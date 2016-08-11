Showtime has renewed “Ray Donovan” for fifth season.
Season 5 will consist of 12 hourlong episodes. Production will begin next year.
The renewal was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks, delivered the news.
“Ray Donovan” is currently in the midst of its fourth season, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.
The drama stars iev Schreiber as the best professional fixer in L.A., who’s called in to make the complicated messes of the city’s celebrities, athletes and business moguls go away.
For its third season, the drama scored five Emmy nominations for the 2016 awards, marking the most nominations the show has received to date. Schreiber earned his second consecutive nomination of outstanding lead actor; Jon Voight nabbed his second nomination for outstanding supporting actor; Hank Azaria was nominated for outstanding guest actor; showrunner David Hollander earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding directing for a drama series; and Robert Edmondson, R. Russell Smith and Harrison Marsh were honored with nominations for outstanding sound mixing.
This season, guest stars have included Lisa Bonet, Stacy Keach, Diane Ladd, Dabney Coleman, Embeth Davidtz, Ted Levine, Gabriel Mann, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Chris Coppola and Billy Lush.
“Ray Donovan” is exec produced by Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. Ann Biderman created the series.
This is one of the best shows that I see and I am soooooo happy it is being renewed.
I am so excited to know there will be a season 5!!! Can’t wait!!! Love this show…keep up all the good work 👍👍👍👍👍😆😉
Love this show…. Glad there will be more.
I Love Love Love this show, Just discovered it a few weeks ago and binged watched for 2 weeks (off from surgery). Liev, is fantastic and the cast is outstanding!. Can’t wait for next season.. I almost died lol when I realized season 4 was the end.
Are the ratings for the show just as strong as they were when it first started? Just curious.
An outcry to the showrunner, producers and writers of this show:
To quote from this article: “The drama stars Liev Schreiber as the best professional fixer in L.A., who’s called in to make the complicated messes of the city’s celebrities, athletes and business moguls go away.”
Guys, you have managed to take a GREAT idea and completely ruined it. What do I mean?
The strength of the show is with the problems Ray has to solve, and I’m not talking about the problems of his family – BORE. I am talking about the jobs he takes. That is the ONLY THING that is interesting about this show. Okay, and his father too. But that’s it. THAT IS IT! Nothing else is interesting – NOTHING! Get it through to your skulls please!
And let this be clear – having one main job that Ray needs to solve throughout the season or through 5 episodes is BORING! We want to see many jobs, if possible a job every episode he has to deal with. OKAY? Is that CLEAR TO YOU PEOPLE?
Jesus. Nobody cares about Bunchy. Or the brother with the twitches, or the crying mom which is an exact replica of Tony Soprano’s wife who never shuts up and always complains, or the annoying kids, or the pussy black brother. And NOBODY CARES ABOUT THEIR PROBLEMS.
You made this whole show about them! You completely lost focus on why this show was made. WE DO NOT WANT A SOAP OPERA FOR GOD SAKES!
Do you people even understand what you’re doing??? You have this great idea – this great character of Ray Donovan, and instead to feed it material or JOBS as I have put it – you turned it into such a sobby annoying boring thing.
So let me be clear again – having a character like Ray Donovan means you CAN NOT make this show a soap opera like you’re doing. This needs to be a CRIME show, a THRILLER show. DO YOU UNDERSTAND THIS??? IS IT TOO HARD TO FATHOM??? NOT A SOAP OPERA.
God, help us. I hope you’ll fix the show.
For what we saw in season 4 was the culmination of fixing one big problem that took many twists and required the family to get involved and help. Get over it, the Russian problem is gone now, so look forward to a new set of plots. With Ezra dead, they needed something and we it intertwined with the boxing match and the end of the drug ring. So I look forward to a clean slate.
Maybe serialized shows aren’t for you? CBS has a lot of procedurals you might like, you should check them out!
Started out great and still has some of the best actors working in television but the current episodes seemed like the writers were purposefully trying to kill off the series. Hopefully they will get back on track next season.
Great series. Glad its coming back.
it was a very good show until the end of last years shows and all of this year. The narrative of the show is boring and another it’s become a day time soap!!!
One of the best shows on TV, im surprised its not renewed for season 6, 7……