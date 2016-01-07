TNT’s long-running drama “Rizzoli & Isles” will end after the upcoming seventh season.
Turner Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Reilly confirmed the cancellation Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., saying “It felt like it was time.”
The final season will air summer 2016 with 13 episodes.
“I think both ladies had a very satisfying experience,” Reilly said of “Rizzoli & Isles” stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, when asked if the series coming to end was influenced by the actress. Adding that the duo probably would have done more episodes, Reilly said, “It felt like it was time. Everybody felt good about that.”
In the police procedural, Harmon stars as police detective Jane Rizzoli and Alexander plays medical examiner Dr. Maura Isles.
“‘Rizzoli & Isles’ hit a cord with audiences the moment it aired, which is unusual and special,” Alexander told Variety. “And it has remained so for almost seven seasons thanks to the passionate commitment of our amazing fans. In this world, that’s a huge success. I believe we have two eyes so one can look back to the past as the other turns its gaze to the future. As ‘R&I’ comes to a close, I am deeply grateful and inspired by the work we have done and the friendships we have forged but also am excited to see what the future will hold.”
After Season 4, creator Janet Tamaro stepped down as showrunner, exiting the series with Jan Nash stepping in.
“Rizzoli & Isles” has faded since its very strong first two seasons in 2010 and 2011, but remains among the most popular cable programs. For the 2015 calendar year, it averaged 6.6 million viewers (ranking fourth among basic cable dramas) and a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 (ranking 11th). The series was renewed for its seventh and final season last summer.
Also at TCA, Reilly announced that the DC Comics drama “Titans” was no longer in development.
i love this show, now i have to record it.That doesn’t bother me. They seem to just remove good clean programming with garbage now
Best show ever. Bought the whole set. Now feel numb its over. Every actor had the perfect part. Will be watching it over and over here
sad news-it jumped all over our channels in Vancouver-hard to follow the story line- but still loved it-those gals rocked it and Bruce McGill(original Macgyver series)was a keeper :-)
One of the best shows on TV, why take it off, is it because there is no male leads. What are you guys thinking. RI is fun, clean and interesting to watch, great relationships between two women that work together. Family and friends all play a role in their lives, it’s smart and up to date. Are they looking to put on more guts and gore or another show about some twisted souls that are dark and crazy. Don’t we get enough of that on the news. Or another reality show that is drumming down the country. Loved watching RI.Several show that stink stay on for years. I am sorry to see such a great show go.
You expressed my sentiments exactly. I don’t like the newer shows that have too much violence, or are so complicated, they are difficult to follow. Loved this show & never missed it. Hate to see it go.
Watched show from day one. ♡♡♡♡♡
(Angie’s hubby was my favorite ftball player. Fan of Sasha on NCIS. Cried like a baby when she was shot). And I’m really upset they cancelled THE BEST SHOW EVER! :(…….
Next they’ll be cancelling: NCIS… GREY’S ANATOMY… NCIS LA… NCIS NO… MYSTERIES OF LAURA… CSI: CYBER… BLUE BLOODS… HAWAII 50… CRIMINAL MINDS: B.BORDERS… I deff. Could go on and on.
They’ve already cancelled CASTLE….
WHAT THE HEY IS GOING ON????
Sorry, just upset. R & I was my favorite of all time, will b missed dearly.
Would b great if Angie continued with a spin off teaching w/the FBI in D.C. That would b a fantastic show. Just thinking! And another spin off of Sasha in France. Excellent ideas.
Would be nice. ♡ the show and will be missed. RDT in VA.
I thought Mysteries of Laura had already been cancelled. I know CSI Cyber has been.
Has Mysteries of Laura not already been cancelled?
Yes, and so has CSI Cyber. I guess Rita didn’t get the memo.
I think the way this show ended was the best I have ever seen of any show, however, I am very upset that it did end. I loved watching Rizzoli and Isles. It’s true that a lot of the shows I enjoyed have already been canceled; Mysteries of Laura, Castle, Unforgettable to mention a few. Hoping to see the two actresses in some future series.
great great show and I am so unhappy about it going off…..it has a lot of heart, suspense, family, it is just a great show…please someone pick it up….love Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander together…and love all the other actors…..please bring it b ack on
I agree.. this is one of the best shiws on television. I can’t understand why it has been cancelled… big mistake. Hoping it is picked back up with the whole cast. There is still alot of life in this show.
i love this show, whycancelled
I WIL,MISS YOUR PROGRAM.I WATCHED ALL 7 SEASONS AND WISH ALL OF YOU LUCK IN WHATEVER ENDEAVORS YOU UNDERTAKE.BTW ANGIE I AM STILL A DIE HARD GIANT FAN AND WATCHED YOUR FORMER HUSBAND PLAY PLAY..
Thanks for the run. You will be missed.
One of the better shows on T.V. there is nothing but sex & violence coming in the new season, why take this show off.
I think you should keep Rizzoli and Isles on its one of the better shows on your network!!!!
This still sucks that’s is canceled. Hope someone picks it up. Great show.
I am MAD The best show on TNT
This show should not have been cancelled!! There are two leading ladies as characters with intelligence, real professions and good chemistry. Something we do not see on most shows. The cast all worked well together, there were so many lines to write about for the future, Her brother getting married, Rizzoli coming back to investigate or teach in Boston, oh the list goes on.
I watch and dvr this show all the time because it is one of the best on TNT . What does Reilly not like intelligent women? I watch Suits, The Last Ship and Murder in the 1st but other good shows have disappeared. I do NOT watch the lousy fake reality shows, nor show where women are used as arm candy with no brains and really no actual lines.
BAD BAD Move — hope another station picks the show up and keeps a good thing going
Unless am so upset that one of my favorite shows is ending. Two strong female leads. Great story. Great fans. I don’t understand what happened. The two stars,were apparently ready to stay on the hit series. This ranks right up with Castle, Mike and Molly, Nashville for no good reason to cancel.I may never watch tv again.
What a comment ” everyone felt good about that” my a–! I’m sure mr Rielly would have canceled the original Star Trek n Glingan’s Island also with his short sightness !!!
Rizzoli & Isles is one of our favorite programs and we can’t believe it is being cancelled! There are so few programs that are geared toward adult interest, this is truly disappointing it seems programs we enjoy get cancelled.
This was a show I always enjoyed watching. I can’t understand what tnt has cancelled Rizzoli and Isles. Everyone I know loved the show. The characters were incredible. Perhaps TNT will have second thoughts.
It is a wonder we even start watching TV shows because you always seem to cancel them to soon. Great show really going to miss this one.
ONE OF MY FAVORITES, LIKE SASHA BETTER AS MAURA THAN KATE. THE TWO WOMEN WERE FUN TO WATCH. SUPPORT CAST WAS PERFECT. WILL MISS THEM.
I have to agree with you,it seems like they always end some of the GREAT ones. I watched ever episode too,I thought that they were Hilarious and some DRAMAS.I hate to see it all end, but it was SHOW.But it was every informative also, it felt like it was real-life sometimes too.
rizzoli & isles was my favorite show now i think ill cancil tv
Going to miss R & I . I just hope there is a spin off of Jane when she moves to DC, & becomes an FBI Agent. That would be be a good show. All
The actors are going to be missed. Really Really
Really hate to see it end. But so many different spin off of this great show could really take off.
Just saying
Watched every episode.. Will miss the show. It’s too bad the good ones always end. Good luck to the cast and crew. Hopefully someone will pick it up for reruns. Tnt should look at cable boxes for the way people rate shows. I know so many people who watch.
Sometimes we want h the second airing due to scheduling conflicts, work, but we watch. Very sad. Thanks for the laughs and talent.
Fizz oil and Isle has been the one show I wait faithfully for and will no longer be watching TNT when it ends. This has been the best crime show on television and I am thoroughly disappointed with the network that cancelled it. I’m only one person but I WILL NOT WATCH TNT when it ends
Unreal!!!!!! So enjoy Rizzoli & Isles! As always the fantastic. Enjoyable, superb great actors!! Very disappointing on the powers to be. Eventually there will be no worthwhile shows!!! TV will be an item in the past!@
I don’t know anyone that is not upset that this program is ending. It is one of the best, if not the best on the air. Why do you end all the good ones, please reconsider or consider letting another station pick it up. This fan is most upset.
I am very sad that this series is coming to an end. Why end it when its rates in the top 11. Can’t figure you TV executives out. I have several friends that watch this show religiously and we are all upset that it is ending!!!!!
This show should not end; It is one of the best. How about if Jane continues as an instructor with the FBI and Maura has a private medical practice in DC. Please don’t leave us. It is my favorite show.!!!!
I don’t want the show to end I love both of the actress and I never missed a show. I think it would be great if Jane’s boyfriend would come back they were perfect for each other.
Both Alexander and Harmon were great in their previous roles. But playing Rizzoli & Isles were their greatest achievement I believe. They were so perfect together you would think that this friendship that they forged was true in real life as was the roles they played. Rizzoli & Isles will truly be missed.
I am devastated. Rizzoli and Isles is my all-time favorite TV show ever, and I have been watching TV since everything was black and white and we used rabbit ears. I recorded it every week and looked so forward to getting home from work to watch it without commercials. They felt like friends. Why do the powers that be ALWAYS cancel the shows we love so much, but soap operas (which I detest) stay on for 40-50 years?
Did I mention that my Rizzoli and Isles is also my granddaughter’s favorite show? We watch it together and then Major Crimes. Bad move TNT.
I wish this show wasn’t cancelled. It is a great show. I’ve read all the books also. I look forward to this show every week.
I’m deeply saddened that one of my favourite show would be canceled. Whom Ever made this decision was one of the most stupidest decisions made. They are so many stupid shows that are not being cancelled. Why cancelled this show Rizzoli and Isles.,
I’m appealing to whom ever is concern. Please reconsider cancelling g this show please. Please don’t cancel this show please.
Yasmin
Very stupid decision lets hope the bright executive finds they are canned also – really enjoyed here in the UK. After NCIS and its spin offs R and I are the best
Very sad that this show is being taken off the air. I love this show.
I’m very sad that this show is going to be canceled. I like seeing ladies as “leading ladies”. I have been a HUGE fan. I love Jane (Angie Harmon). I also enjoy Maura (Sasha Alexander). I have been watching these ladies in other shows: Angie in Law and Order and Sasha in NCIS. I think we should have more Rizzoli and Isles. I think these ladies compliment each other very well. – Very Sad (Muy triste)
We really loved this show….sorry to see it go….why do all the good shows get cancelled
Sorry to hear that I really love the show
I read somewhere that the new head of the network wants to pander to a younger audience. I guess he didn’t notice that this R&I has a very wide fan base. The show has fans young and old. I was not surprised when they gave the fan base as 18 to 52. What does he want? Viewers in the 12 to 18 range for a 9pm show? I shudder to think what they’ll put in that time slot. Going from R&I to Major Crimes was a winning duo for a Monday night. I hope they don’t kill off by putting an inferior show in that time slot.
Good thing it’s a summer show so they don’t have to compete with football.
will greatly be missed I enjoy their partenership and the whole feeling of the whole crew do not understand or want it to end thank you
Please don’t cancel this show: I’m so tired with reality TV shows which I never watch. Interesting drama shows with a connection to families is a plus. I’m sure many of us who enjoy this show will never be heard-it’s a shame.
Producers of the shows we like should give us a call. I love dramas, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, also loved True Detectives & Law & Order. I’m a realtor & communicate with many people- Also I’m Italian & would love to talk with you!!
The canceling of Rizzoli and Isles is a bad move. How many top shows does TNT have? CSI is gone. So is major crime and the Closer. Bye Bye TNT. Your gone!!!
Oh no, Major Crimes is cancelled too? I don’t think there is anything else for me to watch on TNT. So, I guess, I’m saying good bye to TNT.
I love the show. It’s amazing legal investigation drama incorporating the dynmatics of police investigation & family. Angie Harmon is excellent & entire cast are fabulous!!
Why do you cancel shows that are excellent- this show combines law & close Italian families.
I also love Blue Bloods. It’s truly unbelievable that shows the public enjoys are cancelled!
Kevin Reilly still a Dick millions are still stunned you cancelled a top rated award winning show watched all over the world loved by millions who the hell do you think you are? You should be fired, then medically checked for brain cells
I am also very disappointed. Rizzoli & Isles has been one of my favorite shows since it began. My brother and his wife are also big fans of the show. Please do not cancel this show.
I’m extremely disappointed that this is anything. It’s one of the shows I watch it every week. Please reconsider
Congratulations on cancelling another good show with fun characters and great stories. It seems that the networks have a problem with shows with good viewership and “decent” characters. By decent I mean good and moral and hard working. And always entertaining. I’ve looked forward to this summer show as a fantastic TV option where few are worth the time, and fewer every day.
Very sad to see this show end, but very happy I was able to experience it with all of you and all the fans! You will be missed!
Beth Coen
Really wish you would reconsider the cancellation.I love this show.
Kinda sad this series is cancelled.. But glad..I won’t have to listen to Mama Rizzoli any more….woman drives me nuts….too much of a buttinski….best of luck to the rest of the cast
I am very sad that this is ending. Loved this show, watched it from the beginning, hate to see it end!!!