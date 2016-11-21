CBS has no plans to order additional episodes of medical drama “Pure Genius” this season, Variety has learned.

The series, a co-production of Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, becomes the Eye’s lone fall freshman show not to receive a full-season pickup. The network ordered additional episodes of comedies “Man With a Plan” and “The Great Indoors” last week, and had already picked up full seasons of “Kevin Can Wait,” “Bull,” and “MacGyver.”

Created and executive produced by Jason Katims and Sarah Watson, “Pure Genius” was CBS’ most recent run at launching a successful medical drama, a genre that the broadcaster has been trying to crack for several development cycles. But over four episodes, the series, which stars Dermot Mulrony and Augustus Prew, has averaged only a 0.9 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 on Thursdays at 10 p.m., leading into local news.

“Pure Genius” is not being pulled from its time period, and all nine remaining episodes are expected to be broadcast. No decision has yet been made on a second season for the show. Typically, however, most new broadcast series launched in fall that do not see their initial episode order extended are not ultimately renewed for second seasons.

David Semel and Michelle Lee also serve as executive producers of “Pure Genius.”