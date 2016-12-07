“Reign” will no longer be reigning over the CW — after next season, that is.
Sources tell Variety that Season 4 of the historical fantasy series, which begins in Feb. 2017, will be its last.
The fourth season is currently still in production, so the team behind “Reign” will be able to work on a series finale, knowing that it will be the final episode, giving fans a real conclusion to the story of Mary Queen of Scots. Insiders say that conversations about the show’s possible ending have been ongoing with producers, so the decision to make this season the last were not totally unexpected.
“Reign” follows the early days of Mary Queen of Scots, who is played by Adelaide Kane. The cast is rounded out by Megan Follows, Torrance Coombs, Toby Regbo, Celina Sinden and Anna Popplewell.
The show, created by Stephanie Sengupta and Laurie McCarthy, premiered in the 2013-2014 season.
“Reign” wasn’t exactly a ratings powerhouse, even at the beginning of its run: Season 1 began with a 0.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic but ended with a 0.4, while the total audience slipped from just under 2 million to 1.24 million. By the end of Season 3, it was averaging around a 0.3 in the demo and under 1 million viewers in Nielsen’s live-same-day ratings.
Season 4 of “Reign” will consist of 16 episodes, so the series finale is tentatively slated for sometime in June. The final season kicks off on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.
Oriana Schwindt contributed to this report.
CW keeps dropping all of its good shows starting with Smallville. Now they are dropping Vampire Diaries and Reign. Why can’t they leave well enough alone? A lot of viewers aren’t interested in these new shows all these networks keep shoving down our throats. Just leave us alone with what we have. Please. Don’t cancel Reign. Won’t be long and I won’t be watching television anymore with all the good shows being canceled. (sad face)
Not sure how they’ll be able to cram the rest of Mary’s story into 16 episodes. Mary was quite a unique woman in her time. It’s a shame the CW won’t be able to expand past season 4. I’d rather been enjoying this program. Despite some historical inconsistencies. But, of course, it’s obviously cheaper to create reality shows like the annoying Kardashian clan, than to create good television shows worth watching such as Reign. I’m going to miss seeing Adalaide Kane playing the formidable Mary, Queen of Scots.
So upset! Are you kidding me? The cast is superb? Story fabulous and the show allows us to get away from all the crap in this world fir a little while and enjoy a truly entertaing story. Bring it back, please. It’s a wonderful show with fabulous cast members. Bravo!!!!
No way it’s over…Its a great show and it’s sad to see CW DROP it, maybe someone will pick it up and hire new writers to keep it alive. Persoanlly I think it got a little predictable with how everything was going on and progressing through the seasons however I do appreciate their symbolism and dedication to the time. period. My wife really likes this show and i like it too now after watching it…
When I found out this show was being made, I was very excited since I know a lot about Mary Stuart. However, then I found out the show is basically fiction, I didn’t bother.
Francis (her 1st husband) was a scrawny kid when they married. It’s doubtful the marriage was even consummated as (1) they grew up together & were more brother & sister and (2) His “equipment” allegedly had problems.
It’s really too bad Francis died – Mary’s entire life would have been so much better in France than Scotland/England. Also, the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre could have been avoided.
I love Reign! I will really miss it. Although the show has a lot of fun with history, it did lead me to read about the real stories of Mary Queen of Scots and Catherine de Medici, who both had fascinating lives. The show always surprised me and left me with a smile on my face.
I enjoyed the show. It seems like they always take the nice shows off the air.
“CW’s Reign is Over” would have been a pretty cool headline.