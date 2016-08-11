Showtime has renewed “Ray Donovan” for fifth season.

Season 5 will consist of 12 hourlong episodes. Production will begin next year.

The renewal was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks, delivered the news.

“Ray Donovan” is currently in the midst of its fourth season, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.

The drama stars iev Schreiber as the best professional fixer in L.A., who’s called in to make the complicated messes of the city’s celebrities, athletes and business moguls go away.

For its third season, the drama scored five Emmy nominations for the 2016 awards, marking the most nominations the show has received to date. Schreiber earned his second consecutive nomination of outstanding lead actor; Jon Voight nabbed his second nomination for outstanding supporting actor; Hank Azaria was nominated for outstanding guest actor; showrunner David Hollander earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding directing for a drama series; and Robert Edmondson, R. Russell Smith and Harrison Marsh were honored with nominations for outstanding sound mixing.

This season, guest stars have included Lisa Bonet, Stacy Keach, Diane Ladd, Dabney Coleman, Embeth Davidtz, Ted Levine, Gabriel Mann, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Chris Coppola and Billy Lush.

“Ray Donovan” is exec produced by Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. Ann Biderman created the series.