It was the perfect paradigm. There are very few films or TV shows where the male, the patriarch, and the matriarch are equal. And they are in ‘House of Cards,'” she noted of the Netflix series. “I was looking at the statistics and Claire Underwood’s character was more popular than [Spacey’s] for a period of time. So I capitalized on it. I was like, ‘You better pay me or I’m going to go public,’ and they did.”
Wright is also an executive producer on the Netflix hit, and has directed a number of episodes. In 2014, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for her work on the series.
The conversation was sparked after Wright was asked what kind of barriers she’d faced in Hollywood as a woman, according to HuffPost. Wright enjoyed breakout roles in “Forrest Gump” and “The Princess Bride,” but said her career trajectory slowed after having children.
“Because I wasn’t working full time, I wasn’t building my salary bracket. If you don’t build that … with notoriety and presence, you’re not in the game anymore. You become a B-list actor. You’re not box office material,” Wright reportedly said. “You don’t hold the value you would have held if you had done four movies a year like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett did during the time I was raising my kids. Now I’m kind of on a comeback at 50 years old.”
Equal pay has been a hot topic in Hollywood since Jennifer Lawrence penned a blistering essay addressing the revelation that she was paid less than her male co-stars in “American Hustle” and Patricia Arquette used her 2015 Oscar acceptance speech to demand equal pay and equal rights for women (later admitting that the critique subsequently cost her jobs). California has since introduced the Fair Pay Act in an effort to combat gender discrimination. While progress is slow, Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam recently told Variety that the growing awareness of the issue has already resulted in “huge change.”
I’m sorry, but Robin Wright is a FANTASTIC actress. And, even though Kevin Spacey is an incredibly hot middle-aged man and I rate him as an actor, I watch the show for Robin Wright, since Claire Underwood is THE epitome of tough-as-nails-no-frills-f*ck-you-with-a-killersmile-oozing-class-from-every-pore-modern-woman. Who else could play her but Robin Wright? Nobody would have the guts or the stuff needed. She is worth every penny… sorry, cent. And, pray tell, what can people possible have against equal pay? Women should be more like Patty Hewes and Claire Underwood, because men in charge just don’t get their act together otherwise. Obviously, there’s no other way. Equal pay ACROSS THE BOARD is long overdue!
I don’t get it. She said if they didn’t comply, she’d go public. But they did comply, and she still went public.
She’d go public with the fact that she wasn’t getting equal pay which is a negative story. She got paid so now it doesn’t matter if she went public or not because nobody comes out looking the worse – except for you and your comment. Trump voter are you?
I’m all for equal pay, and I do think Hollywood is one of the worst offenders when it comes to equal pay for women, but Kevin Spacey is the star of the show. He is why people watch the show. I don’t even know who Robin Wright is. She is inconsequential. Fire her and replace her.
All’s fair in love and war! Good luck to the lady.
Kevin Spacey is the lead actor. His name recognition was what brought me to the show. The last season I was put off by Robin’s character. She does not have the gravitas. She hasn’t earned the right for equal pay because her performance is not equal to Keven Spacey. After this spectacle, I wouldn’t hire her for future works. .
I don’t understand the controversy. This show wouldn’t work without either one of them. The whole show is the balance they put out and if you can’t see that then you haven’t been paying attention.
Always pay minority actors less too, if they are even included as tokens or afterthoughts, or to promote the “bait and switch.”
Hollywood does have its …..rules and traditions.
Good for Wright.
How sad it is she would have to fight for just/equal compensation. She’s lucky she is a white woman. A Black women would never get the chance to participate or get paid.
I disagree. Her character could be eliminated and would not cost the show. House of Cards could not continue without Kevin’s role. He is the show. When he was in a coma, I struggled through watching the show. If I was involved in the show, Robin’s little stunt would have cost her. I would have killed off her character and the show would have gone on.
Ah I see, we now think all actors should be paid by some concrete terms, like minute per screen time perhaps. Never mind that Spacey (regardless of his sex) is A-list whereas Wright (regardless of her sex) is somewhere on down the B or C. Makes little sense, but by all means, continue the men vs women, us vs them mentality until all forms of business and art are just a bland concoctions of muddled talent and popularity levels. All for the sake of everyone getting equal rewards regardless of how hard they may or may not have worked to get their careers where they currently reside.
I agree. If you remember how the show was promoted, it was almost entirely promoted on the idea that Kevin Spacey was going to be doing this long form show on Netflix. What is the percentage of the viewership that Robin Wright has brought to the show? What is the percentage of viewership that Kevin Spacey has brought to the show. In my personal case, I only began watching the show because Spacey was in it. Now not to take anything away from Wright, who I think is very good in the show, but she is not bringing in the $. How much are the lead actresses paid in comparison to the male actors on Orange is the New Black? How much did Jennifer Aniston make on Friends? She brought viewership.
Wright C? Tell that to her Wonder Woman third billing role and her Blade Runner sequel female lead role. Spacey may have 2 Oscars but he lately he’s been in Horrible Bosses and Nine Lives…so where does that put him? Being picky for women in Hollywood sometimes mean being declassed, but it’s just following their own path on her own terms. Wright has turned dow many mainstream movie roles, in the past when she was the it girl, and continuous to do so. Simply because she’s not following the star system. Even when she was doing 1 or 2 movies per year she had a high clout (i.e. reportedly earning $2.5 million for the female lead in 2001’s Unbreakable)
Actors are graciously paid based on how many butts they put in the seats or how many people watch them on TV. There would be no show without Spacey.
She made a power play and it worked out, good for her.
She’s unwatchable anyway. Make as much as you can Robin. You will likely need it.
Good for her. But Spacey is the lead role with more screentime it’s logical that he earned more money.
That could have applied for season 1 and 2. But if you watch the show you will know that Wright’s character has gotten equal screen time and importance since season 3. Not to mention Wright’s portrayal of Claire has been praised has more complex, more compelling and nuanced than Spacey’s chew scenery villain. Not only: Wright’s character has become so popular and charismatic to an extent of becoming a (reluctant, for Wright) fashion icon and role model for women, inspiring countless think pieces about her. If you know that the series is based on the UK version of House of Cards and MacBeth, you can imagine why Wright had the leverage to claim an equal pay: she’ll become front and center as the show comes to its end. Not forget: she masterfully directed several of the bests episodes this season and previous seasons. House of Cards couldn’t have started without Kevin Spacey. But certainly cannot exist without Robin Wright. It’s just unimaginable this show without her. She has made the series better, probably the only thing that keeps the show interesting.
As with her character Claire, Robin has brought pressure to receive equal pay not based on performance, but on her sex. I am using Claire’s pressuring her husband to be be ambassador to the U.N. She wasn’t up to the task. This is where life imitates art. Robin has not earned or deserves equal pay. This stunt has turned me off and I will avoid any future works with her involvement. As I wrote earlier, her ascension of importance in House of Cards has put me off on watching the last season. Enjoy your equal pay Robin. Your career is taking a nose dive. Your ego is writing checks that your performance can’t sustain.