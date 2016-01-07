TNT’s long-running drama “Rizzoli & Isles” will end after the upcoming seventh season.

Turner Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Reilly confirmed the cancellation Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., saying “It felt like it was time.”

The final season will air summer 2016 with 13 episodes.

“I think both ladies had a very satisfying experience,” Reilly said of “Rizzoli & Isles” stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, when asked if the series coming to end was influenced by the actress. Adding that the duo probably would have done more episodes, Reilly said, “It felt like it was time. Everybody felt good about that.”

In the police procedural, Harmon stars as police detective Jane Rizzoli and Alexander plays medical examiner Dr. Maura Isles.

“‘Rizzoli & Isles’ hit a cord with audiences the moment it aired, which is unusual and special,” Alexander told Variety. “And it has remained so for almost seven seasons thanks to the passionate commitment of our amazing fans. In this world, that’s a huge success. I believe we have two eyes so one can look back to the past as the other turns its gaze to the future. As ‘R&I’ comes to a close, I am deeply grateful and inspired by the work we have done and the friendships we have forged but also am excited to see what the future will hold.”

After Season 4, creator Janet Tamaro stepped down as showrunner, exiting the series with Jan Nash stepping in.

“Rizzoli & Isles” has faded since its very strong first two seasons in 2010 and 2011, but remains among the most popular cable programs. For the 2015 calendar year, it averaged 6.6 million viewers (ranking fourth among basic cable dramas) and a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 (ranking 11th). The series was renewed for its seventh and final season last summer.

Also at TCA, Reilly announced that the DC Comics drama “Titans” was no longer in development.