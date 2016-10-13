Ricky Gervais Game Show ‘Five to Survive’ Ordered by ABC

ABC has given a series order to “Five to Survive,” a new game show starring Ricky Gervais. The show will feature adult guests answering questions in pursuit of cash prizes with the assistance of Gervais and a panel of children. No host has yet been cast.

Gervais is serving as executive producer.

“When Ricky presented his idea for ‘Five to Survive,’ we immediately knew this was a project that needed to land here at ABC,” said Robert Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials, and late night programming, ABC Entertainment. “It has spirit, it’s fun and it will have the unforgettable comedic moniker that is Ricky Gervais.”

Contestants on “Five to Survive” must answer 10 questions correctly to win their prize — with an option to be rescued Gervais and a group of five kids in case of an incorrect answer.

“I’ve never understood the saying ‘never work with animals or children,'” Gervais said. “As a producer and director, I prefer either to Hollywood actors. They’re cheaper, they do as they’re told, and the filming hours are better.”

“Five to Survive” hails from Banijay Studios North America, which is also producing Jimmy Kimmel’s upcoming primetime game show “Big Fan.” Gervais is executive producing with David Goldberg and Banijay Studios North America chief creative officer Caroline Baumgard.

ABC last week gave a series order to a revival of “The Gong Show” from Sony Pictures Television.