CBS has no plans to order additional episodes of medical drama “Pure Genius” this season, Variety has learned.
The series, a co-production of Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, becomes the Eye’s lone fall freshman show not to receive a full-season pickup. The network ordered additional episodes of comedies “Man With a Plan” and “The Great Indoors” last week, and had already picked up full seasons of “Kevin Can Wait,” “Bull,” and “MacGyver.”
Created and executive produced by Jason Katims and Sarah Watson, “Pure Genius” was CBS’ most recent run at launching a successful medical drama, a genre that the broadcaster has been trying to crack for several development cycles. But over four episodes, the series, which stars Dermot Mulrony and Augustus Prew, has averaged only a 0.9 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 on Thursdays at 10 p.m., leading into local news.
“Pure Genius” is not being pulled from its time period, and all nine remaining episodes are expected to be broadcast. No decision has yet been made on a second season for the show. Typically, however, most new broadcast series launched in fall that do not see their initial episode order extended are not ultimately renewed for second seasons.
David Semel and Michelle Lee also serve as executive producers of “Pure Genius.”
Sorry to hear pure genius was cancelled. It didn’t get much of a chance. My husband and I were enjoying the few episodes that were on.
Two things worked against PURE GENIUS: 1. It’s ahead of its time. The critics lambasted it as unrealistic medicine. That’s as true now as mind-controlled prosthetic limbs and 3-D artificial organ printing was in the 20th Century. 2. It was in unarguably network television’s toughest time slot. Shondaland depravity and torture trumped healing.
While you’ve built these fantasmagorical sets and props, and introduced ideas that inquiring minds want to know, please at least consider moving the franchise to an alternative network. We’ll find it and let each other know. PURE GENIUS is the new STAR TREK (another series that wasn’t an immediate success).
A new episode of Pure Genius is scheduled for tonight, Sunday, 9pm Pacific time as well as a new episode schedulef for it’s regular time on Thursday.
I didn’t see any promotion for the episode airing tonight which doesn’t seem fair as if low viewership it will be used against this good show.
